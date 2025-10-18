Blitzkrieg Pro “Wild in the Streets” results: Vetter’s review of Priscilla Kelly and Zachary Wentz vs. Charles Mason and a mystery partner, TJ Crawford vs. Bear Bronson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “Wild in the Streets”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 11, 2025, in Enfield, Connecticut, at Thompson Hall

This is the attractive ballroom they always use; the ring is pushed up against the stage (next to the hard camera) so most of the 300 or so spectators sit across from the hard camera. It’s well-lit here and easy to see. Johnny Torres, Skylar and Alyssa Marino provided commentary. I’m familiar with just about everyone on this show.

1. Perry Von Vicious vs. Logan Black vs. Ash Bennett vs. CPA vs. 50 Cal. I’ve compared Logan Black to a young Sami Callihan or One Man Gang figure, while PVV is like a young Chris Hero with a receding hairline. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Bennett before. CPA battled long-haired Bennett; Ash hit a headscissors takedown. Logan suplexed 50 Cal, the hillbilly with a long mullet. PVV hit a discus clothesline on Logan at 3:30. CPA dropped Ash throat-first on the ropes. Perry dove through the ropes onto all four opponents at 5:00.

In the ring, Black hit a brainbuster. CPA hit a missile dropkick on Black. CPA hit a double 1099 (comedy 619) at 7:00. He set up for the Numbers Cruncher (DVD), but Ash escaped. Bennett hit some enzuigiris on Perry, then a low blow. Suddenly all five were down. They all got to their knees at 8:30 and traded punches. CPA kept trying to remove a shirt but every time, someone attacked him and stopped him. CPA and 50 Cal peeled off their shirts together, sending the other three flying! (Good comedy; the crowd laughed.) CPA peeled off a second shirt and hit the Numbers Cruncher on 50 Cal. PVV hit a spinning Razor’s Edge on CPA and pinned him. Fun; a good mix of action and comedy.

Perry Von Vicious defeated Logan Black, CPA, Ash Bennett, and 50 Cal at 10 31.

2. TJ Crawford vs. Bear Bronson. This was a reason to tune in. Bear immediately hit some bodyslams. They brawled into the crowd. Bear nailed a uranage on the ring apron. They got into the ring, where Bronson hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. TJ hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. They got up and traded LOUD chops. Bronson nailed a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 8:00. Both men were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Bear backed TJ into a corner and unloaded more chops. TJ hit a sunset bomb and a stomp to the head, then as much of an F5 as he could hit, getting a nearfall at 10:30. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Crawford hit a Dragon Suplex; Bear hit a back suplex. They both popped up and traded more punches, and TJ hit an eye poke and a superkick. Bear nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (Rikishi driver) for the pin. Yeah, that could have been the main event. Good stuff.

Bear Bronson defeated TJ Crawford at 12:35.

3. “Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray vs. “Los Ificos” El Magnifico and El Terrifico. My first time seeing the masked Ifico brothers; they could be just about anyone. Okay, I’ve seen Magnifico on Wrestle Pro shows. Wow, these masked kids are really, really short. Gray isn’t particularly tall, but he is towering over everyone else here as they shook hands. Gray opened against Magnifico, the long-haired luchador. Terrifico got in; he might be 4’9″, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this kid was 15 or 16, based on his body shape. Chacha and the tiny Terrifico traded some good lucha reversals.

Chacha hit a Mafia Kick. W&R hit a team slam for a nearfall. Gray hit a sideslam on Magnifico. Magnifico got a Victory Roll and tagged in Terrifico at 7:00. Terrifico hit a stunner on Jake. Terrifico hit a plancha. In the ring, Magnifico got a nearfall. Gray hit a Sling Blade on Magnifico and pinned him. Lame finish to an otherwise pretty good match. The masked kids showed a lot of promise, but as I noted, they are really undersized.

Erik Chacha and Jake Gray defeated El Magnifico and El Terrifico at 8:38.

4. Lena Kross vs. Amity LaVey. Again, Lena is the 6’1″ Australian star with some purple streaks in her dark hair; she recently appeared on AEW and TNA TV in the same week! LaVey is a crazy Harley Quinn-style madwoman. Marino ran down a list of all of Lena’s accomplishments. LaVey acted crazy; Kross rolled to the floor and stalled, not wanting to tie up. In the ring, Lena hit a sideslam at 2:00, then a German Suplex, then a fallaway slam. Lena laid in some hard chops and was dominating early on. Amity hit some chops, but Kross regained control.

Amity applied a “Black Widow Stretch” (Octopus Stretch) at 5:00, and the crowd taunted Lena to tap out, but Lena got to the ropes. LaVey hit a handspring-back-elbow and some Polish Hammers, then a running twisting neckbreaker and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 8:30. She hit a running cannonball against the ropes for a nearfall, and we got another “This is awesome!” chant. Lena hit a neckbreaker over her knee for the pin. That topped all expectations. Torres just said this was a debut here for both of them, and this crowd was impressed. (They are both regulars in the Northeast so I’m sure most of this crowd had seen them elsewhere.)

Lena Kross defeated Amity LaVey at 10:01.

5. “Ancestral City Shooters” Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. I love that TNA’s PPV allowed Sinner & Saint to do some indy shows in the days around it. Williams and A-Game opened. (I finally found a good description for A-Game; he’s like Tavion Heights but with less muscle mass.) Really good mat reversals to open. Judas, while on the apron, attacked A-Game from behind. The ACS hit some quick team moves on Judas. A-Game hit a series of jab punches in the corner at 3:00. Judas hit a flying forearm that dropped A-Game. He backed Alexander into their corner and worked A-Game over.

Asante got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit some clotheslines and got a nearfall on Icarus. S&S hit some sentons, and Williams hit a suplex for a nearfall on Asante at 8:00. Asante hit a back-body drop. A-Game tagged back in and hit a jumping knee on Judas. Asante hit a handspring-back-clothesline. Williams hit a dropkick into the corner at 10:30. Judas got an inside cradle on A-Game for a believable nearfall. A-Game hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner on Judas, and Asante hit a top-rope corkscrew Swanton Bomb; Alexander immediately covered Judas for the pin. A really strong tag match.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander and Kwesi Asante defeated “Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus at 11:37.

6. Mike Graca (w/Katey Prescott) vs. Angelo Carter. I always compare Graca to former AEW wrestler Jimmy Havoc. Carter is a flamboyant Black man with long, braided hair, and he’s a regular here. I’m admittedly not a big fan of either. They brawled at the bell. Carter hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick. They brawled to the floor. Carter set up for a dive, but Katey hopped on the apron to block him. Graca attacked from behind and took control, and kept Carter grounded for several minutes.

Carter fired up and hit some clotheslines. He hit a basement dropkick at 6:30. Angelo hit an enzuigiri. Graca hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Carter hit a flying back elbow, then a springboard stunner at 8:30. He set up for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, but Kaety again hopped on the apron to distract him. Graca charged but ran into Katey! A masked man in a hoodie attacked Carter while the ref was distracted. It was the dork Kirby Wackerman! Graca immediately hit a Bulldog Powerslam for the tainted pin. So-so match.

Mike Graca defeated Angelo Carter at 9:38.

7. Andy Brown vs. Oro (Mensah) Annan. Again, Brown is bald and thick, and he’s pretty decent, and these two had a really good match in August, won by Brown. They were about to tie up, but “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James came to the ring! They want to turn this into a tag match! Well, we never did get underway…

7. Andy Brown and Oro (Mensah) Annan vs. “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James. Brown and James opened. Oro (with quite a velvet purple haircut today!) and VSK entered at 1:30 and locked up, and VSK hit some European Uppercuts. The heels rolled to the floor to regroup; VSK shoved a chair into the ring, but the ref immediately removed it. Back in the ring, Oro tied up VSK’s left arm. James hit a cheap shot while standing on the apron; VSK hit a clothesline at 6:30, and the heels took control and kept Oro in their corner.

VSK hit a dropkick and celebrated. James hit a corkscrew splash. VSK hit a slingshot senton. The beat-down continued for several minutes as they made quick tags. VSK dove through the ropes onto Brown. James hti a swinging neckbreaker on Oro, and VSK hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 10:00. Oro hit a chin-breaker and staggered towards his corner, but Brown was down on the floor! Oro hit a Pele Kick move. Brown finally got the hot tag at 11:30.

Brown hit a spinebuster on James, then he slammed VSK onto James and hit a big senton across both of them for a nearfall. Oro hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall, but VSK made the save. VSK hit a corner dropkick to send Brown to the floor. The AE hit an FTR-style Shatter Machine for a nearfall at 14:00! Oro hit his flipping axe kick in the corner on James, then he suplexed VSK into the corner and hit a flying leg lariat. Brown hit a flying punch on VSK; they both piled on VSK and pinned him. That was a strong tag match.

Andy Brown and Oro (Mensah) Annan defeated VSK and Eric James at 14:47.

8. Sammy Diaz vs. Ichiban for the Bedlam Title. Diaz turned heel here when he won the title; he’s so likable, he’s a much better babyface. They locked up to open and had a feeling-out process. They traded armdrags and quicker reversals and had a standoff at 2:30, and it popped the crowd, and we got a “This is wrestling!” chant. Ichiban hit a headscissors takedown, then a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. In the ring, Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Sammy hit a hard back elbow and took control, hitting some stiff kicks to the spine.

Diaz hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for a slingshot senton, but Ichiban got his knees up to block it. They traded punches, and Ichiban hit a 619. Sammy hit a half-nelson suplex and a running spin kick in the corner, then he dropped Ichiban gut-first across the top rope and splashed onto his back for a nearfall at 9:00. Ichiban fired up and hit some chops, and he locked in a Sharpshooter. They fought on the ropes; Sammy fell and was crotched on the top rope. Ichiban hit a top-rope swinging neckbreaker, with them both crashing to the mat at 12:00, and they were both down.

Ichiban hit a top-rope missile dropkick, and he was fired up. Sammy hit a jumping knee. Sammy went for a powerbomb, but Ichiban turned it into a huracanrana. Ichiban hit Sammy’s Cradle Shock powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 14:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ichiban hit a backbreaker over his knee, but he missed a moonsault. Diaz then hit Ichiban’s leaping Flatliner move and a frogsplash for a nearfall at 15:30. (Yeah, I love when guys hit each other’s finisher. Just love it!) They blocked each other’s moves, and Diaz hit a powerslam. He went for a second-rope moonsault, but Ichiban got his knees up.

Sammy hit an Os Cutter for a nearfall, and they were both down at 17:00. Sammy set up for the Cradle Shock, but Ichiban hit a Poison Rana. Ichiban did a flip dive to the floor, but he barely grazed Sammy, and he crashed hard onto rows of open chairs, earning a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer. He leapt at Sammy, but Diaz caught him and, in one fluid motion, hit the Cradle Shock for the pin. That match was superb; absolutely superb. Sammy helped Ichiban to his feet and shook his hand, and they got a huge ovation. What a match! We got a “both these guys!” chant.

Sammy Diaz defeated Ichiban to retain the Bedlam Title at 18:43.

9. Priscilla Kelly and Zachary Wentz vs. Charles Mason and (mystery partner) Slade. This feud has played out over the prior two shows. Slade snuck in from behind and attacked the real-life couple, and we’re underway! All four brawled to the floor and away from the ring. Mason held Priscilla over a railing and choked her, with her feet dangling off the ground. Wentz dove off a staircase railing onto the heels on the floor at 2:00! They continued to brawl by the back wall as they looped the building. Mason hit a piledriver on the floor on Wentz.

The heels got in the ring and worked over Priscilla; Alyssa said the bell rang (I didn’t hear it) at 3:15 to officially begin. Mason put her in a sleeper and kept her grounded; Wentz was still down from that piledriver (as he should be! This isn’t a no-selling Joey Janela match!) Mason stood on her hair as he pulled up on her wrists at 5:30. Wentz finally got back to the ring apron, but Slade knocked him down, so he wasn’t there when Priscilla tried to tag out. She fired up and hit a series of punches on Slade, but he dropped her with just one forearm strike.

Wentz finally got a hot tag at 7:00; he hit a Thesz Press and some punches on Slade, then a series of kicks on Mason and a doublestomp on Charles’s back. Wentz hit a crossbody block that sent both himself and Mason to the floor. Meanwhile, Kelly and Slade brawled up onto the stage, right in front of the hard camera. She hit a half-nelson suplex at 8:30 on the stage! Ouch! In the ring, Mason hit a pump kick on Kelly. Mason hit his rolling DVD. Kelly hit a top-rope crossbody block, but he hit a Tombstone Piledriver on her! Wentz superkicked Mason in the head, and everyone was down (Slade still down on the stage!) at 10:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Wentz and Mason got up and traded forearm strikes and punches, and Wentz hit a superkick. Zachary hit a handspring-back-clothesline and a springboard stunner for a nearfall, but Slade pulled him to the floor, and those two brawled at ringside. Kelly dove off the stage onto Slade (the cameras completely missed it.) They shoved Slade outside a door and into the street! So, Wentz and Kelly got in the ring with Mason, who got up and had to be wondering what happened to Slade. She hit a Crucifix Driver as Wentz superkicked Mason. They hit some stereo spin kicks, and Kelly hit a Tiger Driver! Wentz hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was fun.

Zachary Wentz and Priscilla Kelly defeated Charles Mason and Slade at 13:15.

* Slade returned, and he chokeslammed each of the babyfaces. They handcuffed Kelly to the bottom rope, then Mason hit two Tombstone piledrivers on Wentz. Kelly frantically tugged on her wrist, trying to get free and stop this assault.

Final Thoughts: A really fun, strong show. Ichiban-Diaz was dazzling; a superb back-and-forth match that showed how good they are. On other shows, that Bronson-Crawford match would be the best match, but it was second place here. The main event was good, and once Wentz got the hot tag, it really picked up and stayed at a high level. The Sinner & Saint tag was really good, too, as was the Oro/Brown tag match. Lena and LaVey impressed this crowd in their debuts here. Blitzkrieg has a few guys that just don’t interest me, and almost none of those guys were on this show (Wackerman did make an appearance, but at least he didn’t wrestle.) So, a lot to like on this one. This show gets a thumbs up.