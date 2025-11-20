TNA Impact results (11/20): Moore’s review of Mike Santana’s first comments after losing the TNA World Championship, Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,113)

Taped November 15, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University

Simulcast on November 20, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

An “In memory of…” graphic aired for George Thainos..

Highlights from last week’s Impact show and Turning Point TNA Plus show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Mike Santana made his entrance from the crowd to start the show. Santana took a mic and opened up a steel chair to sit on in the center of the ring. Santana told the crowd that he loves them to death. Santana talked about how he was on top of the world a month ago, where he accomplished what he fought his entire life for. He said he got to share that moment with the person that saved his life, his baby girl.

Santana said that moment will live with him the rest of his life. He said last week he hit another accomplishment milestone, being 1000 days clean and sober. Santana said 24 hours after that everything was snatched from him, taken. He said they tell us we live on life’s terms. Santana said just when you think you are at the top, life will humble you real quick.

Santana said things got really dark, and he was scared. Santana said he would usually react with rage and anger, but he couldn’t. Santana talked about going to “a meeting” instead of immediately going to the Turning Point show. Santana said that at the meeting, he was reminded that the fans deserved that he be there for them. Santana said the fans use their hard earned money to get an escapist experience.

Santana said he wants to thank them personally for rolling with him. He said he had it all right in his hands and it was taken from him. Santana said that only made him want it that much more. Santana said that Kazarian has something that belongs to him “baby boy”. Santana said sooner, rather than later, the title will return to Papi.

Santana said to the NXT boys, he’s going to let them know that he’s going to pick them off one by one and make them regret stepping foot in TNA. Santana said the fans know this already. Santana told the NXT wrestlers to “beware” to close the promo…

John’s Thoughts: Last week’s show was a universally panned series of events, but TNA really felt the need to hit reset on their universal story arc. I’m going to let them cook and hopefully they have a reason they wanted to reset things? Solid mission statement promo from Santana as he put a mark out for the NXT undercard guys and Kazarian. He’s done this in the past and played the role of main character really well, so I have no doubt that it should be decent at least. A bit of a step down, going from golden boy Trick Williams to the developmental squad of the developmental squad.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella was on the phone with someone, talking about how he was going to get things fixed. TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian pulled up to Santino, calling Santana a stooge who’s talking about stooges. Kazarian claimed to not have anything to do with the NXT wrestlers invading TNA due to them attacking him too. Kazarian said Santino owes him a cursive handwritten apology letter with Carlos Silva’s signature on it.

Santino said he agrees with Kaz for now and was just talking with JDC, Johnny Dango Curtis. Kaz asked if he already retired? JDC walked up to Kaz and Santino. JDC said Kazarian looks like a champion who’s a reject from Bon Jovi. Kazarian said JDC can mock him all he wants, but when’s the last time anyone cared about JDC? Kazarian said he just assumed JDC ran off into the sunset to marry some “civilian handler” or something?

Dango said he gets along well with Kazarian when the cameras are off, but Kaz better not bring up Dango’s wife on television. Dango said if Kaz wants to be all serious, to give him a title shot. Kaz asked JDC what he’s remotely done to get a title shot? Santino cut in and said if JDC can beat Eric Young later, he’ll earn a title shot. Kazarian said he hope Eric Young cripples JDC…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan hyped the Knockouts Championship Triple Threat Match set for night 2 of NXT Gold Rush for next week (Taped this past Tuesday. I’ve avoided spoilers)…

1. Myla Grace (w/Harley Hudson) vs. Dani Luna vs. Rosemary vs. Indi Hartwell. Dani Luna immediately hit Indi with a clothesline to start the match. Rosemary, Grace, and Dani traded strikes with Grace rallying. Grace hit Rosemary with a wrecking ball kick. Luna dumped Grace to ringside. Indi body slammed Rosemary and Grace to stand tall. Indi got a two count on Grace after a sidewalk slam.[c]

Rosemary and Dani were dominating the match with Dani leary of Rosemary’s mist. Hartwell rallied with clotheslines on both women. Luna broke up Hartwell’s pin on Rosemary. Grace caught Rosemary with a Missile Dropkick while Hartwell hit Dani with a clothesline. Grace hit Rosemary with an impressive corkscrew dive to ringside.

Indi and Dani traded hands and took each other out with clotheslines. Rosemary found a chain, but Grace shoved Rosemary into the ringpost. Dani picked up the chain dropped by Rosemary and punched Indi in the face with it. Dani picked up the win.

Dani Luna defeated Indi Hartwell, Rosemary, and Myla Grace via pinfall in 9:52.

Hannifan noted that there will be another four way to figure out Dani’s opponent in two weeks for a number one contenders match…

John’s Thoughts: A pleasant surprise and a good match to showcase some of the rising names in the Knockouts Division. I’m happy they didn’t just have Indi steamroll everyone, or go with old reliable Rosemary. To double on pleasant surprises, Dani Luna has come off really well since her heel turn and has the potential to be a meaningful heel on the Knockouts roster. They’ve been a little 50-50 with her and I hope they lean more towards protecting her because dominant heels aren’t easy to come by. Good showing by Myla Grace too, who looks like a breakout star in the making. Grace has a great and marketable look, and she’s impressive in the ring.

Eric Young was backstage, talking to two dorks in ski masks. Young handed them flyers to hand out to people to tell them “the cleanse” is coming. Gia Miller showed up and interviewed Young. Young claimed that Santino was a part of the problem and the evidence was the one sided stipulation later that only JDC would get a title shot and not him if he won. Young said he’s going to show the world the truth by beating JDC. Young said the cleanse is coming and there’s nothing you can do about it…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So is Eric Young selling bleach? Is this some colon cleanse medication or something? Young has been pitching this “cleanse” for months, and it’s been a huge bucket of nothing, but Young has been nothing for a long time. Again, can we get good ol’ Showtime EY back or something? Or can Young at least pull a Jericho and reinvent himself?

Hannifan narrated a Full Sail University ad…

Santino Marella was chatting with his daughter Ariana Grace about how they can deal with security measures to keep the NXT guys out? Steve Maclin and the Hardy Brothers showed up to chat with Santino about the NXT situation. Jeff Hardy proposed using the TNA Tag Titles as bait…

John’s Thoughts: Bait for what? So Jeff’s big plan is to reward the guys that lose on NXT all the time with free title shots?

Mance Warner and wife Steph De Lander made their entrance. De Lander’s old associate Matt Cardona made his entrance. Hannifan congratulated Zack Ryder and Dolph Ziggler for representing TNA on WWE programming in the Last time is Now Tournament (congrats for losing! I kid, I kid!)…

2. “The Complete” Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander). Cardona dominated early on. De Lander pulled Mance away from a Broski Boot. Cardona hit Mance with a wrecking ball kick and slammed Mance’s head on the steel steps. Steph grabbed Cardona’s leg which allowed Mance to hit Cardona with a sitout power bomb. De Lander got cheap shots in while Mance distracted the referee. Cardona hit Mance with a spinebuster.

Cardona hit Mance with a Flapjack and facebuster. Cardona set up and hit Mance with the Broski Boot. Mance used a back rake to escape an Unpretty Her attempt. Mance gave Cardona a big knee for a nearfall. Steph gave Mance a chair, but the referee took it away. Steph handed Mance a purse to use as a weapon. Cardona hit Mance with a Ryff Ryder Leg Lariat. Steph put Mance’s leg on the bottom rope for the break.

Steph tried to slap Cardona, but Cardona caught it. Mance hit Cardona with the loaded purse. Mance hit Cardona with an Impaler DDT for the victory.

Mance Warner defeated Matt Cardona via pinfall in 5:20.

John’s Thoughts: I joked about “The Complete” Matt Cardona being the most complete version of babyface Zack Ryder, but that has manifested into reality with the guy doing what he did best in the day, enhance other wrestlers. Three on-air losses in a row to Josh Briggs, LA Knight, and now Mance Warner. I’m hoping Ryder gets back to his Indie God heel persona again eventually. I want to be happy for Mance, but this generic heel version of him has been a dud on arrival. The dude is just a default heel create-a-wrestler from a wrestling game with no substance to him. The only reason this irks me is I know how talented he is when he’s the lovable Southern Psychopath babyface character! This guy has a great character and he’s a strong talker who’s not allowed to talk these days!

It was time for TNA’s sponsored injury report: Mike Santana is cleared after getting a Torn UCL last week via the NXT undercard wrestlers, Elijah is out due to Mustafa Ali re-aggravating his torn biceps, “all TNA wrestlers” are monitored after getting attacked by the NXT undercard…

Robert Stone and the NXT undercard invaders were at the Full Sail parking lot cutting a promo. Stone talked about TNA invading the Performance Center first and suddenly they are the bad guys for responding. Tyriek Igwe reiterated Stone’s point. Tyson Dupont said they are taking opportunities.

Brooks Jensen joked about not seeing Nic Nemeth around here these days. Charlie Dempsey said he’s a real wrestler that can lock in a real shoot hold. Stacks said everyone in the ring other than his future father in law Santino deserved what happened to them. Stone said he already conquered TNA before as Robbie E and the NXT guys just picked the right brain. Lexis King yelled about shattering TNA into a million pieces…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Matt Cardona was backstage. He talked about how he’s usually always ready, but he wasn’t tonight due to Steph De Lander giving Mance tips about him. Cardona said he thought Mance was a brother. Cardona challenged Mance to a street fight at Final Resolution. Cardona said he’s always ready and a death match king…

John’s Thoughts: So, a PG Death Match? I’m okay with TNA toning it down in terms of violence these days. I’m more already tired of every other Mance Warner match being a garbage match. Again, Mance is way too talented to just be doing the bare minimum to skirt by.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. John Skyler vs. Myron Reed. Reed showed off his agility to avoid Skyler and hit him with a dropkick. Skyler came back with a Flatliner and mounted punches. Reed escaped a standing switch but was turned inside out with a clothesline. Reed came back with a boot. Reed hit Skyler with a Scissors Kick and dropkick. Reed hit Skyler with a slingshot Lungblower and Front Slam for a two count.

Skyler hit Reed with a slingshot spear. Reed reversed Skyler with a Stundog Millionaire. A picture-in-picture showed Trey Miguel and (a foot who I assume is) Zach Wentz laid out by Agent Zero. Reed hit Skyler with a Cutter. Reed hit Skyler with a dive at ringside. Hotch showed up at ringside to catch Reed’s attention. Reed tried to roll up Skyler, but Jason Hotch pulled Skyler on top and Skyler picked up the win with a hand on the rope.

John Skyler defeated Myron Reed via pinfall in 6:52.

John’s Thoughts: Eh. Again, I’m happy for the heel getting a win, but not excited for the follow up. Order 4 had arguably TNA’s hottest and most intricate storyline heading into Slammiversary with their faux breakup, only for TNA booking to quickly cool them down by putting them in cut-and-dry feuds against The System and The Rascalz. It doesn’t help that ever since TNA made it at thing that The Rascalz’s contracts are up soon, that the booking has reflected that with them not really investing in the Rascalz in an elevated manor. I guess the only bright spot is they are at least starting to know how much of a hidden gem Myron Reed is.

A replay aired of Leon Slater defeating Rich Swann at last week’s TNA Plus show…

The show cut to AJ Francis berating Rich Swann for telling him to stay in the back during that match, losing to Slater, and then being respectful to Slater afterwards. Swann said Slater propped that he has “it” and it was all sportsmanship afterward. AJ said you don’t have to tell someone who’s been in the NFL about sportsmanship.

AJ said he doesn’t care about sportsmanship, he cares about success. AJ said he took care of business by beating BDE while Swann lost to a flippy kid that thinks he’s the future. AJ said he’s the future of the business. Leon Slater pulled up and traded words with AJ. AJ said that Slater didn’t grow up in the 90s and didn’t know that kids like him need respect beaten into them. Swann tried to play peacekeeper. Slater said he’ll ask Santino for a match against AJ…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

The Personal Concierge was backstage with Ash, Heather, and M by Elegance. The Concierge said he was hosting a talent search for “Mr. Elegance”. The format was similar to The Dating Game game show. The first guy talked and Ash immediately said she recognized the voice. Ash dragged the guy to the back and they did a cutaway that they may or may not have gotten freaky backstage. Ash said he was disqualified for “breaking the rules”.

Some guy named Jamie Stanley then introduced himself. The Concierge berated him, saying he doesn’t pull off a salmon suit like Mark Henry does. The next contestant was “Alejandro”. Heather asked the guy a random question about anabolic steroids, but the guy just flexed his muscles. Alejandro then old Heather that good things come in small packages. He told M that she’s tall, lean, and there’s something about redheads.

He told Ash that she’s perfect and the embodiment of what a knockout should be. He said it would mean the world to him if he could walk out with them. The trio acted touched and then called Alejandro a loser. During Alejandro’s exit interview, he said he thinks he made a connection. The Concierge said that this week’s episode of the Mr. Elegance search was over. A email address aired where you can submit your application to become Mr. Elegance…

4. Victoria Crawford (w/Tessa Blanchard) vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jody Threat vs. Xia Brookside. Brookside gave Crawford and Kelly a crossbody at ringside. Threat and Brookside had a stalemate. Kelly dragged Threat to ringside.[c]

Tessa joined commentary and talked about how she and Crawford were screwed out of the tag team championships. Kelly put Xia in a Tree of Woe Choke. Threat broke it and hit Kelly with a German Suplex for a two count. Jody hit Xia with a Michinoku Driver. Kelly put Jody in a Sleeper. Crawford gave Kelly a Enzuigiri. Threat hit Crawford with a dive at ringside. Xia hit Kelly with the Brooksie Bomb for the win.

Xia Brookside defeated Killer Kelly, Victoria Crawford, and Jody Threat via pinfall in 5:19 of on-air time.

Xia celebrated her win…[c]

A Jaida Stone introductory promo aired. She said she’s called “the Spark” which was what her brother called her. She said she was trained by Al Snow and Doug Basham in OVW, and she was trained in New Japan by Kushida and Fred Rosser (Darren Young). Jaida said she met Tommy Dreamer and kept annoying him to get noticed. She said she didn’t do the best at a tryout and it bummed her out. She said she felt like she was done.

She said she was 18 at that time. She said she also only had one year experience at her first tryout. Jaida said it was a reality check and she had to mature. A clip aired of her recent loss to Mila Moore. She said she looked at Tommy Dreamer, Jazz, and Carlos Silva, who were at ringside, and she thought she let them down. Jaida said Dreamer told her that you can win even when you lose.

Jaida said she actually got a chance to talk with WWE star Bailey after and Bailey congratulated her on getting signed to TNA. She said she’s going to work hard to get everyone’s respect. She said she’s going to show everyone why she’s “the spark”…

John’s Thoughts: Even though TNA kinda didn’t get much out of introducing Myla Grace and Harley Hudson as their new rookies (I still think Myla is miscast with her strong toolkit), I have a little hope for Mila Moore and Jaida Stone in back to back weeks. Mila has a good look and they’ve already set her up with a villainous personality. Jaida got set up as a babyface with some pluck in her and these introductions can lead to two solid character arcs if done right.

Separate shots of Eric Young and JDC were shown…[c]

Santino Marella said he just spoke with NXT GM “Ah Vah” and they worked on setting up some matches for the Final Resolution show: Mike “Santan Na Na” vs. Charlie “Dumpster” (Dempsey), “The Hard Boys” Matt and Jeff vs. Tyson and “Shrek” (Tyriek), and Maclin vs. “Sticks” (Stacks). Santino also announced, Home Town Man vs. Brooks Jensen, Santana vs. Robert Stone, and a TNA vs NXT 8 person tag at the El Paso tapings…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan ran through the adverised Final Resolution card. TNA Champion Frankie Kazarian made his entrance to join Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary for the next match…

Entrances for the next match took place…

John’s Thoughts: The random Mark Henry shout out by The Concierge early on, while no relation to this, does have me wondering if JDC’s retirement tour is a work? Him using his marriage as the impetus for sudden retirement does make total sense, but the guy is extremely talented and underestimated, so I wouldn’t mind this somehow being a launch pad for a huge push for the former Fandango?

5. Johnny Dango Curtis vs. Eric Young. JDC quickly dumped Young to ringside. Dango gave Young chops and a backdrop. Young stalled a bit and then put the boots to JDC. Dango came back with telegraphed right hands and a plancha. Dango then started to swivel his hips in front of Kazarian. Kazarian told Dango to stop because he’s a married man now and shouldn’t do disgusting things like that.[c]

Young shoved Dango off the top rope to ringside back from break. Young worked on Dango with methodical offense. Dango dodged a moonsault by Young. Dango rallied with uppercuts and a legsweep. Dango got a nearfall after a Falcon Arrow. Dango got another nearfall after a spinning heel kick. Young bit Dango and hit him with a elbow drop for a two count. Young teased punching the referee several times.

Young gave JDC a low blow after the referee flinched due to JDC running at him. Young and Dango traded right hands. Dango reversed a Pile Driver and put Young on the top rope. Young crotched Dango and then yelled at Kazarian. Kazarian said Young was yelling because he hates Hannifan. Dango shoved a distracted Young off the top rope and hit him with the Last Dance Leg Drop for the victory.

JDC defeated Eric Young via pinfall in 13:04.

Hannifan hyped Kazarian vs. JDC for the world title at Final Resolution. Hannifan closed the show…

John’s Thoughts: A simple match, having the aimless Eric Young tune up JDC for his TNA Plus title shot. Again, my radar is up for this abrupt and truncated retirement tour being a work. The first reason being everything in pro wrestling is a “work until proven shoot”, so wrestling viewers always have that itch at the back of their mind; but I also wouldn’t mind this becoming bigger. If that were the case, Dango loses to Kazarian, but that sets up Dango betraying whoever his “retirement” opponent is (any one of the System would be decent to draw sympathy against).

Not the hottest of shows, but a cleaner show compared to last week. Last week’s show was a whole lotta dud with the wrestling world all being in agreement that it was one of those vintage “Only in TNA” bad TNA shows. Hopefully that was a one time thing for now. They do have some direction as this week set up the show’s various story arcs. I don’t know weather or not these arcs will be good enough, especially with this very weird looking “invasion” by the guys that lose all the time on NXT.