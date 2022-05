CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Eddie Dennis vs. Wild Boar in a Dog Collar Match, Kenny Williams vs. Josh Morrell, Teoman and Rohan Raja vs. Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz, Amale and Angel Hayze vs. Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander, and more (13:41)…

Click here for the May 21 NXT UK television show audio review.

