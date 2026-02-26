TNA Impact preview: Tag team match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Vincent, and Dutch vs. “The System” Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers

-Mickie James and Ash by Elegance meet face-to-face

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna

-AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner

-Jaida Stone vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: Frankie Kazarian will sit in on commentary during the The Nemeths vs. Santana and Slater match. Impact was taped on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).