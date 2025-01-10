TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Genesis go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a non-title match

-Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

-Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven

-Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance “Pre-Launch Championship Celebration”

Powell’s POV: PCO and Sami Callihan will be added to the TNA Tag Team Title match at Genesis if they beat the Hardys. This episode was taped on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).