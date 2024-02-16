WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for next week’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “AOP” Akam and Rezar

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

-Bron Breakker’s in-ring debut on Smackdown

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped after the live edition on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center due to the crew traveling to Australia for Elimination Chamber next week. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).