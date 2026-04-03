WWE Smackdown results (4/3): Powell’s live review of Randy Orton’s homecoming, Rhea Ripley vs. Michin, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,389)

St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

Simulcast live April 3, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show and narrated various shots of Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill with Michin and B-Fab, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Tessitore listed the attendance as 11,620. Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast table and spoke about WrestleMania being two weeks away. They set up a video package of the Raw opening segment with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Stephanie McMahon…

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,162 with 11,777 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 22,000. The last time WWE ran the Enterprise Center was on May 10, 2025, for WWE Backlash, when they distributed 17,117 tickets.

Randy Orton made his entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him. Orton was cheered by his hometown fans. Orton asked the St. Louis fans what they wanted to talk about. He acknowledged that he was raised in St. Louis and still calls it home.

Orton said he would have his 15th world championship by the time he returns to the host venue. He said he wasn’t doing it for the St. Louis fans. Orton said he was doing it for himself and his family. He said he was doing it for the six people in the front row, and then his family members were shown. Orton said Stephanie McMahon wasn’t lying on Raw when she said that Cody couldn’t beat him. Orton said that what Cody awoke in him couldn’t be put back to bed.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. The crowd yelled the “whoa” line from his song loudly. Cody entered the ring, and then he and Orton traded punches. Cody got the better of Orton, and there were some boos from the live crowd.

Pat McAfee entered the ring dressed in all black, including shades and an Orton t-shirt. Cody turned toward McAfee, who kicked him in the balls. McAfee threw more kicks at Cody while he was down. Orton went to the floor and returned with a chair, which he jabbed Cody with.

McAfee said the Rams left town, the Blues wouldn’t make the playoffs, and the Cardinals were ass. McAfee said Orton said it wasn’t his home anymore, and it was a tough night in St. Louis. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up at ringside with several producers and referees.

McAfee said he did a Q&A a couple of months ago and was asked when he would return to WWE. McAfee recalled saying the business had passed him by. McAfee said Orton called him and told him that the business hadn’t passed him by, it just went in a direction that no one liked. McAfee brought up the Attitude Era fans and worked in impersonations of Steve Austin and The Rock.

McAfee asked why he has to watch two 5’5″ guys do a 45-minute Iron Man match for no rhyme or reason when Randy Orton is around. He asked why he turns on Netflix and sees all of the people around the Gorilla position “circle-jerking themselves” for episode after episode when Orton is around.

McAfee said tickets for WrestleMania are still somehow available when Orton is around. He said Smackdown was fresh off the worst-rated episode of all time has a puppet for a champion who represents everything “we” hate. Orton roughed up Cody.

McAfee said he’s the person telling Orton on the phone that he needs to kill everything. He said it’s not just for the 15th world title, it’s because the business is terrible. “And he is going to save the f—ing business,” McAfee said while being censored and before he spiked the microphone. There were some cheers and “Randy” chants. Orton knelt and said something to Cody before leaving the ring with McAfee… [C]

Powell’s POV: I didn’t expect to see Pat McAfee playing Vince Russo on Smackdown. I enjoyed the Attitude Era before it ended in roughly 2002. Every time I think the business has finally moved on, something like this happens. There were some cheers, but it seemed like a lot of the fans didn’t know what the hell to make of this nonsense.

The broadcast team spoke while highlights aired of the opening segment…

Orton and McAfee were shown walking backstage. McAfee said sometimes you have to remind people that they are in the GOAT conversation. They got in a truck. McAfee drove the truck while Orton was in the passenger’s seat…

Rhea Ripley made her entrance. Michin’s entrance followed. She wore a letterman’s jacket and was accompanied by B-Fab…

1. Rhea Ripley vs. Michin (w/B-Fab). WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walked out early in the match, which distracted Ripley. Michin took advantage of it and was getting the better of Ripley before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Ripley performed a Razor’s Edge and then booted Michin in the face before covering her for a near fall. Ripley went for her finisher, but Michin avoided it. Michin hit Eat Defeat for a near fall. Ripley rallied and applied the Prism Lock for the win.

Rhea Ripley defeated Michin in 9:15.

Afterward, B-Fab attacked Ripley, who dropped her with a headbutt that B-Fab ducked away from prematurely. Jade climbed onto the ring apron. Michin chop-blocked a distracted Ripley. Michin and B-Fab attacked Ripley and then held her while Jade chopped her. Jade set up for her finisher and froze when she heard entrance music.

Iyo Sky ran out and worked over Michin and B-Fab while Jade exited the ring. Ripley recovered and joined Sky in performing stereo dropkicks that cleared the heels from the ring…

Powell’s POV: A storyline about the f’n Attitude Era in 2026?!? Okay, so Ripley beating Michin was fine and expected, and the post-match angle with Iyo helping out Ripley was fine. But we’re heading into WrestleMania 42 with Pat F’n McAfee rambling on about the Attitude Era. Those of you who miss the risque content of that era might be pleased to know that my Smackdown audio review will be NSFW.

Backstage, Matt Cardona told a trainer who was examining his hand and wrist that he was good to go. Aleister Black and Zelina entered the room, causing the trainer to exit. Black said Randy Orton went back to being Randy Orton again, and it was as if all was right in the universe. Cardona said they could take credit for Orton. He told Black he would talk to Nick Aldis about setting up a match. Black said Cardona is a fan of making bad decisions…

Solo Sikoa stood backstage and held the lantern while addressing Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo, who were all wearing face paint. Solo said Uncle Howdy challenged him to a fight for the lantern. Solo said he wasn’t going to let the lantern out of his sight after what happened with the WWE Tag Team Titles. He said he needed one of his men to step up.

Tama Tonga asked why they were fighting for the lantern. He said it’s been nothing but problems for them. Solo suggested that Tama fight Howdy for the lantern. Tama told him that he would, but he said he was going out there alone. Solo told him not to mess it up… [C]

Tessiture plugged Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event while the lineup was shown in a single graphic…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Ripley said she had a backup plan. Sky said she would always have Ripley’s back. Ripley said she will walk out of WrestleMania as the new WWE Women’s Champion…

Uncle Howdy was in the ring, and his entrance music played for a moment. Tama Tonga’s entrance was televised…

2. Uncle Howdy vs. Tama Tonga. Tama had Howdy’s neck draped over the middle rope and then pulled him into the top rope. [C] Howdy put Tama in the Mandle Claw, but he released the hold when Solo Sikoa walked out with the lantern. Solo wound up to hit Howdy with the lantern, but he stopped when the referee spotted him. Tama barked at Solo because he told him he wanted to go it alone. Howdy hit Tonga with Sister Abigail before pinning him.

Uncle Howdy beat Tama Tonga in roughly 7:00.

After the match, Tama barked at Solo, who said he was just trying to help. Tama took the lantern and placed it on the mat. Howdy grabbed the lantern…

Powell’s POV: I hope this is the end of the damn lantern story, but I have a bad feeling that Solo will be in possession of it by the end of the night. The F’n Attitude Era in 2026. Yeesh.

Backstage, Kit Wilson told The Miz that he was worried about the curse. Miz told him there’s no curse. R-Truth was shown talking with a production member. Truth told Wilson and Miz that they weren’t taking applications for new Judgment Day members. Miz said Truth doesn’t take anything seriously, but everything goes his way. Miz said that just for once, he’d like to see Truth master, inspire, and zone in.

“I challenge you,” Miz said about Truth taking something seriously. Truth cut him off and said he accepted his challenge. Truth told Wilson that he’d never met him. Truth said he would talk to Nick Aldis before they changed their mind. Truth said there would be a tag team title match on Smackdown. After Truth walked away. Wilson asked Miz if they were getting a tag team title match. Miz was just as surprised as Wilson. They said Miz’s “master, inspire, and zone in” line together…

Tessitore hyped the new U.S. Champion Sami Zayn’s appearance… [C] Tessitore hyped John Cena appearing on Undertaker’s podcast at WWE World…

A Jacob Fatu promo video aired. Fatu addressed Drew McIntyre. He said his life was a rollercoaster. He said he went from the streets to county jail, and from the independents to WWE. He said when you come from the streets, you’re forced to be a product of your environment. Fatu said it’s not about who is wrong or right; it came down to survival. Fatu said every decision he made led him to this moment. He said there were no rules, no one could stop him, and no one could break it up. Fatu said McIntyre was in his world now and said we’d see if McIntyre could make it out…

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn was booed as he was shown walking backstage. Zayn encountered Nick Aldis and thanked him for giving him the opportunity. Zayn said he heard he was going to have pyro, which Aldis confirmed. Zayn started to apologize for last week, but Aldis cut him off and said it wasn’t needed. He encouraged Zayn to go talk to the people. Zayn said he was about to, but entrance music stopped him.

Trick Williams and Lil Yachty made their entrance dressed in white. Yachty said, “What?” after each time the crowd chanted “Whoop That Trick.” Trick said he was there to celebrate his first match at WrestleMania. Trick said he didn’t bring Yachty out just to celebrate. Trick told the fans that he and Yachty go way back like whitewalls on a Cadillac.

Trick said they could bring it to WrestleMania. Yachty said he thought Trick would never ask. Trick said there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to get the U.S. Title at WrestleMania. He said he wouldn’t take any lip from a Gingerbread Man. Trick told the fans he would give them a preview. He went to the ropes and had the production team hit the pyro that was meant for Zayn.

U.S. Champion Sami Zayn walked out and said Trick had the presentation down. He said that was all well and good. Zayn said the pageantry has never really been his thing. Zayn said his thing is a little more dressed down and working-class. He said his thing is what he does once he’s in the ring.

Zayn told Trick that he would learn at WrestleMania that the fur coats, the rappers, and the music wouldn’t save him. Zayn said that when Trick is in the ring with him, he’ll be in with one of the best to ever do it. There were more boos. “Trick, at WrestleMania, I’m going to humble your ass,” Zayn said. Trick told Yachty that Gingersnap was upset. Trick said he is the only reason Zayn was holding the U.S. Championship and is going to WrestleMania.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. Hayes said he and Trick had history a mile long. He said he would give Trick a receipt. He said he would spin the block on Trick, and he knew the perfect place to do it. Hayes told Zayn that the way he won the title didn’t sit right with him or the fans.

Hayes said he carried Smackdown and the U.S. Championship on his back for months. Hayes was cheered. Hayes said he had the ball at the one-yard line and asked Sami if he thought he was going to let him run it into the end zone. Hayes said the people would tell him that they don’t want Zayn, they want Melo. A rough “we want Melo” chant broke out. Melo told Zayn to give the people what he wants. Melo demanded a rematch.

Zayn said he agreed that Hayes carried Smackdown for nine or ten weeks. He said he took nothing away from him. Zayn said Hayes issued an open challenge, he answered it, and he beat Hayes. Zayn said he punched his ticket to WrestleMania. He said he was sorry that it came at Hayes’s expense, but the match was already official. Zayn said he would give Hayes a rematch after WrestleMania.

Trick asked Zayn what happened to his integrity. Trick told Zayn to give Hayes a chance. Zayn said Trick had a point. Zayn said Trick got involved in their match. Zayn recalled calling out Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton when they took advantage of similar situations. Zayn said he didn’t feel good about it. Hayes told him to quit yapping and do the right thing.

Zayn asked Hayes if he wanted his rematch. “Fine, you got it,” Zayn said. “I’ll give it to you tonight, here in St. Louis,” Zayn said that if Hayes wins, Hayes will face Trick Williams at WrestleMania. Zayn said he would face Trick if he wins, and that would be the last he would hear about it. Zayn asked Hayes if they were good and offered him a handshake. Hayes said they were good, but he didn’t shake Zayn’s hand. Trick mocked Zayn, saying he could have saved five minutes had he said the same thing a long time ago. Zayn clotheslined Trick over the top rope…

Backstage, Solo was upset with Tama for giving the lantern back to Uncle Howdy. Tama said he had to. He said it was done. Tama said it was tearing them apart, and now they could get back to the real business of taking over Smackdown and all of the titles. Solo suggested they face the Wyatts, and then they could get back to business. Solo asked if they were good. Tama said they were. Solo turned around and then side-eyed Tama while the other MFTs stood by…

Powell’s POV: I assume that tonight’s U.S. Title match will lead to a Triple Threat at WrestleMania with Zayn, Trick, and Hayes. The fans have been slowly turning on Zayn until tonight, when it seemed like 95 percent of the live crowd booed him.

Aleister Black and Zelina made their entrance… [C] The broadcast team hyped the U.S. Championship match for later in the show… Matt Cardona made his entrance while footage aired of Randy Orton roughing him up last week…

3. Aleister Black (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Matt Cardona. Cardona went on the offensive nearly two minutes in, but he was distracted by Zelina lying on the apron. Black swept Cardona’s legs out from under him. [C] In the end, Black dropped Cardona with a Black Mass and then pinned him…

Aleister Black defeated Matt Cardona.

Powell’s POV: My picture cut out temporarily due to a storm in the area, so I missed most of the match coming out of the break.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Bayley and Lyra Valkyria about their Smackdown match and challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. Valkyria said the Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss friendship is surface-level at best. She said Flair and Bliss hadn’t gone through anything like they have over the last year…

Tessitore hyped Raw footage of the Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi segment from Monday’s Raw… A clip aired from the Shawn Michaels documentary, which premieres April 13 on Peacock… [C]

Tessitore hyped tickets for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony (still no mention of whether the event will stream live)…

A video package recapped the latest Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi segment from Raw… The broadcast team ran through the WrestleMania lineup…

Backstage, R-Truth spoke with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who were excited about Gargano challenging for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. After Gargano and LeRae exited, Damian Priest showed up. Truth spoke about Asuka cursing people. Priest figured out that Truth thought Danhausen was Asuka…

Tessitore hyped the women’s tag team match… [C]

A Drew McIntyre promo video aired. He said Jacob Fatu will never be anything more than a dirty, pathetic convict. He said the only reason Fatu is in WWE is because of his family. McIntyre said it’s the same family that screwed him over. McIntyre said he would show the world who Fatu is next week…

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance. The broadcast team said Nikki Bella was undergoing rehab for an ankle injury she suffered last week, so that she can be ready for WrestleMania. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria made their entrance…

4. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Flair and Bliss were getting the better of Valkyria before an early PIP break. [C]

[Hour Three] Bayley tried to pull Valkyria to her corner while Flair held Valkyria’s legs. Bliss ran in and dropkicked Bayley. Bliss tagged in and set up for Sister Abigail. Bliss ducked a Bayley clothesline attempt, but Valkyria avoided the move. Moments later, Flair and Bliss performed simultaneous Natural Selections, and then Bliss pinned Valkyria.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss beat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in 10:00.

Afterward, Lash Legend entered the ring and attacked members of both teams. Nia Jax entered the ring and joined in on the beatdown. Barrett reminded viewers that Nikki Bella wasn’t at the show due to getting treatment on her ankle. Legend and Jax left the teams lying, and then held up the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belts…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised there was a clean finish after watching Jax and Legend have DQ or no-contest finishes with each of the three teams that will challenge them at WrestleMania. I’m not reading too much into Bayley and Valkyria losing as far as the four-way title match is concerned.

Backstage, The Miz told Kit Wilson that the curse is a myth. He asked how they ended up getting a tag team title shot if the curse was real. Danhausen showed up with his jar of “human teeth.” Wilson told Danhausen that he’s toxic. Danhausen offered to join them at ringside. Wilson said Danhausen could undo the curse. Miz told Danhausen to stay away from the ring. When he turned around, Danhausen was gone…

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Trtuh made their entrance… An ad for Monday’s Raw focused on CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Oba Femi, and added Seth Rollins opening the show and putting Gunther on notice… [C] Sexyy Red was shown in the crowd while Tessitore hyped her appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver… The Miz and Kit Wilson made their entrance…

5. Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Tessitore noted that it was the first title defense for Priest and Truth. Truth had Miz down and did the “You Can’t See Me” bit, but Miz kicked him. Wilson clotheslined Truth over the top rope while the referee was checking on Miz for reasons that only make sense to the referee. Miz kicked Truth, who rolled to the floor. Miz distracted the referee while Wilson took another cheap shot at Miz. [C]

Truth jumped off the ring steps and clotheslined Wilson on the floor. In the ring, Miz and Truth performed simultaneous clotheslines that left them both down.

Danhausen made his entrance. He climbed on the apron and held his hand out for a tag from Miz, who declined and then complained to the referee. Truth made the “hot tag” to Danhausen. Danhausen tried to curse Miz, who pulled referee Dan Engler in front of him. Danhausen was apologetic to Engler.

Miz went for his finisher, but the lights went out. When the lights were turned on, Danhausen was on the stage. Truth returned to the ring and hit an AA on Wilson. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Truth and had him pinned. The referee counted to two and then cried out in pain and couldn’t make the three count. Priest put Miz down with a South of Heaven chokeslam and pinned him.

Damian Priest and R-Truth beat The Miz and Kit Wilson in 9:20 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Cody Rhodes came out and put Wilson down with CrossRhodes. Cody got a mic and said they got all dressed up to find out who Randy Orton had been talking to on the phone. There were boos. Cody compared the McAfee reveal to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash’s mystery third man being revealed as Disco Inferno rather than Hulk Hogan.

Cody called McAfee a stoner, a grifter, Logan Paul without muscles, and a human hatrack. Cody said McAfee had a receipt coming. Cody said he felt it, and he should have because McAfee is a former NFL punter. He said that McAfee and everyone who represents him could kiss his ass.

“Oh, no, is that too far?” Cody asked. “What are you going to do, fire me? It sure worked out the last time.” Cody said that’s what Randy Orton wants for his legacy. Cody said Orton was his mentor and his hero. Cody said Stephanie McMahon told him he needs to go to a dark place and become a bad guy. Cody said he hears it, dark hair, the whole thing.

Cody said the truth is better than his excuse usually is. “I don’t know if I know how to do it anymore. I’ve got two kids. I’ve got my dream job here in front of this audience tonight.” Cody spoke about wrestling Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Rock, but he said they were also wrestling him. Cody said it’s a wrestling match with twenty years of history, with the two very best wrestlers to do it. Cody said, finally hearing the voices inside his head, but you don’t want to know what they have to say. Cody dropped the mic and headed to the back… [C]

Powell’s POV: So Cody is getting darker, and he’s hearing the voices in his head. Is this the start of Cody moving in a new direction? Or will he take this darker turn to beat Orton, and then go back to playing his regular babyface character?

Footage aired of CM Punk beating up Roman Reigns on Monday’s Raw, and then the broadcast team ran through the WrestleMania lineup… Sami Zayn made his entrance for the main event… [C] A sponsored clip focused on Steve Austin fighting Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38…

Coming out of the break, Trick Williams was dancing in the ring. Carmelo Hayes made his entrance…

6. Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Championship. Trick Williams and Lil Yachty sat in chairs next to the broadcast table. The fans booed when Zayn mounted Hayes in the corner and started throwing punches at him. They cheered when Hayes returned the favor. Moments later, Hayes performed a flip dive onto Zayn on the floor. Hayes stood up and clutched his knee before a PIP break. [C]

Powell’s POV: Hayes appeared to be selling. Zayn did a good job of breaking his fall, and there was nothing awkward about the way Hayes landed.

Zayn took offensive control and maintained it coming out of the break until Hayes hit Dirty Diana. Hayes sold the knee. The referee checked on him in the corner. The moment Hayes said he was okay, Zayn blasted him with a Helluva Kick and scored the pin.

Sami Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes in 11:05 to retain the U.S. Championship.

After the match, Trick Williams and Lil Yachty entered the ring. Yachty introduced Trick before referring to Zayn as the Gingerbread Man. Trick hit a distracted Zayn from behind and put the boots to him. Yachty held Zayn while Trick hit him with a Trick Shot. Yachty picked up the U.S. Title belt and handed it to Trick, who held it up. The executive producer credits were shown. Tessitore hyped Zayn vs. Trick for the U.S. Title at WrestleMania, and said Lil Yachty would be there. Trick stood on the ropes and played to the crowd to end the show…

Powell’s POV: Cody and Orton took a bad turn tonight, but the creative forces seem to be getting it right in the storyline involving Zayn, Trick, and Hayes. I’ll still be surprised if Hayes doesn’t find his way into the U.S. Title match at WrestleMania. I’m not all that familiar with Lil Yachty aside from his WWE appearances, but he and Trick have good chemistry together.

Overall, they gave us a lot ot talk about with the Pat McAfee angle. I’ll have plenty to say about it during my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below. Happy Easter to everyone who celebrates Sunday’s holiday.

Stop back on John Moore’s live review of NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday night, and for my same-night audio review, which will be available as this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.