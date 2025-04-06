Blitzkrieg Pro “Through Being Cool” results: Vetter’s review of CPA vs. Sammy Diaz for the Bedlam Title, Charles Mason vs. Krule, Paul London vs. Andy Brown

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Blitzkrieg Pro “Through Being Cool”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 29, 2025 in Enfield, Connecticut at Thompson Hall

This event was held in a two-level ballroom. This is an attractive room, and the crowd was maybe 250. The hard camera is on a stage almost directly adjacent to the ring, so the fans sit on the other three sides. This room is packed with maybe 400 fans. Johnny Torres and Alyssa Marino provided commentary.

* This event was part of a double-header of wrestling action here, as Fight Life held an afternoon show, which I already reviewed. While it’s interesting to see the two promotions working together to run this double-header, I also found it unique that the Fight Life show was on Triller+, but this Blitzkrieg Pro show streamed on IWTV. Six wrestlers worked both shows in the double-header (B3cca, the Miracle Generation, Krule, Ashley Vox, A-Game). But there also was a Beyond Wrestling show Saturday afternoon in Foxboro, Mass., and five of those wrestlers (Bobby Orlando, Marcus Mathers, Sean Legacy, Spike Nishimura, TJ Crawford) made the roughly 100-minute trek to also work on this show.

1. Bobby Orlando vs. Ryan Mooney. They opened with some comedy as they each had a stuffed animal. Mooney hit a spinning kick to the jaw at 2:00. Mooney slammed him on the ring apron, and they fought into the crowd. Mooney bit Orlando and the crowd chanted “He’s got rabies!” In the ring, Bobby hit a superkick and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Mooney hit a pumphandle sit-out powerbomb move for the pin. Decent match with a bit more comedy than I prefer.

Ryan Mooney defeated Bobby Orlando at 10:06.

2. “No More Heroes” Kirby Wackerman, Steven Azure, and Steve Somerset vs. Spike Nishimura, Sazzy Boatright, and Perry Von Vicious. I’ve compared PVV’s looks to Chris Hero. I admittedly am not a fan of the NMHeroes team. I don’t think I’ve seen Sazzy before; she wore a revealing black outfit and she has a cowgirl look going on. Perry’s team worked over the shorter Somerset early on. Nick Robles and Dante Drago appeared at ringside to cheer on Perry’s team. Spike hit a Michinoku Driver on Kirby for a nearfall at 7:00. She dove onto the heels on the floor. Somerset and Azure hit a team faceplant move on Perry. Kirby hit a top-rope diving headbutt on Perry and pinned him. This was not good at all.

Kirby Wackerman, Steven Azure, and Steve Somerset defeated Spike Nishimura, Sazzy Boatright, and Perry Von Vicious at 8:50.

3. Sean Legacy vs. Marcus Mathers. The crowd was hot and split. Quick reversals and armdrags at the bell. Marcus hit a bodyslam at 3:00. Sean hit a basement dropkick, then a snap suplex, and he kept Marcus grounded. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00, and he applied a Camel Clutch. Mathers got a sunset flip for a nearfall, then a top-rope crossbody block at 7:00. He hit a stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Legacy hit a slam for a nearfall. Mathers hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00, and he was fired up.

They traded chops, and Mathers hit a European Uppercut. Legacy hit a second-rope Spanish Fly, then a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 12:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Marcus nailed a Poison Rana, then his Panama Sunrise driver for a believable nearfall, and we got “Fight forever!” chant. Mathers hit a series of kicks while Legacy was on his knees. However, Sean hit his twisting suplex for the pin. A really good match. Sean helped him to his feet, they shook hands, and the crowd chanted “Both these guys!”

Sean Legacy defeated Marcus Mathers at 15:35.

4. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King & Dustin Waller vs. “East Coast Bastard Crew” Leary & Logan Black vs. TJ Crawford & B3cca vs. “The Ancestral City Shooters” Joseph “A-Game” Alexander & Kwesi Asante in an elimination match for the Blitzkrieg Tag Team Titles. Logan is like a big Sami Callihan; I’ve seen him here before. Tag champs Miracle Generation came out last. TJ Crawford and A-Game opened. Dustin entered and also traded quick reversals with A-Game. A-Game hit a huracanrana on Logan at 2:00. B3cca got in and hit a superkick on Kwesi. Leary slammed her and got a nearfall. B3cca and TJ hit stereo superkicks on Leary. Miracle Generation got in and fought with the ACS. Kwesi hit a standing moonsault on Crawford at 6:00.

A-Game hit an Asai Moonsault onto several guys on the floor. B3cca hit a top-rope somersault onto several guys on the floor at 8:00. Waller dove off the stage (again, it’s almost right next to the ring) onto several guys. Kwesi and Logan got back into the ring and traded chops. Leary it a low blow mule kick at 10:00! Leary hit a running Penalty Kick and pinned Kwesi at 10:38. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Leary, and Kylon hit a top-rope splash onto Leary and pinned him at 11:18. Just like that, we’re down to two teams! They all traded punches in the ring. B3cca hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Kylon and some punches to his face.

Waller hit a superkick on B3cca. TJ hit a Flatliner onto the second turnbuckle on Waller. TJ slammed teammate B3cca onto Waller for a nearfall at 13:30. TJ and Kylon traded punches. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on TJ, and Kylon hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, but B3cca made the save. B3cca hit a Canadian Destroyer on Kylon. Dustin and B3cca traded rollups. Both B3cca and TJ applied submission holds on the mat, and both MG tapped out! New champs! And a clean victory for B3cca and Crawford. Good match.

TJ Crawford & B3cca defeated Kylon King & Dustin Waller and Leary & Logan Black and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander & Kwesi Asante to win the Blitzkrieg Tag Team Titles at 16:36.

5. Paul London vs. Andy Brown. I’ll reiterate that while London is still a shell of the worker he was 20 years ago, he is in vastly better shape than he was two years ago. He sang himself to the ring. Brown is bald, thicker in the middle, and recently returned from an injury that sidelined him several months. An extended feeling-out process, and London stalled on the floor, so Brown reached down, grabbed Paul by his hair and brought him back in and chopped him. Brown hit a shoulder tackle at 4:00. They both suggestively danced and rubbed their bodies; they were at least amused. I was not. They brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, they fought on the ropes and Brown hit a stunner to the mat, then a diving forearm for the pin. Meh; a so-so match.

Andy Brown defeated Paul London at 9:57.

6. Ashley Vox vs. Erik Chacha vs. Will Straus vs. Dante Drago vs. Nick Robles. I think I’ve seen Straus before; he wore bright pink trunks. Everyone else is a regular. All five brawled at the bell; Chacha and Ashley hit stereo superkicks on Straus. Drago and Robles are regular teammates, and they dropped Vox face-first on the ring apron. Chacha hit a bulldog on Straus for a nearfall at 2:00. Erik hit some Yes Kicks on Drago and Robles. Straus began working with Robles and Drago, so this started to feel like a 3-on-2 handicap match. However, they started to argue, and Vox hit a missile dropkick on Straus at 6:30, then a huracanrana on Robles.

Vox hit some rolling cannonballs in corners on opponents. She tied up Straus on the mat and fish-hooked his mouth at 8:00. Erik and Vox traded forearm strikes. Chacha has a bloody nose or mouth. Straus hit an inverted DDT on Chacha. Robles and Drago hit a Chasing the Dragon combo on Vox for a nearfall at 9:30. Robles got a cowbell. However, Perry Von Vicious appeared and confiscated it. It allowed Vox to push Dante into Robles, then she locked a submission hold on Dante and fish-hooked his mouth, and Dante tapped out. Decent.

Ashley Vox defeated Erik Chacha, Will Straus, Dante Drago, and Nick Robles at 10:32.

7. JGeorge (w/female manager) vs. Angelo Carter. The flamboyant Carter was fanning himself as he came to the ring. He tackled JGeorge at the bell and hit some punches. They briefly brawled to the floor, and Angelo dove through the ropes onto JGeorge at 1:30. In the ring, JGeorge faked a knee injury, so the ref backed up Carter. But of course, JGeorge hopped to his feet at 5:30 and attacked and stomped on Carter. (I’m ready for this overplayed match angle to come to an end.) JGeorge missed a top-rope twisting splash and they were both down.

Carter fired up and hit some clotheslines and a running boot at 9:00, then a sunset flip for a nearfall. A femaale manager got in the ring and hit a low blow on Carter and a uranage. JGeorge hit an axe kick for a nearfall at 12:00. Carter hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall. JGeorge spit on Carter, so Carter clocked him over the head with a steel chair, right in front of the ref, who called for the bell. These two haven’t quite clicked for me yet; Angelo shows promise but needs to start working with guys better than him to improve. Carter beat up Will Straus after the match.

JGeorge defeated Angelo Carter via DQ at 13:18.

8. Charles Mason vs. Krule. Mason wore his black suit and red tie, looking particularly demonic here. Krule, of course, has massive height and overall size advantage. He had a lit cigar, blew smoke in Krule’s face, and put the cigar out on Krule’s chest; Krule immediately hit some punches. They traded chops on the ring apron. Mason tried a plancha at 1:30 but Krule caught him, and he chokeslammed Mason onto the ring apron. They brawled around the room; a lot of fans were making no effort whatsoever to get out of their way!

Mason slammed Krule through a door on the floor that was leaning against the stage at 6:30. In the ring, Mason slammed door debris repeatedly over Krule’s head until the big man finally fell. He went for a top-rope move, but Krule grabbed him by the neck and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:30. Mason hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Mason took off his belt and whipped Krule, then he choked him with it. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver at 12:00. However, Krule again grabbed him by the throat, and he slammed Mason through a door in the corner, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Krule choked Mason with the belt, then hit a faceplant slam for the pin. Good brawl.

Krule defeated Charles Mason at 14:09.

9. CPA vs. Sammy Diaz for the Bedlam Title. I’ve said it before — I like CPA and his comedy generally works for me… but I hate seeing a comedy wrestler in the main event. Diaz turned on CPA a couple months ago. They appear to both be about 5’8″ — in my head, Diaz was taller, but they appear the same here. Sammy hit a running back elbow to drop CPA, then some chops. CPA clotheslined him to the floor at 1:30. He set up for a dive but Sammy cut him off with a forearm strike. CPA hit a somersault off the apron onto Diaz on the floor.

In the ring, CPA couldn’t hit the 1099 (comedy 619). Diaz dove through the ropes onto CPA on the floor. In the ring, CPA hit a back suplex at 4:30 and was in charge, hitting a stiff kick to the spine. He draped CPA on the top rope and hit a frog splash onto CPA’s back. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 9:00. Diaz hit a second-rope superplex, but CPA suplexed him into the corner. CPA hit some Polish Hammers and a stunner at 11:00. CPA again couldn’t hit the 1099, but he hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Diaz hit a Pele Kick and an OsCutter for a nearfall.

CPA set up for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Diaz escaped, and Sammy hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 13:30. Diaz nailed a Kota-style Kamigoye kneestrike! He hit a second one, but CPA caught the knee on a third attempt. CPA peeled off a shirt, hit a stunner, and finally hit the 1099. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 15:30. Diaz hit a low blow kick and a running knee, then a top-rope frogsplash for a believable nearfall. Diaz charged, but CPA caught him, put Sammy on his shoulders, and hit the Numbers Cruncher for the pin. A really entertaining match.

CPA defeated Sammy Diaz to retain the Bedlam Title at 16:52.

Final Thoughts: Mathers-Legacy was really good. The official WWE ID matches have been really short; this one was given plenty of time to develop, and I consider Legacy beating Mathers in the Northeast to be an upset. CPA-Diaz was really good and earned second. I enjoyed the four-way tag match so that takes third.

The quality of wrestling was quite vast here; I’m just not used to seeing so many polished wrestlers in one match, followed by a match with competitors who just are not. Without saying who-is-who, as I really don’t want to bash anyone in particular … the wrestlers who got to compete twice on this day (either at Beyond or Fight Life, ahead of this evening show) are in that more polished group.