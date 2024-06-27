Dijak’s deal with WWE expires Friday, says he was not offered a new deal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dijak revealed via social media that his WWE contract will expire on Friday (read his full statement below). “WWE never negotiated with me,” Dijak wrote on social media. “We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour…

“I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I’m thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That’s enough talk, now it’s time to Do or Dijak. My last day under a WWE contract is June 28, 2024. Bookings/Interviews: BookDijak@gmail.com.”

Powell’s POV: Dijak was saddled with some bad creative during his time with the company. He was part of the lousy Retribution faction and given the T-Bar name. He had better creative in NXT, but it still felt like they could have done more with him. I was hoping he’d get a good run on the main roster when he was drafted to Raw earlier this year, but he never made it past WWE Main Event and WWE Speed. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever comes next.