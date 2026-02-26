Blitzkrieg Pro “Bringin’ It Down” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason and Andy Brown vs. Bobby Orlando and Sammy Diaz in a tornado match, Terry Yaki vs. TJ Crawford, Notorious Mimi vs. Harley Hudson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “Bringin’ It Down”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 21, 2026, in Westfield, Massachusetts, at the East Mountain Country Club

The venue is a small, rustic ballroom at a country club. It’s narrow, so most of the fans sat on just opposite sides of the ring with no one seated on the narrow sides. Sadly, the crowd appears to be maybe 125 to 150 — how do you pay all the wrestlers on a draw this small? Lighting was alright. Alyssa Marino, Johnny Torres, and Hot Scoops Skylar provided commentary over the course of the show. The commentators said this was their first time here in two years.

* I’ll point out that Limitless held a show in Maine at about the same time; it’s roughly a 3.5-hour drive away, and it split the top-tier New England talent.

1. Javi (Bernal) vs. Bryce Donovan. I think Javi left WWE before Bryce’s ID run began. Both appear to be about 6’1″ or 6’2″. Javi got an ‘accidental’ low blow early on and applied a half-crab, but Bryce reached the ropes at 2:00. Javi hit a running elbow drop off the apron. He tried another one, but Bryce caught him and slammed Javi on the ring apron. In the ring, Bryce choked him and took control. Bryce hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:30.

Bryce hit a fallaway slam. Javi hit a superkick, and they were both down at 6:30. Javi hit a swinging neckbreaker and was fired up. He hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Javi fired back with a DDT for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Bryce nailed a chokeslam for a believable nearfall. Javi nailed a fisherman’s buster for the pin! Good action.

Javi (Bernal) defeated Bryce Donovan at 11:17.

2. Ichiban vs. Juni Underwood vs. Devious Cass vs. Angelo Carter in a four-way. I wrote their names in order of entrance. I’ll reiterate that Cass is a teen and he’s pretty talented; he’s getting a lot of bookings. Juni recently told me he competed in 17 states last year, which certainly matches how often I saw him across the country. The flamboyant Carter came out last, fanning himself and firing up the crowd. Cass and Juni were dumped to the floor early on, leaving Carter and Ichiban to trade offense in the ring.

Juni and Cass got in and traded quick reversals, and Underwood applied a half-crab. They did a four-way submission spot. Devious hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ichiban for a nearfall at 3:00. Juni hit a half-nelson suplex. He hit a Dalton-style Bangarang on Ichiban. Carter hit an enzuigiri. Cass and Juni traded LOUD chops. Ichiban hit a stunner. Ichiban hit an armdrag-and-huracanrana combo on two guys. Ichiban hit an Exploder Suplex on Juni and a second-rope leg drop for a nearfall at 6:00.

Carter hit a jumping knee on Ichiban; Ichiban hit a pump kick on Carter; Carter hit a Buckle Bomb on Ichiban. Juni tried to steal a pin. Suddenly, everyone was down, and we got an “All these guys!” chant. Juni hit a dropkick as Ichiban was tied in the Tree of Woe. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer and his leaping Flatliner for a nearfall, but Cass pulled Ichiban to the floor. Carter hit a DDT in the ring on Cass. Carter hit a second-rope stunner on Cass, then a Sister Abigail-style swinging neckbreaker on Cass for the pin. Good energy; that was pretty good.

Angelo Carter defeated Ichiban, Devious Cass, and Juni Underwood in a four-way at 9:13.

3. “Pariah of Society” Jackson Crow and Jesse Daniels vs. “Delta Force” Nick Robles and Dante Drago (w/Perry Von Vicious). I don’t think I’ve seen PoS before; they wore black clothes and looked pretty unkempt. The commentators said it’s their debut. So, it appears Delta House has renamed itself Delta Force, as they wore T-shirts with the new name. Robles opened against Daniels. Drago entered and hit a dropkick at 1:00.

The PoS began working over Dante. Crow hit a Matt Hardy-style Side Effect for a nearfall at 2:30. The PoS kept Drago in their corner. Robles made a hot tag at 4:00, and he hit a headscissors takedown, then an Exploder Suplex. Delta Force hit a Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) for the pin. That was about the right length.

Dante Drago and Nick Robles defeated Jackson Crow and Jesse Daniels at 5:04.

4. Perry Von Vicious vs. Steven Azure for the Jensen Championship. Azure has finally ditched his dorky sweater-vest, and he now looks like an unhinged madman in a long, white jacket, almost like a carnival leader. He hit a flying kick at the bell, then hit another one on (Chris Hero clone) PVV. Perry hit a delayed vertical suplex, then a dive through the ropes at 1:00. Azure hit a bodyslam on the bare floor! Back in the ring, Azure was in charge, and he kept Perry grounded.

Perry hit a Saito Suplex at 6:00, then a Thesz Press for a nearfall. Azure hit an inverted DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 8:00. Azure rolled to the floor as the ref checked on Perry. Azure got a weapon; some sort of crowbar. The ref confiscated it. Perry set up for his spinning Razor’s Edge, but Azure’s legs struck the ref! The ref went down. Azure got the weapon again, but Drago and Robles returned. Azure hit them with the weapon, then he hit Perry. The ref saw it and called for the bell. Not a smooth finish.

Perry Von Vicious defeated Steven Azure via DQ at 10:41.

* 50 Cal came out, but he was attacked by Logan Black and Oxx Adams. Tommy Dreamer’s music played, and he hit the ring with a kendo stick in his hand. He requested they make this an impromptu tag match! He taunted the heels until they accepted.

5. Tommy Dreamer and 50 Cal vs. Logan Black and Oxx Adams. I’ll reiterate that Oxx is like a taller Brody King, and Logan reminds me of a younger Sami Callihan. Cal and Black opened, and Cal hit a dropkick. The seven-footer Oxx got in and stood chest-to-chest with Dreamer. He offered a test of strength, but of course, he held his hand so high that Tommy couldn’t reach it, so Tommy just punched him! 50 Cal got back in at 2:30, and they hit a team clothesline to send Oxx to the floor.

In the ring, Oxx hit a sidewalk slam on Cal, and the heels worked Cal over. Black hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Oxx hit a hip-toss to launch Cal across the ring. Dreamer got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit a series of jab punches on Logan, then a stunner for a nearfall. Oxx ran into the ring post on the floor. Dreamer got the ring bell, put it against Oxx, and rang it.

Tommy put the ring bell over Logan’s groin and hit it at 7:30. Alyssa said, “It’s pain I can’t even imagine.” In the ring, Dreamer set up a door in the corner. He bodyslammed Oxx! Dreamer battled Black. 50 Cal suplexed Black onto a door bridge. Dreamer piled on, too, as both Dreamer and Cal covered Logan for the pin. Adequate.

Tommy Dreamer and 50 Cal defeated Logan Black and Oxx Adams at 9:17.

* Tommy got on the mic and noted he just celebrated his 55th birthday. He talked about falling in love with pro wrestling when he was 10. He thanked the fans and said being here means the world to him. The man certainly knows how to cut a good babyface promo!

* Intermission was edited out.

6. “Dolphin Funeral” Julezee and Rullo vs. “Ancestral City Shooters” Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. I had never heard of Dolphin Funeral, but I think I saw them both in a Rumble recently from Pennsylvania. Julezee has ridiculous white poofy hair that I’m assuming is a wig, and he looks a bit like a clown. A-Game just returned from a shoulder injury and was wearing a harness on the damaged right shoulder. A-Game opened against the smaller, dark-haired Rullo. Julezee and Rullo hit some quick team moves on A-Game and kept him grounded.

Julezee hit a pop-up European Uppercut on Kwesi at 5:30, and the heels now worked over Kwesi. Julezee hit a cannonball for a nearfall. Kwesi hit an enzuigiri. A-Game got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines, then an Exploder Suplex on Rullo, then one on Julezee. A-Game hit a suplex into the corner on Rullo for a nearfall, but Julezee made the save. Rullo hit a Poison Rana. Kwesi hit a uranage in the corner on Julezee. Rullo hit a top-rope doublestomp on Kwesi, then he dove to the floor on A-Game. Kwesi hit an ugly handspring clothesline. Julezee got a flash rollup for the clean pin on Kwesi. A bit rough at times.

Rullo and Julezee defeated Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 12:27.

* Delta Force came to the ring to confront both teams!

7. Notorious Mimi vs. Harley Hudson. Alyssa Marino noted that Mimi was back at a WWE tryout; she had a brief NXT run a few years ago. A debut here for Harley, and she’s a heel tonight. They locked up as Alyssa said this was a first-time-ever bout. Mimi knocked her down with a shoulder block and hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a series of knee lifts to Harley’s chest. Harley pushed the top rope, causing Mimi to fall off the top turnbuckle to the mat, and Hudson took control.

Harley hit a buttbump and was booed. Mimi got Harley up for a suplex, and Harley shrieked! Funny. Harley repeatedly rammed Mimi’s head into the top turnbuckle at 5:30. Mimi did the same back to her, then Mimi hit a running Claymore Kick, and they were both down. Mimi hit some running kicks in the corner and was fired up. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Mimi hit a Gory Bomb faceplant for a nearfall at 7:30. Mimi hit a Cargill-style Implant Buster faceplant for the pin. Good action.

Notorious Mimi defeated Harley Hudson at 8:41.

* Mimi got on the mic and noted she was supposed to face Isla Dawn today, not Hudson. She vowed to get a match against Isla on May 2.

8. Terry Yaki vs. TJ Crawford. This should be really good. TJ immediately attacked him and hit some punches. Yaki hit a Mafia Kick, a headscissors takedown, and a dropkick at 1:00. They fought to the floor and traded forearm strikes and punches. They got back into the ring and traded more chops. TJ hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. He locked in an abdominal stretch and grabbed the top rope for added leverage. Yaki finally got a hip-toss to escape. Yaki hit an enzuigiri that dropped Crawford at 6:30, and they were both down. Yaki hit a DDT out of the ropes and a spinning Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Nice!

We got a “This is awesome!” chant. TJ hit a series of quick kicks. TJ hit a snapmare driver and got a nearfall. Yaki got some rollups. TJ hit a few more kicks. Yaki hit a springboard dropkick at 10:30. TJ hit a stunner from the corner to the floor. Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault! Back in the ring, Yaki hit his Canadian Destroyer out of the ropes for a believable nearfall. TJ pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Yaki to fall off the turnbuckle to the mat. TJ immediately hit his Silver Bullet spin kick to the head, then a Falcon Arrow for the pin. A very good match.

TJ Crawford defeated Terry Yaki at 12:52.

9. CPA vs. Ash Bennett. CPA did a West Coast tour a week ago with GCW. He shook hands with fans in the front row. Ash has long hair halfway down his back; I probably have seen him before. He attacked CPA from behind. CPA appealed off a shirt. Ash dropped him with a clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. CPA went for his 1099 (comedy 619), but Ash blocked it … and gave CPA a ‘wedgie.’ Ash stomped on CPA and kept him grounded. CPA hit some Polish Hammers and a leaping stunner at 4:00.

CPA ripped off a second shirt, and he hit the 1099. He set up for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Ash escaped and hit a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing. CPA came off the ropes, but Ash caught him with a superkick, then Ash hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. CPA set up for the Numbers Cruncher, but Ash escaped and hit a spin kick to the head, then a Claymore Kick for the pin. The crowd was not happy! A bit on the short side.

Ash Bennett defeated CPA at 7:49.

10. Andy Brown and Charles Mason vs. Bobby Orlando and Sammy Diaz in a tornado match. Mason and Brown attacked at the bell, and they all fought to the floor. Mason already has a shirt off; no suit and button-down shirt today. In the ring, Sammy hit a dropkick on Mason, then clotheslined him to the floor at 1:30. Diaz and the thick Brown traded chops, and Andy nailed a Pounce that sent Sammy flying! The heels popped Bobby up, and his head struck a wooden beam, earning a “holy shit!” chant. The ref checked on Bobby, but it appears he was okay. However, the heels worked over Bobby in their corner and stomped on him.

Mason hit a Sabre-style neck-snap at 4:30 on Orlando. Brown slammed Diaz back-first on the ring apron. Brown brought Orlando’s stupid stuffed goat into the ring and hit a piledriver on it; Alyssa sold her horror that he did that. It fired up Orlando, who hit forearm strikes on both heels. Sammy hit a sunset flip bomb. Bobby hit a top-rope crossbody block, and suddenly everyone was down at 7:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Sammy trapped Mason’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then Sammy hit a standing powerbomb on Mason for a nearfall.

Sammy hit a powerslam on Mason, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 9:00. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick. Brown hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Mason hit his rolling DVD on Sammy, and Brown immediately hit a running senton on Sammy for the pin. Nice combo series of moves by the heels. Brown and Mason placed a door in the corner of the ring. Bobby finally got back in the ring and hit some chairshots to the back. He threw the chair at Andy, and I hate that. Brown tossed Orlando from the top rope onto an open chair!

Brown hit a discus clothesline. However, Orlando hit a spear on Brown, sending him crashing through the door in the corner at 12:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They all got up and traded punches. Brown hit a German Suplex on Bobby, and Mason hit a short-arm clothesline on Bobby for a nearfall at 13:30. Bobby hit a back-body drop on Andy on the ring apron. Sammy hit a Frankensteiner on Mason, then a frog splash for a nearfall. The babyfaces hit stereo flip dives to the floor. In the ring, Brown low-blow punt kicked Bobby, then a diving forearm to the back of the head. Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver to pin Orlando!

Charles Mason and Andy Brown defeated Bobby Orlando and Sammy Diaz at 16:18.

Final Thoughts: A really sharp main event takes the best match of the show. Crawford-Yaki was really good for second place. The Javi-Bryce opener was really good for third, and I liked that four-way for honorable mention. Hudson-Mimi had a good match, too, so a lot to like here.

A few guys here who are newer, and they didn’t impress me as much, but the good outweighed the bad. The crowd enjoyed seeing Dreamer; that match went as you’d expect.