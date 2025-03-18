WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG that featured CM Punk delivered an average of 180,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

-WWE Rivals on The Rock vs. Mick Foley averaged 180,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on Steve Austin averaged 133,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the following are the numbers for the March 9 episodes: LFG averaged 170,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, WWE Rivals averaged 192,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating, and WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 165,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.