NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II lineup and preview video (live coverage today)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II event that will be held today in Blackpool, England at Empress Ballroom.

-Walter vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE UK Championship.

-Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a four-way ladder match for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven in a Triple Threat for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis.

-Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin.

Powell’s POV: This looks like a really fun card on paper. Join me for live coverage of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II this morning at 11CT/12ET. Dot Net Members are listening to the two-part NXT UK roster evaluation audio series hosted by Haydn Gleed and Darren Gutteridge. They will team up again on Monday for a members’ exclusive audio review of Takeover. You can also check out Haydn Gleed’s audio preview of this event here.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

