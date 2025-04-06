WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Making Your Move” and features an appearance by Diamond Dallas Page.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Undertaker vs. Triple H.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 9:32CT/10:32ET. The show will focus on CM Punk.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if these shows take any type of a viewership hit while airing on the same night as the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.