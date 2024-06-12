NXT TV rating: Cody Rhodes on the NXT Battleground fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 718,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 768,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.22 rating. The viewership decline has to be considered disappointing given that NXT did not have competition from the NBA or NHL on Tuesday. They clearly brought in Cody Rhodes in hopes of topping tonight’s AEW Dynamite in the ratings, which is still possible given that AEW is running opposite an NBA Finals game tonight. One year earlier, the June 13, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 581,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.