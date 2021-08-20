What's happening...

8/20 Impact Wrestling Emergence results: Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers for the Impact World Championship, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhino and Joe Doering vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack for the Impact Tag Titles, Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something for the X Division Championship

August 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Emergence
Streamed August 20, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV
Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

1. Matt Cardona beat Rohit Raju.

2. “Decay” Rosemary, Havok, Crazzy Steve, and Black Taurus beat Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh, and No Way (Jose).

3. Steve Maclin over Petey Williams.

4. Madison Rayne beat Taylor Wilde.

5. Ace Austin beat Moose, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan in a four-way to earn a future shot at the Impact World Championship at Victory Road in September.

6. Josh Alexander defeated Jake Something to retain the X Division Championship.

7. Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt beat Melina and Trey Miguel in a mixed tag match.

8. Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Rhino & Joe Doering, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack in a three-way to retain the the Impact Tag Titles. Anderson pinned Rhino.

9. Christian Cage defeated Brian Myers to retain the Impact World Championship.

