WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (2/16): Barnett’s review of The Rock and Roman Reigns, four Elimination Chamber qualifying matches

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,278)

Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Aired live February 16, 2024 on Fox

Corey Graves narrated a video of The Rock arriving at the arena in Salt Lake City. The Bloodline including The Rock and Roman Reigns will be on the show later tonight. Kevin Owens music played in the arena as Wade Barrett joined in on commentary. The opening match is an Elimination Chamber Qualifier. Dominik Mysterio made his entrance, and got booed out of the building. He tried to speak and say the Judgement Day would dominate, but couldn’t get a word in. Dominik decided to talk over the crowd, and said the Judgement Day would retain all their titles at Elimination Chamber, and he would win Money in the Bank.

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier: After some back and forth, Owens dropped Dominik with a shoulder block and the crowd erupted. He landed a second one, followed by an arm drag. Dom retreated to the floor to recover. Dominik landed a few dropkicks to return fire, but was put down with a lariat. Owens then sent him to the floor with a clothesline. He lined up for a dive to the floor, but Dom moved out of the way before he could jump.

Both men battled on the floor. R-Truth showed up as Owens was firmly in control and caused a distraction. Dom took over and shoved KO into the steps. He then performed a slingshot moonsault into the ring for a two count. Truth showed at Dom, but called him “The Miz” and wondered where he was at on Monday…[c]

Dom controlled things during the break, but Owens turned things around with a short arm clothesline as the show returned. He then landed a lariat on the floor and a running senton. Owens followed up with a cannonball in the corner, followed by a frog splash for a close near fall. Dom fired back with a sit out facebuster. He then went for 3 amigos suplexes, but Owens reversed after the second one. KO then landed two of his own, but Dom avoided the 3rd and landed a DDT for a near fall.

Dom went for a Frog Splash from the top, but KO avoided it. He then went up top himself and landed a Swanton for another close near fall. Owens went for Stunner, but Dom avoided it and landed a Superkick. He followed up with a rather slow moving 619 for another near fall. Dom then turned to Truth and told him he was in Judgement Day and to get him a chair. Truth grabbed a chair, but decided to sit in it rather than give it to Dom. He turned around into a superkick and a pop up Powerbomb and got the win.

Kevin Owens defeated Dominik Mysterio to qualify for Elimination Chamber at 14:08

KO joins Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley in the Elimination Chamber. R-Truth held up Kevin’s arm after the match. Drew McIntyre was then interviewed backstage. He spoke about how everybody wanted to win at the Chamber, but only he needed it, because his opportunity for greatness was stolen four years ago.

LA Knight walked up and they got into an argument. McIntyre said he was insecure and he wouldn’t be prepared for when the crowd turned on him when he didn’t produce titles. He used himself as an example. Knight pulled out one of McIntyre’s shirts and said there was room for his name right above CM Punk for when his WrestleMania dream dies at Elimination Chamber. They started to get heated and referees showed up to sort it out.

Zelina Vega made her entrance in the arena for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. She will face Tiffany Stratton next…[c]

My Take: A solid opening match. Dominik got in a lot of offense and looked tough in defeat. Owens is a strong addition to the Chamber and the match looks loaded on paper.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were backstage talking about their tag title shot. Bate said they needed a new team name, and proposed “New Catch Republic”. Dom Mysterio walked up and said they couldn’t beat any two members of Judgement Day. Bate challenged him to a match next week with R-Truth as his partner. Mysterio stormed off and said Truth isn’t even a member.

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance in the arena.

2.Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier: The match spilled outside early, and Zelina took out Tiffany on the outside with a moonsault. In the crowd, Elektra Lopez got the attention of Vega as she sat with the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. Zelina jawed at her as she smiled from the crowd…[c]

Vega tripped Stratton onto the second rope. Tiffany avoided a 619 but ate a DDT instead. The LWO walked to ringside during the break. Stratton landed an impressive cartwheel Alabama Slam for a near fall. She then went up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Vega knocked her town with a 619 to the shins. She followed up with a Meteora for a near fall. The action spilled outside near Legado Del Fantasma, where Lopez talked trash with Vega. Stratton took advantage of the distraction and landed a spinebuster, followed by a Prettiest Moonsault Ever with a nasty looking landing for the win.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for Elimination Chamber at 8:40

Vega stared down Elektra Lopez after the match. Backstage, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin confronted AJ Styles. It seems to be curtains for the OC as Styles got in his face and slapped him. He challenged him to step up, but Gallows prevented an all out brawl. AOP will have their first Smackdown match since returning up next…[c]

My Take: There were a couple of awkward spots from Tiffany in that match. The Alabama Slam and the Moonsault required the referee to check on Zelina Vega. Hopefully it was just an off night from an ordinarily very sharp Stratton.

A video package aerie for Iyo Sky and the remnant of Damage Ctrl. Iyo called it her era and said she would embarrass Bayley at WrestleMania. They also told Dakota to sleep with one eye open because they are coming for her too.

In the arena, AOP made their entrance with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering. Javier Bernal and Beau Morris from NXT were in the ring.

3. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) vs. Javier Bernal and Beau Morris: This was a total ass whooping as you’d expect. Akam beat down Bernal and Morris. They landed a Super Collider, and then a Sit Out Powerbomb and Neckbreaker combo and covered for the win.

AOP defeated Javier Bernal and Beau Morris in 39 seconds.

Logan Paul was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton. Paul acknowledged that this was his first Smackdown match, and told the peons to go start a hashtag for him. He said he would defeat The Miz, win Elimination Chamber, and become a double champion at WrestleMania. Paul said he thought that had a nice ring to hit…[c]

My Take: A squash from AOP, a boilerplate Logan Paul promo, not much to say about that.