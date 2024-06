CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, June 27, 2024 to promote Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

The call is scheduled to begin at 11:15CT/12:15ET…