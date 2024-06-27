What's happening...

AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

June 27, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held Sunday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match

-Ladder match for the vacant TNT Title (Entrants: Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Dante Martin, Lio Rush, one TBD)

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

-MJF vs. Hechicero

-Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and a partner TBA

-(Pre-show) Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano vs. Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door on Sunday beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom June 27, 2024 @ 10:16 am

    Ricky Starks as Jericho’s partner?

    Reply

