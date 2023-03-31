03/31 Powell’s ROH Supercard of Honor audio review: Reach For The Sky ladder match for the ROH Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH TV Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view: Reach For The Sky ladder match for the ROH Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s Championship, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH TV Title, and more (39:03)…

Click here for the March 31 ROH Supercard of Honor PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.