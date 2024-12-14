AEW Rampage results (12/13): Murphy’s review of Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron, Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith, Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 174)

Taped December 11, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired December 13, 2024 on TNT

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard. Chris Jericho, wearing a New York Yankees cap, and Bryan Keith made their way to ringside and then Jericho joined the commentary team. A video recapped Thursday’s episode of Ring Honor where Jericho and Matt Cardona signed the contract for their upcoming ROH title match at Final Battle on Friday, December 20…

1. Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith. Cardona took control early. Cardona attempted a running boot in the corner but Keith rolled to the floor. Cardona hit a sliding kick onto Keith on the floor and continued the attack. Cardona hit a Russian leg sweep on Keith against the barricade and rolled him back in the ring. Keith gained the advantage and attacked in the ring before shoving Cardona off the ring apron and on to the steel steps. Keith high-fived Jericho at ringside. Keith continued the attack in the ring before sending Cardona to the floor once again – this time with a kick. The show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Keith continued the attack. Cardona recovered and began the hot babyface comeback, finally hitting the running boot in the corner and missile dropkick off the middle rope. In the end, Keith went for a German suplex but Cardona held on to the top rope before hitting his Radio Silence finisher for the win.

Matt Cardona defeated Bryan Keith in about 11:54.

After the match, Cardona stared down Jericho, who held up the ROH title belt…

Don’s Take: A decent match with no mystery surrounding the outcome. The announcers covered this by saying that Keith’s job was to soften up Cardona for Jericho. I did notice that the crowd was lukewarm for Cardona – arguably one of the most over acts on the independents – during this match and during the contract signing on ROH TV. I’ll chalk this up to crowd burnout as these segments are taking place as part of marathon Dynamites and Collisions. I am sure he’ll get a great reaction in his hometown next week.

Harley Cameron sang the “12 Days of Shop AEW” song to sell merch this holiday season….[C]

2. Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron. Storm received a nice reaction when she came out and at the start of the match. Storm gained the early advantage but Cameron quickly took over. Cameron had Storm trapped in the corner and sent the show to a picture-in-picture break. Fun. [C]

Coming out of the break, Cameron had Storm on the mat in a chin lock. Storm quickly mounted the babyface comeback. Storm hit a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. Cameron briefly came back but Storm hit a pop up powerbomb for a near fall. Storm followed up with a hip attack in the corner followed by the Storm Zero piledriver for the win.

Toni Storm defeated Harley Cameron in about 7:27.

After the match, Storm played to the crowd…

Don’s Take: A nice return to the ring for Storm with a receptive audience. I saw some online chatter questioning AEW’s decision to put her return on Rampage. It’s a moot point as the show is likely going away in a couple of weeks, but I’ve repeatedly said that doing things like this consistently makes the show mean something, which could potentially lead to more viewers.

A video hyped Brody King’s and Komander’s journey in the Continental Classic thus far and promoted their tournament match next week on Rampage…

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie. This was a complete squash with Purrazzo hitting a power bomb right into her arm bar finisher for the submission win…

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Shazza McKenzie in about 1:25.

Don’s Take: This is a minor thing but the announcers noted during the Toni Storm match that Storm will face McKenzie on Collision. While there’s no doubt this will be a squash match for Storm, you want to promote your top matches for your show. Given this, I might have just said “Toni Storm in action” on Collision vs. naming McKenzie in promoting the match since they squashed her here. Again…a very minor quibble on my part.

Alex Marvez was backstage with Kris Statlander. Marvez noted that this was first time fans have seen Statlander since her TBS title match loss to Mercedes Mone at Full Gear. Marvez said that fans are calle]ing it one of the greatest AEW Women’s matches of all time. Statlander agreed and put over Mone. She said she has to keep moving forward and promoted her appearance on Collision. She said she would be watching Mone vs. Anna Jay as she has unfinished business with the TBS title. [C]

Tony Schiavone introduced Don Callis, Lance Archer, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis put over each member of the group before focusing on Fletcher. He spoke about Fletcher’s recent wins over Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada before handing the mic to Fletcher. Fletcher talked about his win over Ospreay, promoted his Continental Classic tournament match against Mark Briscoe on Collision and said that winning the tournament was his destiny. Callis said that his family was in the one percent and that there was no one in AEW big enough or bad enough. This brought Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs to the ring…

4. Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer (w/Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis. Callis joined the commentary team.Archer and Hobbs traded blows to start. Davis tagged in and continued on offense. Davis and Hobbs took turns clotheslining Archer in the corner and double teaming him. Davis and Hobbs hit a double suplex on Archer. The heels gained the advantage when Takeshita kneed Davis in the back while he was running the ropes. Archer went on the attack as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break of the night. [C]

After the break, Archer was still on offense but Davis kicked a charging Archer out of the corner. Archer missed another dive in the corner. Davis went to tag Hobbs but Archer knocked Hobbs off the apron. Takeshita came in but ate a right hand by Davis who was finally able to tag Hobbs. Hobbs cleaned house. Takeshita stopped the momentum with a running knee. Davis and Archer tagged back in. Davis and Archer repeatedly clotheslined each other. All four men hit the standard Tower of Doom spot off the top rope. Hobbs officially tagged in but was attacked by Archer and Takeshita. Archer hit a chokeslam for a near fall. Davis pulled Takeshita to the floor. Archer kicked Davis off the apron but ate a spinebuster by Hobbs for the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis defeated Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita in about 12:00.

After the match, Takeshita went to hit Hobbs with the AEW International Title but Hobbs blocked it and hit Takeshita with a spinebuster. Hobbs held up the title and celebrated with Davis to close the show.

Don’s Take: Given the promo before the match, I’m a little surprised we didn’t see the Callis Family go over here. But really, the promo was to put over Fletcher and the match was designed to build to Hobbs challenging Takeshita for the title. I’m not sure why Archer is continually the designated fall guy but it is what it is.

A decent edition of Rampage even without any Continental Classic tournament matches. Like I said, we seem to be winding down so hopefully they can go out on a bright note. We’ll see what next week brings. Until then!