WWE Raw preview: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned on Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai face the winner of the tournament semifinal match on Smackdown for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appears

-Seth Rollins and Riddle meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will face the winners of a second chance four-way match to determine who will face Kai and Sky in the finals. The four-way and the semifinal match will both be held on Friday’s Smackdown. Monday’s Raw will be the brand’s go-home show for the WWE Clash at the Castle event and will air live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.