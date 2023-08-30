NXT TV rating for Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 614,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 720,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. The show fell back from last week’s Heatwave themed episode, which is no surprise, but it was also below the August 15 edition, which had 680,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating. The August 30, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 676,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.