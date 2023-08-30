AEW Dynamite results (8/30): Barnett’s live review of Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW International Championship, Adam Cole speaks for the first time since AEW All In, the show’s final push for All Out

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 204)

Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena

Aired live August 30, 2023 on TBS

An All In video package opened the show with highlights from the Wembley Stadium show that took place this past Sunday. Excalibur made announcements that Orange Cassidy would defend against Penta El Zero Miedo, Adam Cole will speak, Chris Jericho would be heard from, and Jon Moxley will face Komander. The rest of the announce team of Taz and Tony Schiavone checked in at the booth. Jon Moxley made his entrance through the crowd. He was followed by Komander.

1. Jon Moxley vs. Komander: Moxley landed a big boot and some chops to start. He then stepped on Komander’s neck near the ropes and taunted him. Komander fired back with some kicks and a tijeras to send Moxley to the floor. He then followed up with a big splash from the top. Komander went back up top, but Moxley recovered and met him there. Mox raked his back with his nails, but Komander knocked Moxley down with a headbutt. Komander attempted a Cancun Tornado, but Moxley moved and landed a release vertical suplex…[c]

Moxley dominated the commercial break and landed some palm strikes as the show returned. Komander hit the ropes and landed a kick that rocked Moxley. He then landed a low dropkick and followed up with a lungblower for a near fall. Komander attempted to walk the ropes and land a splash, and Mox got his knees up. He then followed up with a big lariat and a piledriver for a close near fall. Mox followed up with 12 to 6 elbows and applied a rear naked sleeper. He then transitioned into a Juji Gatame and got the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Komander at 8:43

After the match, Moxley celebrated with the crowd and returned to the back the way he walked in. Excalibur then introduced a video package for Orange Cassidy where he spoke about his desire to continue defending the AEW International Championship wherever and whenever he has to. He addressed Jon Moxley and said he’s not the same Orange Cassidy he was four years ago, and he would show him why.

Excalibur then introduced footage of The Young Bucks backstage after their match at All In, and they expressed their disappointment. FTR walked into the room and asked why they disrespected them. Matt said it was supposed to go different because it was the show they started, and in the heat of the moment he lost his cool. He attempted to apologize, but they were interrupted by Bullet Club Gold who talked some trash about The Elite and FTR being big losers. They ended up agreeing to FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold at All Out.

My Take: A solid match to start the show. Moxley looks strong heading into his International Title Match at All Out. The FTR/Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold match seems less interesting than a potential return Title Match. We’ll see how it goes on Sunday.

A video recap covered Saraya’s Title Win at Wembley. Renee Paquette interviewed Toni Storm backstage. She complained about Toni going off script, and that she can’t trust anyone and that Wembley went “tits up”. She started to walk away in distress and said she can’t even trust her bloody shoes, throwing them in Renee’s direction and causing her to duck out of the way.

In the arena, Chris Jericho made his entrance in a very shiny jacket. Split screen video as shown of his blowup with Sammy Guevara after his loss to Will Ospreay. Jericho said he should be happy being just a few days removed from the biggest weekend of his career. He mentioned his Fozzy Show on Friday, the most attended Wrestling Show in history at Wembley, and one of his favorite matches with Will Ospreay. But there’s one thing he’d like to forget, and that’s how he treated Sammy Guevara. He invited him out so he could talk to him.

Sammy Guevara made his entrance and entered the ring. Jericho addressed Sammy and said he wasn’t happy about how he treated him. He said he was frustrated with losing to Ospreay, and he shouldn’t have taken it out of him. Jericho introduced some confusion by saying he wasn’t sure if Guevara did everything he could to help him win, but then aired footage of Sammy hitting Ospreay with a baseball bat on Sunday, and then offered a full apology.

Jericho said the match really bothered him, and he wondered if he could have pulled his tights a little harder, or Guevara could have hit him a little harder with the bat. Guevara asked him to repeat himself, and they began an argument. Guevara got chippy with him about having to be in London and abandon his pregnant wife in Orlando. Jericho said he expected him to be grateful because that’s something many people in the locker room would have killed for.

Guevara replied that if he wasn’t so focused on having Jericho’s back, he would have wrestled on that show. Jericho replied that maybe if he followed more of his advice, he could wrestle on the show next year. Guevara replied that he liked the sound of that, but he wouldn’t follow all of his advice so he could actually win on their biggest show. Jericho the brought up his loss to MJF, and Guevara brought up the incident where Jericho lost the AEW World Title at a Steakhouse.

In the end, Jericho decided they should stop throwing barbs at each other and do what they do best, and reform Le Sex Gods and go after the AEW Tag Team Championships. Guevara thought about it and reluctantly agreed.

Backstage, Jon Moxley made some brief comments about the AEW International Title match on Sunday. He said no matter who he faced after tonight’s Main Event, the winner would be the one with the most bite. Wheeler Yuta made his entrance in the arena, followed by Eddie Kingston.

My Take: Jericho and Guevara had a good back and forth. I guess they aren’t rushing into a match with them at All Out, which I thought was a possibility.

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta: Eddie Kingston wore a bandage on his elbow, and Yuta targeted the bad elbow early on…[c]

Kingston absorbed a lot of abuse during the break, but made a surge back as the show returned. He landed a suicide dive on the floor and then a series of chops. Kingston landed an Exploder Suplex and covered for a near fall. Yuta recovered and attempted a top rope splash, but Kingston got the legs up. Eddie favored his elbow heavily, and couldn’t land a half and half suplex. Yuta landed a suplex of his own and covered for two.

He then landed a chop to Kingston’s chest. Kingston replied with his own. Yuta went back to the elbow, but got caught with a half and half suplex coming off the ropes. Eddie landed a spinning backfist, and Yuta refused to go down. Eddie landed a second one and covered for the win.

Eddie Kingston defeated Wheeler Yuta at 9:01

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli walked to the ring to retrieve Yuta, and refused to make eye contact at all with Kingston. The crowd chanted for Kingston as he made his way out of the ring. A video package recapped All In for MJF and Adam Cole. MJF and Cole were shown after their match. MJF told Cole he was taking the week off. He said Cole had him wrestling more than he had in his entire career the past few months. He said he was going to Paris to eat a Baguette and bang some rats, and then he would meet his in Chicago for Deep Dish and they’d hit a Double Clothesline at All Out.

MJF clarified that there would be a Battle Royal on Rampage to determine who they would face at All Out, and a Tournament to determine his challenger at the Arthur Ashe Stadium show on September 20th. Cole said if anyone deserved a week off it was him, and congratulated him…[c]

My Take: A Battle Royal and a Tournament? Tony Khan cannot help himself. Kingston vs. Yuta was a solid TV match. AEW crowds love them some Eddie Kingston.