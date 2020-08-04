WWE SummerSlam 1992 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Fight For The Fallen, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view tonight at 8CT/9ET. The four-hour show includes Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith for the Intercontinental Championship, Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage for the WWE Championship, and more.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Championship in an open challenge. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Chris Sabin’s “most intense matches.”

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 27 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B and C finished tied for second with each getting 23 percent. I gave the show an C- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 59.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 53.

-Frankie Kazarian is 42.



