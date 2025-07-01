Blitzkrieg Pro “After The Party” results: Vetter’s review of Sidney Akeem vs. Ichiban, B3cca and TJ Crawford vs. VSK and Eric James for the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “After The Party”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 17, 2025, in Springfield, Massachusetts, at Tower Square

This show was just released on IWTV over the weekend. (I have to wonder how many more people would watch this show if it were released in the days right after it occurred.) This was held at an indoor mall; I’ve seen them do a show from this venue before. IT appears to be after hours, as the shops aren’t open. Alyssa Marino and Skylar provided commentary; I struggle to tell their voices apart. Lighting is good, and the crowd was 200.

* No new faces in the lineup (maybe some in the battle royal?) Everyone here is a Blitzkrieg regular.

1. CPA vs. Andy Brown for the Bedlam Title. The commentators said Brown is going for a title he never lost, but had to relinquish due to injury. CPA is always good for some humor. They locked up, and Brown is taller, thicker, and visibly stronger. CPA fired up and ripped off one of his shirts, but Brown avoided the 1099 (comedy 619). They fought to the floor at 3:00, where Brown hit a running boot to the jaw. Back in the ring, CPA hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down at 6:00. Brown dropped him with a forearm strike. CPA hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

CPA went for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Brown fought free. CPA leapt off the ropes, but Brown caught him with a stunner. Brown hit a German Suplex and a Tiger Driver for a believable nearfall at 8:30. CPA nailed the Numbers Cruncher for a believable nearfall. He hit the 1099. They fought on the apron, where Brown hit a piledriver! CPA peeled off another shirt. Brown hit a spin kick to the head. Someone in a hoodie — it was Sammy Diaz! — jumped on the apron and kicked Brown. CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher for the pin. CPA clearly never saw the interference.

CPA defeated Andy Brown to retain the Bedlam Title at 13:20.

* A ring announcer got in the ring and informed CPA he’ll be facing Krule next month!

2. “The Ancestral City Shooters” Joseph ‘A-Game’ Alexander & Kwesi Asante vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha & Jake Gray vs. “The East Coast Bastard Crew” Leary & Logan Black. Black is a heavyset Sami Callihan-style dirtball brawler. Leary is older, and I admittedly am not a fan. A-Game and Logan opened; the other four stood on the apron. Gray entered and dropkicked Logan. A-Game hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00 on Gray, and the ACS worked over Gray. Leary tagged in and also beat up Gray, hitting a powerslam for a nearfall at 5:30.

Chacha tagged in, and WaR worked over Kwesi. A-Game hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Leary hit a standing powerbomb on Gray, then a package piledriver for a nearfall, but A-Game stopped the ref from counting! The ACS beat up Leary. WaR hit some quick strikes on Logan, and both covered him for the pin. A messy match. Leary and Black beat up everyone after the bell and left. This just didn’t click for me.

Erik Chacha & Jake Gray defeated Leary & Logan Black and Joseph ‘A-Game’ Alexander & Kwesi Asante at 9:55.

* Brooke Havok was slated to fight Spike Nishimura, but Brooke canceled, which led to this reworked match…

3. JGeorge and Lady Killjoy vs. Angelo Carter and Spike Nishimura in a mixed tag match. Spike and JGeorge opened. This is apparently Lady Killjoy’s actual in-ring debut (I’ve seen her as a valet!), and she got in and battled Spike. Angelo picked up Spike and swung her body so her legs struck Killjoy. LK stomped on Spike, and the heels kept Nishimura in their corner. Spike tried to tag out at 7:30, but Angelo was pulled off the ring apron.

Spike hit a snap suplex on Lady Killjoy. Angelo finally got the hot tag and he beat up JGeorge, hitting a spear for a nearfall at 9:00, but LK pulled Angelo to the floor. Spike hit an STO uranage on JGeorge. Angelo hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Lady Killjoy while glaring at JGeorge. Spike made the cover for the pin; JGeorge made no effort to duck in and break up the pin. Not particularly good but passable.

Angelo Carter and Spike Nishimura defeated JGeorge and Lady Killjoy at 10:48.

4. Donovan Dijak vs. Sammy Diaz. Yeah, this match is the reason I tuned in. I’m a big fan of Diaz, but he’s giving up a LOT of height, weight, and overall size, and he rolled to the floor at the bell. In the ring, Dijak grabbed Sammy around his throat and tossed him across the ring. Dijak hit a second-rope falling splash for a nearfall at 2:30. Sammy dove through the ropes onto Dijak, then he hit a flip dive over the ropes at 4:00. The women said that “Sammy is holding gold in half the promotions in New England.” In the ring, Sammy stomped on Dijak’s left leg and kept him grounded.

Sammy snapped Dijak’s leg around the ring post, and he applied a Figure Four in the ring, but Dijak broke free at 7:00. Dijak hit a back-body drop, but his knee buckled, and they were both down. Dijak backed him into a corner and repeatedly chopped him, then another hip-toss for a nearfall at 10:00. Dijak hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. He set up for Feast Your Eyes, but Sammy got a rollup for a nearfall. Sammy hit an OsCutter for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00.

Diaz leapt off the top rope, but Dijak grabbed him by the throat and hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. Dijak went for his discus Mafia Kick, but Sammy blocked it. Sammy hit some kicks. Dijak hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Sammy hit a twisting suplex and a running knee for a believable nearfall at 13:30! Diaz hit a Frankensteiner and a frogsplash for a believable nearfall at 15:30. Andy Brown suddenly appeared at ringside and jawed at Diaz. Diaz hit an enzuigiri on Dijak. He tried a springboard move, but Dijak caught him and hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for the pin. Yes, that was every bit as good as I hoped.

Donovan Dijak defeated Sammy Diaz at 16:15.

* Leary joined Alyssa on commentary.

5. Bobby Orlando vs. Kirby Wackerman. I admittedly am not a fan of Wackerman, who doesn’t look much like an athlete. He looks like a scatter-brained science teacher with his thick goggle glasses, and he has an ugly pinkish singlet. He didn’t want to wrestle and he turned to leave, but Bobby grabbed him and dragged him to ringside; I started the stopwatch at first contact. Orlando ran the length of the floor, only to stop and hit a chop on Kirby.

Orlando pushed a huge dumpster on wheels into Kirby at 2:30. The crowd was really amused by the brawl. They finally got into the ring! (I really don’t recall if we had a bell). Bobby missed a moonsault at 4:00, and Kirby hit a pumphandle slam for a nearfall. Kirby raked the eyes, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and stole a pin! The hardcore action was pure silliness and it worked for the crowd, and it didn’t overstay its welcome. I remain unimpressed by Wackerman.

Kirby Wackerman defeated Bobby Orlando at 5:26.

6. B3cca and TJ Crawford vs. “The Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James for the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Titles. Both with short, dark hair, James and VSK really are looking almost identical these days, and they wore identical jackets. Alyssa said these two have now been teaming for about 13 years! As a team, this is their tag debut in Blitzkrieg Pro. B3cca sang her top hit “On B3cca, On God,” which I hear just went to No. 1 in Croatia. TJ opened against VSK. James hit a leaping leg lariat to TJ”s face at 3:00, and they worked Crawford over early on. B3cca tagged in and hit some chops on VSK.

TEA accidentally collided, and B3cca threw them into each other, too. The heels rolled to the floor at 6:30 and stalled. Eric James got a mic and said he was the original singer of pro wrestling, long before B3cca came along. VSK attacked from behind, and the heels worked over Crawford. VSK hit a back suplex at 9:00. James hit a slingshot senton. B3cca finally got a hot tag and she hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 12:00. She hit running Helluva Kicks in opposite corners on each heel. She hit a double springboard stunner for a nearfall.

B3cca hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall at 13:30. TJ got back in and hit a series of kicks on both heels. TEA hit a team lungblower move on TJ. James hit a standing neckbreaker on B3cca. VSK hit a brainbuster on TJ. VSK hit a Lumbar Check backbreaker on B3cca for a believable nearfall at 16:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. B3cca hit an Athena-style flying stunner to get the pin! A good match; the crowd was quiet early on but got into it in the hot final minutes.

B3cca and TJ Crawford defeated VSK and Eric James to retain the Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Titles at 16:46.

7. A battle royal. The winner gets a chance at a title shot later this summer. NO ON-SCREEN introductions, so I missed several names, and probably spelled a few wrong, too. The field included: 50-Cal, Pretty Papi, Ash Bennett, Nicky Winters, Troy Tresdon, Jay Karma, Perry Von Vicious, Charles Stunning, Jay Tunis, Rain Conway, Dante Drago, and Nick Robles. Just based on who I know here, the winner should either be Perry or one of the team of Drago/Robles. A LOT of clearly new wrestlers in this one. Stunning, who wore a pink dress, was tossed. Nicky Winters, a tall Black woman in black gear, beat up some guys; I haven’t seen her before. She was tossed.

Tunis tossed his partner in Wrestling Open, Rain Conway! Tunis was tossed. I suddenly am just seeing seven left, including the three likely winners, plus 50 Cal. Ash Bennett tossed Robles. Tresdon was tossed at 8:30, and we’re down to five. Papi was eliminated, so our final four are 50-Cal, Ash Bennett, PVV, and Drago. 50-Cal was tossed. Ash tossed Dante, so the final two are Perry and Ash Bennett. Ash tossed Perry over the top rope, but Dante caught Perry and pushed him back into the ring. Perry hit a release airplane spin on Ash, then tossed him to win. Not a big surprise on the winner, but that’s fine.

Perry Von Vicious won a 15-ish-person battle royal at 11:11 to earn a future title shot.

8. Sidney Akeem vs. Ichiban. This match was the other reason to tune in. Alyssa said this match was “months in the making. Ichiban has a new green-and-black mask and green pants. Basic feeling-out process to open. They sped it up with neither man really connecting on anything and we had a standoff at 2:00, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Sidney hit a dropkick. Ichiban hit one and got a nearfall at 4:00. They traded chops in the corner. Sidney went for a springboard move, but Ichiban caught him with a dropkick at 7:00. Ichiban hit a crossbody block from the apron to the floor.

Ichiban hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes. He mounted Ichiban on a chair in the crowd and hit his ‘one! punches.’ They did a Spanish Fly into the ring and were both down at 9:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Sidney hit his twisting crossbody block. The lights went out as Akeem hit a mule kick. (It doesn’t appear the lights were supposed to go out!) Akeem hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 10:30. Fans held up their phones, trying to shine light into the ring. They kept trading blows. (It’s dark but visible.)

Ichiban hit a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick, then a superkick. Akeem hit a superkick and a slam for a nearfall. (This is a rare case where the hard camera has better lighting than the ringside camera). Sidney went for the Final Act, but Ichiban avoided it, got a rollup for a nearfall, then a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:30. We got a loud “This is awesome!” chant.

They got up and traded kicks, and Ichiban hit a twisting suplex. He went for a frogsplash, but Akeem got his knees up. The lights came on at 15:00, and the crowd cheered! (So, 5-6 minutes of fighting a bit in the dark.) The ref was counting, but both men kipped up before a draw, and they traded frenetic forearm strikes. Ichiban nailed the Final Act (double handspring-into-a-stunner) for the pin. What a match! Skylar called it a ‘match of the year’ contender. They shook hands and hugged.

Sidney Akeem defeated Ichiban at 16:16.

* Akeem got on the mic and noted it was his debut match in this promotion, and he thanked the fans.

Final Thoughts: A stellar main event. It’s too bad the middle portion of that match was fought in the dark, but it was still (more or less) visible, and it didn’t slow them down. I don’t know if it’s a match of the year contender, but it was really, really good and well worth checking out. Dijak vs. Sammy Diaz was a strong match for second place. Dijak has proven a great ability to have highly watchable matches with guys who are substantially shorter and smaller than him. The B3cca/Crawford tag match didn’t quite have the crowd reaction I’d like, but it was good action and takes third. The opener takes honorable mention.

A show with a wide range of in-ring skills. Those top two matches had two former WWE guys facing top-tier New England stars. That battle royal… had a lot of newcomers who are clearly learning. Some guys I’ve seen for a year or two who just aren’t getting to the next level. The three-way tag match wasn’t particularly good either. A-Game is good, and I really haven’t seen enough of Kwesi, but the others in that aren’t working for me, either. The JGeorge match also stayed in first gear. But if you have IWTV, you want to check out those top two matches.