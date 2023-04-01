What's happening...

ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum video: Tony Khan, Claudio Castagnoli, Katsuyori Shibata, Athena, and Mark Briscoe take pro wrestling media questions

April 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum video is now available below or via AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan, Claudio Castagnoli, Katsuyori Shibata, Athena, and Mark Briscoe took questions from the pro wrestling media, including ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore. Khan stated that Dante Martin was hospitalized after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during the ladder match. Khan did not have any specifics regarding the injury at the time of the scrum.

