A&E Biography on Edge rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Edge vs. John Cena, and WWE Smack Talk

August 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on Edge produced 453,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 34th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals delivered 304,000 viewers for A&E and finished 49th in the cable ratings with a 0.08 rating. This episode focused on the rivalry between Edge vs. John Cena.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 144,000 viewers for A&E and finished 98th in the cable ratings with a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: A down week for the A&E block. Last week’s DX biography finished with 594,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. Last week’s WWE Rivals on Mick Foley and Triple H produced 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating. And last week’s Smack Talk finished with 235,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. Next week’s biography focuses on Rey Mysterio, and WWE Rivals spotlights Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero.

