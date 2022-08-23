What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: The updated card for tonight’s Heatwave fallout show

August 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Two Gallus members for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match

-Grayson Waller hosts “The Grayson Waller Effect” talkshow with guest Apollo Crews

-NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner in a non-title match

