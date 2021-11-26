11/26 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Black Friday Battle Royal for a future shot at the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, Rick Boogs vs. Angel in a Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Black Friday Battle Royal for a future shot at the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, Rick Boogs vs. Angel in a Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown, and more (23:34)…

Click here for the November 26 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.