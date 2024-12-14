Blitzkrieg Pro “Sleigher” results (12/14): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Akira in a Santa’s Surprise match, Max Caster vs. TJ Crawford, Shook Crew vs. CPA and Sammy Diaz

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “Sleigher”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 14, 2024 in Enfield, Connecticut at Old Country Banquet Hall

This is their usual venue but they started at 4 p.m. EST. Christmas lights are up in this ballroom, and the crowd is maybe 200. Alyssa Marino and Skylar provided commentary.

* Ryan Mooney was supposed to face Marcus Mathers but couldn’t make it, so Mathers has a mystery opponent to kick off the show.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Andy Brown. WWE ID prospect Mathers never seems to take a day off; Cagematch.net shows this is his 121st match of 2024. Brown is bald and heavyset and just returned to action after a year off due to injury. Standing switches to open. Marcus hit a dive onto Brown. In the ring, Brown hit a senton at 3:00, then a backbreaker over his knee, then a head-capture suplex. Mathers got a crucifix for a nearfall, then a top-rope crossbody block. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00 and they were both down. Brown hit a short-arm clothesline, then a Tiger Driver powerbomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit a stunner, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Brown hit a superkick; Mathers hit a superkick and an enzuigiri. Brown hit his own enzuigiri and scored the pin.

Andy Brown defeated Marcus Mathers at 10:02.

* Brown got on the mic and told Mathers he is “the future” and deserves his WWE ID contract.

2. Angelo Carter vs. “Silver Screen Collective” Tristan Kyle and Will Strauss (w/JGeorge). The flamboyant Carter is the babyface; he is Black with long blond dreadlocks. Kyle and Strauss are both scrawny white kids of average height; I’ve seen them both a few times now between here and Create-A-Pro. The heels have to tag in and out, so it’s not two-on-one in the ring. Strauss hit a snap suplex at 2:30. Carter fired up and hit Superman Punches on each heel, then a spear on Kyle and a Death Valley Driver on Strauss. Carter hit a stunner on Strauss at 5:00. JGeorge got on the apron and distracted Carter. Strauss hit a Michinoku Driver, then the heels hit a Chasing The Dragon (spin kick and brainbuster combo) to pin Carter. Okay; these guys are still a bit green.

Tristan Kyle and Will Strauss defeated Angelo Carter at 5:33.

* Logan Black and Leary ran to the ring to save Carter from a further beatdown, and it led right into our next match!

3. Logan Black and Leary vs. “Even Stevens” Stephen Somerset and Steven Azure. I’ve compared Black to a bigger Sami Callihan. The ES wear their cheesy Mean Street Posse sweaters. I admittedly am not a fan of any of these four. All four brawled at the bell. The ES kept Logan in their corner. Leary got a hot tag at 4:30 and he beat up both heels. Kyle and Strauss returned to ringside at 6:00. It allowed the Even Stevens to hit a team Flatliner move on Leay and steal the pin. Not good but it didn’t overstay its welcome, either. Kyle and Strauss continued to brawl with Leary and Black after the bell.

Stephen Somerset and Steven Azure defeated Logan Black and Leary at 6:41.

4. Perry Von Vicious vs. Charlie Tiger. I’ve compared PVV to Chris Hero; he’s a bit taller than average with long, straight hair and a beard. Tiger looks a bit like Matt Jackson but his gut continues to grow. Perry hit a flying shoulder tackle that sent Tiger to the floor. In the ring, Tiger hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. Charlie hit a running buttbump into the corner. Perry hit a Mafia Kick at 5:00, then he dove through the ropes onto Charlie. Tiger then hit his own dive through the ropes onto PVV. They traded forearm strikes at 7:00. Perry hit a Saito Suplex then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Tiger hit a second-rope flying forearm at 9:00, then a spear for a nearfall. Tiger hit a German Suplex, then a powerslam move for a nearfall. Perry hit an Exploder Suplex; he set up for a Razor’s Edge, but he spun Tiger around and dropped him to the mat and got a pin. Good action.

Perry Von Vicious defeated Charlie Tiger at 11:14.

5. Max Caster vs. TJ Crawford. This, of course, is one of the matches I tuned in for. TJ has appeared in MLW in the past and he’s pretty smooth in the ring; I think he’s better as a heel, but he’s the babyface here. Max got on the mic in the ring. Max said Connecticut has a less-than-famous history in hip-hop, so they can’t handle his rap style. He was going to start rapping, but instead he threw his jacket at TJ and attacked him. They traded quick mat reversals. TJ hit a boot to the chest for a nearfall at 1:30. Max ducked the Silver Bullet spin kick to the head. Max went to work on the left leg. Max hit a European Uppercut and took control. Max hit a backbreaker over his knee at 7:00. TJ fired up and hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri. TJ hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall.

TJ hit a Yes Kick to the chest at 9:30, but he again missed the Silver Bullet. Max applied a half-crab, but TJ reached the ropes. Max went for a Fameasser but TJ avoided it. They traded chops. Max again ducked the Silver Bullet and he hit a superkick. It appeared Max was going for a Sharpshooter, but TJ grabbed Max’s head, got an inside cradle, and scored the flash pin! Good action, and that loss doesn’t hurt Max. The commentators agreed they didn’t see that finish coming.

TJ Crawford defeated Max Caster at 12:38.

* Intermission

6. “Delta House” Nick Robles and Dante Drago vs. “The Ancestral City Shooters” Kwesi Asante and Joseph A-Game. DH are the heels and they attacked to begin. Dante hit a plancha to the floor at 2:00. The heels kept A-Game in their corner. Robles hit a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 6:00. Kwesi got the hot tag and hit a spin kick to Nick’s jaw, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. A-Game hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Robles hit a second-rope superplex. Kwesi hit a Shining Wizard on Drago and suddenly all four were down at 9:30. This has topped my expectations. They all got up and traded punches. DH hit a Chasing the Dragon for a believable nearfall on A-Game at 11:00. Robles accidentally hit Drago! A-Game immediately hit a uranage and pinned Robles. Good action.

Kwesi Asante and Joseph A-Game defeated Nick Robles and Dante Drago at 11:40.

7. Andy Brown Kirby Wackerman vs. Delightful Dan the Candyman vs. Harleen Lopez vs. Troy Tresdin. Andy Brown was already slated to be in this match, so he was pulling double-duty tonight. I don’t think I’ve seen Troy before. I admittedly have not liked Kirby or Candyman Dan matches at all. Everyone fought at the bell. Brown shoved the smaller Lopez head-first into the ring post. Tresdin and Brown traded offense in the ring. Dan hit a Bubba Bomb on Troy at 3:00. Harleen hit some chops on Dan, but she couldn’t hit a German Suplex. Harleen and Brown traded forearm strikes. Dan hit a stunner on Harleen at 8:00. Brown hit a sit-out powerbomb. Wackerman jumped in and stole the pin. Not good, but it was watchable.

Kirby Wackerman defeated Andy Brown, Delightful Dan the Candyman, Harleen Lopez, and Troy Tresdin at 9:08.

8. CPA and Sammy Diaz vs. “Shook Crew” Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando. Again, the tall Bryce also is a WWE ID prospect. Bobby has a string of Christmas lights around his neck. CPA is the Bedlam champion and he’s defending it in the tag match? Diaz and Orlando opened. Bryce entered and bodyslammed Diaz onto Orlando’s knees. CPA and Diaz hit a team suplex at 2:30 on Bryce. CPA peeled off one of his button-down shirts. Bryce hit a hard clothesline on CPA for a nearfall. Diaz hit a top-rope crossbody block on Donovan. Donovan hit a Black Hole Slam. The commentators talked about how Bryce has become ruthless, and it’s only gotten worse since he got his ID contract, as he kept Diaz grounded. CPA got a hot tag at 7:00 and he hit a double missile dropkick.

CPA hit a powerbomb on Bobby, then a stunner on Bryce for a nearfall. Diaz made a blind tag; CPA made a blind tag right back in, so they apparently aren’t on the same page! Bryce hit a Falcon Arrow on CPA for a nearfall. CPA hit a stunner on Bobby, and he peeled off another shirt. However, Sammy intentionally hit a running knee on teammate CPA! He hit a Cradle Shock on his partner and walked away. Donovan looked confused but he covered the prone CPA for the pin. So… while the commentator said CPA was a defending champion here, I guess that was a verbal gaffe. Sammy mounted CPA and punched him some more and got booed.

Bryce Donovan and Bobby Orlando defeated CPA and Sammy Diaz at 9:37.

* It was quickly announced that CPA will defend his title against Diaz at the next show on Feb. 15. The announcer also warned fans to not get in the way of the competitors in the main event.

9. Krule vs. Akira in a Santa’s Surprise match. These guys just fought in MLW in November in an almost identical theme hardcore match. This is ‘anything goes’ with weapons in packages placed at ringside. Krule gave a present to the ref. Akira hit a Saito Suplex to begin the match and he stomped on Krule in the corner. He snapped Krule’s arm backward. Akira opened a bundle of ornaments and he broke some over Krule’s head, and he choked Krule with a jump rope, and they brawled at ringside. They went into the seated area with fans scrambling to get out of the way. Akira picked up a 12-year-old girl (my age estimate anyway!) and rammed her feet-first into Kule at 4:30.

Akira hit a top-rope doublestomp onto Krule’s arm as they continued to fight on the floor. They got back into the ring, with Akira jabbing some type of sharp object into Krule’s head. Akira dumped out a Christmas stocking and it was filled with Jenga blocks; Krule bodyslammed Akira onto them at 7:30. Krule got a chair and struck Akira across the back. Akira hit a German Suplex, slamming Krule onto the ornaments, at 10:30. He hit a dropkick into the corner, then a powerslam onto a chair for a believable nearfall. Akira switched to a Figure Four. However, Krule slammed Akira and scored the pin. That wrapped up suddenly, pun intended.

Krule defeated Akira at 12:36.

Final Thoughts: Not a bad show but this was not at the level of a Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling show. Max Caster showed good energy tonight; he and TJ take best match. I’ll go with Mathers-Brown for second with Shook Crew vs. CPA/Diaz for third. At least none of the matches with more inexperienced wrestlers overstayed their welcome. The main event was fine for its style but it’s just not for me.