TNA Impact results (1/2): Moore’s review of Tessa Blanchard’s return, Kushida vs. Ace Austin, Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth, eight-Knockout tag match, Joe Hendry’s show opening appearance

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,067)

Taped December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Aired January 2, 2025 on AXS TV

Highlights from the TNA Plus Final Resolution show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Jade Chung was the ring announcer…

Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamvoich, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat were all shown arriving at the same time to the arena…

Say his name, and he appears!!! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap! Joe Hendry made his entrance (earlier in the week, Joe Hendry’s run in NXT won the NXT award for “NXT Moment of the Year”). Hannifan noted that Joe Hendry won the number one contender’s match at Final Resolution and is now the number one contender to the TNA Championship. Hendry soaked in the “we believe” chants for a moment. Hendry then hyped the crowd up over him being number one contender.

Hendry said Final Resolution was a promise to himself that he will become champion. He said he got into the business on a resolution at New Years. He said on January 1st 2013, he said he was going to be a pro wrestler and be the best. He said he delivered on one of those resolutions and will on the 2nd. He said Genesis will be a new era, and a moment that will leave the world chanting “we believe”. Hendry said they believe in a new TNA world champion.

Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth made his entrance. Ryan was showered with boos and “you suck” chants. Ryan said his big brother is not going to be happy about this. Ryan said that Joe keeps coming out every week to whine, complain, and moan. Tarnishing the reputation of his big brother, the world champion. Ryan said Joe thinks he’s a main eventer who should be champion. The crowd gave Ryan the “What” treatment. Ryan said that Joe is not a main eventer, but a mid-carder.

Ryan said Joe is a snake that plays macho headgames to get ahead in the company. He said he doesn’t trust Joe, Nic doesn’t trust Joe, and the crowd doesn’t trust this midcarder. The crowd chanted “we believe” to Joe. Joe said since Ryan is telling stories, he’ll tell one. Joe said unlike Ryan he travels 200 plus days in a year. He said he went to the doctor because he has sleep issues.

He said the doctor told him he has the right treatment for insomnia, the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. Joe said ten seconds of that put him out like a light. Joe said if he’s a midcarder, Ryan is a janitor. Joe told Ryan to mop the floor and get him a coffee. A “coffee” chant ensued. Joe said this main eventer has business to attend to and that’s enough of Ryan stealing glory. Ryan said he’s going to get a lot of glory for beating the TNA Hall of Famer Rhino later.

Joe said that TNA gives people what they want, and who wanted to see Ryan vs. Rhino right now? The crowd chanted “yes”. Rhino made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good of them to kick off the new year with their most popular babyface in Joe Hendry. Hendry has cooled off a bit in TNA and NXT since Bound for Glory. NXT has just had other things they were booking to, and TNA’s booking tends to get wonked up with their random TNA Plus specials. Here’s hoping they don’t book Nemeth with a challenger-of-the-week, and that they rebuild Hendry back to where he was when he was on fire (though, if his contract is up and he’s WWE bound, I understand if they don’t push him to the moon. He reportedly already has a hybrid TNA and NXT contract. If anything, have him put a lot of heat on Nic Nemeth, which will allow someone like Mike Santana to step up as a potential face of the company).

1. Rhino vs. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth. Hannifan recapped a lot of Rhino’s accolades in TNA. Nemeth tried to talk down Rhino and ask for a handshake. A “gore” chant ensued. Ryan attacked Rhino when he went for a Test of Strength. Rhino came back with a whip and hip toss. Ryan rolled to ringside to avoid a Gore. Rhino beat up Ryan at ringside. When Rhino cheered “who’s the man”, Ryan shoved Ryan into the ringpost.

Ryan worked on Rhino with methodical offense. Rhino got a window of opportunity after dodging a elbow drop. Rhino hit Ryan with a TKO for a moment of respite. Ryan kicked out of a pin at two. Ryan brought a chair in the ring and Rhino stepped on it and tossed Ryan to the ground. Rhino then hit Ryan in the back for the DQ.

Ryan Nemeth defeated Rhino via DQ in 5:32.

Ryan rolled to ringside and was laughing about his win…

John’s Thoughts: So? Rhino announced on social media a few weeks ago that his match with Ryan Nemeth was his last match with TNA. Was this it? With a DQ finish? No run back? No huge sendoff for the TNA Hall of Famer? Missed opportunity I guess (either that or they are keeping the door open that Rhino signs back again after a run on the indies). Maybe he has one more match at the tapings? Nemeth’s character is a undercard heel, but he’s leaning into it and it’s the best he’s looked in his career in terms of playing a role. Certainly better than those random AEW Dark undercard factions he was a part of.

Gia Miller interviewed Jordaynne Grace and asked her about her thoughts on Tessa Blanchard saying she’ll appear later in the show. Grace said chaos is one thing, but it’s all about respect. Grace said Tessa took her ball and left. Grace said now she’s trying to reap the benefits of everything Grace did to build the division while Tessa was gone. Grace said she represented TNA across the world, companies, and through the pandemic.

She said she’s not the same Jordynne from five years ago, but she knows Tessa is the same old Tessa. Grace said when Tessa comes back, she’ll give Tessa the welcome she deserves…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz were cutting a promo back stage. Wentz talked about how the tag team titles are held by legends, The Hardy Boyz. Wentz said he messed up a ton of mom’s furniture as a kid when he did Swanton Bombs on them. Trey then proposed the Hardyz vs. Rascalz for the titles. Matt and Jeff came into frame and said that The Rascalz remind them of themselves. Matt said The Rascalz look young, hungry, extreme, and fearless.

Matt said that Genesis deserves a big match like Rascalz vs. Hardyz for the first time ever. Matt said nothing will stop the Hardy train, but if the Rascalz win they will have a win over the GOATs, Greatest of All Time. Jeff said they will also be beating the RAMS (It was some overdramatic acronym Jeff came up with that wasn’t really catchy). Matt agreed to the match. Wentz and Miguel also agreed. Trey said that The Hardyz vs. Rascalz will be the tag team match of the year…

John’s Thoughts: Wowzers. That should be hot. Matt and Jeff seem to have found a 2nd wind (mostly due to the reduced schedule and safer ring style) to the point where they are putting on good matches again. The Rascalz are arguably a top 5 tag team in the world and are the most consistent tag team for years. This should be a majestic match. The Rascalz are a team TNA needs to get the most out of while they are here (once their contracts are up, I can see WWE really hungry to sign them. They not only put the tag belts on Dez and Wentz right when they entered the company, but they also gave all three of them a lot of TV time in 2024 as a featured act on NXT).

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin. Kushida dominated early on with his technical wrestling. Ace sat on the top rope to avoid a Jujitsu octopus strike. Kushida took down Ace with a headlock, leading to Ace grabbing the rope for a break. Kushida put Ace in a headscissors submission. Ace and Kushida traded ground submissions. Kushida and Ace ran the ropes. Ace dumped Kushida to ringside with a dropkick.

Ace hit Kushida at ringside with a Plancha. Ace went for his signature apron PK, but Kushida tripped Ace off a handstand and put Ace in a Juji Gatame. The referee broke the hold because it was under the ropes.[c]

Kushida caught Ace with a baseball slide. Ace paintbrushed Kushida with slaps. Kushida came back with a kick. Kushida then worked on Ace’s left arm to set up for the Hoverboard Lock. Both men took each other out with clotheslines. Both men traded Fighting Spirit strikes. Ace got the advantage after a Russian Legsweep and Leg Drop. Ace gave Kushida a one handed Gutwrench because his arm gave out on him.

Ace was about to go for Chris Bey’s signature cutter, but Kushida reversed it into a cartwheel dropkick. Kushida and Ace traded counters. Ace went for a rope break off an ankle lock, but Kushida gave Ace’s elbow a PK. Ace caught Kushida with a slingshot kick. Ace gave Kushida rapid lariats and lifted Kushida to the top rope. Kushida blocked a Yakuza Kick and staggered Kushida with double boots. Kushida gave Ace a Super Cross Armbreaker.

Ace escaped the hold. Kushida dropkicked Ace out of the air. Ace caught Kusihda with a Savate Kick. Ace pulled his laminated card out of his trunks. He didn’t use it for anything though as he kissed the card and hit Kushida with The Fold for the win.

Ace Austin defeated Kushida via pinfall in 11:38 of on-air time.

Ace took the mic after the match and soaked in “too sweet” chants. Ace said he wanted to thank everyone for sticking with him since Chris Bey’s absense, but even more, he’s thanking them for all the love they are showing for Chris Bey while he’s hurt. Ace said Chris is fighting every day to leave a normal life, and he’s fighting for Chris. Ace said when Chris got hurt three months ago, Chris held Ace’s hand with tears in his eyes.

Ace said Chris told him “you know what this means? You need to go on a crazy singles run for me”. Ace said Chris told him to finally win the big one. Ace said it’s god damn time he wins the top title of the company. Ace called out Nic Nemeth for a world title shot. Instead, TNA X Division Champion Moose made his entrance. Moose said he’s offended that Ace didn’t mention Moose’s name in regards to the “top title”. Moose said he’s going to teach the dumb Atlanta idiots something about TNA.

Moose said the TNA X Division champion is the flagship title of TNA. He said without the X Division TNA won’t be TNA or the hottest company on the planet right now. Moose told the fans to shut up and stop clapping for him. Moose said he’s holding on to the top title, the X Division Championship. Moose said he understands that Ace is afraid of him, so he can go face someone like Nic. Moose was about to talk trash about Bey.

Ace called Moose a piece of shit and told him to keep Bey’s name out of his mouth. Ace noted that he’s a 3 time X Division Champion. Ace said he’s carried the belt for years. Ace said Moose is standing in the ring with the right guy to talk about the X Division. Ace demanded a title match right now with Moose. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said he appreciates Moose and Ace having the fire in their hearts, the passion.

Santino said he knows that Moose is a franchise player. Santino said Ace has also been on fire as a singles wrestler since Chris has been out. Santino said he has power to book matches. Santino said at “Ja Nesses” (his minpronounciation of Genesis), Moose will defend the X Division Title against Ace Austin…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? Ace and Santino claim that Ace has supposedly had this “hot” singles run, but since Bey left (Again, prayers and best wishes to Bey, Bey’s friends, bey’s family, that Bey’s recovery is a blessed and successful one, at least enough for him to lead a normal life), since bey left, Ace has mostly been competing in six person tags as the Third Hardy Boy. I don’t blame him, continuity mistake caused by TNA’s random booking towards TNA plus shows. That said, I hope they give Ace a singles run as I was afraid of him put on the backburner like a lot of other tag team wrestlers that lost their partner. He had a wonderful run as X Division Champion when he was the MILF Hunter. Not sold completely on his babyface ability though as his babyface promos have been milquetoast. Ace vs. Moose should be a great match though and I’m looking forward towards that from an in-ring perspective.

Backstage, Steve Maclin was pacing back-and-forth. Eric Young asked him if he was ok? He said he’s just pissed off. Young said that Maclin will get another shot at the title. Jonathan Gresham showed up and aid he’s also pissed off at what happened to all three of them. JDC, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers were walking past them, minding their own business. Young, Maclin, and Gresham decided to jump the three System members…

Jordynne Grace was shown sitting down at the garage door, waiting for Tessa Blanchard. Hannifan hyped Grace appearing in the main event later on in the show…[c]

This week’s TNA Plus Match of the Week was The Hardy Boys vs. “The Death Crew Council” (Thom Latimer and Eddie Kingston) vs. “Decay” (Abyss and Crazzy Steve). James Storm was n the corner of Latimer and Kingston. After fast forwarding the match, Broken Matt Hardy hit Kingston with a Twist of Fate for the victory…

John’s Thoughts: They’re probably doing this because they don’t have enough first-run material to fill out the two hours, but I personally don’t mind them bringing the TNA Plus match of the weeks back. Selfishly, I don’t mind having a segment I can fast forward during my delayed reviews of the show. Hey, and for you guys, you get a good match you’ve probably haven’t seen before (I’ve seen every TNA Impact match since 2015 and don’t mind missing out on the replay).

Ryan Nemeth was complaining to a medic backstage about his injuries. Ryan said it’s 2025 and Rhino is acting like it’s ECW 1999. Ryan said Rhino is a crazy person. Nic Nemeth showed up. Ryan whined to Nic that Joe Hendry was coming after Nic and that Rhino beat up Ryan with a chair. Rhino walked into the scene and said it was Ryan who put the chair in play.

Santino showed up and booked The Nemeths vs. Rhino and a tag partner for next week. Rhino said “I beleive” he can beat both Nemeths. Joe Hendry walked over and said “we believe”. “Say his name and he appears”, Hendry agreed to be Rhino’s tag partner next week…

Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd. Santana was in street clothes as he carried Josh Alexander’s headgear to the ring. Santana said he was trying to find the words to mention what happened at Final Resolution. A random man in the crowd said “I love you Santana! Oh wait?”. Santana broke character and glared at the fan. Santana then said he always speaks from the heart. He said he’s used to obsticles in life.

He said life in the streets, going to rock bottom and going to rehab, betting on himself, leaving a comfy place when people said he’s committing career suicide, he beat it and came to TNA to be the best. Santana said its time for him to head to the path of purpose, but being the standard of TNA. Josh Alexander, Travis Williams, and Judas Icarus made their entrance. Josh talked about Mike mentioning that he’s trying to be the guy in the company.

Josh said many people have tried to say that, but haven’t risen to the occasion. Josh said he’s always liked Mike. Josh said Mike is talented, tough, and has heart. He said he and Mike are cut from the same cloth. Fans kept heckling Josh and Josh told them to shut their “god damn mouth”. Josh said iron sharpens iron and he’s thanking Santana because Josh wouldn’t be the man he is today without the battles that he and Ethan Page as the North had against Santana and Ortiz as LAX.

Josh talked about how LAX dominated TNA for so long and was sent packing forever when the North took their titles and became the longest reigning champions in TNA history. Josh said Santana went to bet on himself and did zero, nothing, no championships, no titles. Josh said a lot of people dream and say they want to be the guy, but you can’t will it into existence, it just has to happen. Josh said he didn’t just say he want to be the guy, he fought week after week and it happened.

Josh said he beat Christian Cage for the TNA title and lost the title before he got to strap it around his waist (via Moose cashing in his Call Your Shot the same night). Josh said he didn’t complain and instead went on to beat Minoru Susuki and Bronson Reed in consecutive matches. He said he climbed the mountain to become the standard. Josh said he’s speaking from the heart now. He said as long as Josh is in TNA, Mike will never be the guy.

The crowd showered Josh with “you suck” chants. Josh was about to leave, and Mike asked him “where you goin’?”. Mike said Josh was right, Mike did nothing, while Josh did everything, beating killer after killer, becoming the standard of the company. Santana asked if it was Josh? Or was it Josh sucking up to the man with the pencil (Scott D’Amore)? Santana said Josh’s bald ass head is turning red. A “bald ass head” chant organicly ensued.

Santana said it was Josh he did things himself, because he knows what Josh is all about. Santana said he knows himself because “I can beat yo ass (Icarus), yo ass (Williams), and I definitely can stomp yo ass (Alexander) out!”. A “smoke his ass” chant ensued. Santana proposed himself against all three Northern Armory members in a single night next week. Santana said he’ll prove that he’s the nastiest eva. Santana said “I’ll see yo bitch ass next week”…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome exchange. Santana came into the company with a silver tongue, but promo-after-promo he gets better-and-better. What stands out most is how organic he speaks. He sounds like a real person just shooting the shit out there. He’s really relatable too. Personally I relate to him in that he speaks like my non-code-changed default speaking tone (I think I might have got that way of speaking from my New Yorker dad?). He naturally connects with the crowd too as he has the perfect reactions to their reactions while also having them eat out of the palm of his hand from his promo content. Josh Alexander may be on his way out, maybe. Josh was one hell of a flagbarer for TNA the last four years. I feel like Santana can definitely take that flag and wave it proudly himself as Josh’s heir apparent.

Jordynne Grace was still waiting for Tessa Blanchard at the garage door. Jody Threat, Dani Luna, and Masha Slamovich showed upand said that it was time for their match. Santino showed up and said he also cares about everyone’s safety. Santino said he’s got this covered. Santino told a random security dude to stand “en garde” at the garage gate for Tessa…[c]

An ad aired for the TNA Genesis PPV…

Frankie Kazarian was cutting a promo backstage with his Call Your Shot Trophy in hand (to recap, Call Your Shot is TNA’s version of Money in the Bank). Kazarian said everyone is buzzing about Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry, but this cool guy with sunglasses doesn’t give a damn. He said he’ll be watching and waiting for the perfect moment to cash in his trophy. He called over Leon Slater.

He said he’s seen people come and go, but Leon has it. Kazarian said this is coming from a X Division OG. He said Leon can’t be a king, but he can be a prince. He said Leon needs coaching, not from self-serving idiots, but one of the good guys like Kazarian. Slater said that would be kinda cool and he’s down for it. Kazarian said the trophy is heavy and perhaps Slater can help carry the trophy as the trophy bearer. Slater said that’s not him and he’s cool. HE said he’s not here to run errands and be a young boy. He said he’s here to make his own legacy.

Kazarian said Slater is “one of those guys”. Slater said Kazarian makes a good point, but he’ll pass Kazarian down the road. Slater left. JDC showed up and said that Slater is a good hand. JDC said Slater needs a new gimmick, like “The Future”. Kazarian said “The Future” will never get over (the joke being that “The Future” was Kazarian’s old gimmick)…

TNA Champion Nic Nemeth made his entrance and thanked the crowd for a good ovation. Nemeth pointed out we have a new contender in Joe Hendry. Nic said that the crowd was with him every step of the way. Nemeth said he also believed in Joe Hendry. He talked about Joe Hendry being “this close” at Bound for Glory to be champion, but in the end Nic is still Nic. Nic said he came to be blown away by everything that Hendry has done. He jokingly said he can keep saying great things about Hendry because he has to kick Hendry’s ass in a few weeks.

Nic said one of the best honors of his life is representing the locker room as TNA World Champion. Nic soaked in a “you deserve it” chant. Nic said the fans support means so much to him and the locker room. Nic said when he’s not here, he’s around the world proud to represent TNA as a fighting champion that doesn’t just steal the show, but the person who outdoes everybody. Nic said at Genesis he knows Joe Hendry will bring everyhting he’s got, and he’s going to steal the show to remain champion.

Nic said Santino had other plans. Nic pointed out booking The Nemeth’s vs. Rhino and Joe Hendry. Ryan Nemeth’s name got boos. Ryan then walked out and took the mic from Nic. He said Nic is out respecting Joe Hendry again. Ryan said Joe is not a good guy and will stab Nic in the back, like Rhino hit him in the back with a chair. The crowd gave Ryan a “you deserve it” chant. Ryan said next week the Nemeths will show that the Nemeths are synonymous with greatness.

Nic told Ryan that this match was all Ryan’s fault and they just need to take care of business. Nic told Ryan to calm down. Nic walked to the back. Ryan told the crowd that Nic is upset because of “all of you”…

John’s Thoughts: Ok. Picking off where they left off before they had to randomly book two TNA Plus specials which cut off the Nemeth vs. Hendry feud. Nic Nemeth continues to maintain his plausible deniability as an upstanding person who’s not in cahoots with JBL. I still suspect Nemeth turning heel, but I also like the small possibility that Nemeth is on the up and up and that they might take this in another direction? Ryan Nemeth is drawing a lot of solid heat too as Dolph Ziggler’s punk ass (maybe more bit*h ass?) little brother.

The following matches were advertised for next week: Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham, Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory in a Gauntlet Match, The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands, Savannah Evans in action, and The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry and Rhino…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through the advertised Genesis card so far…

The show cut to backstage were Santino and medics were checking on the random security guard that was beat up and laid out on the ground…

Entrances for the main event took place…[c]

3. Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat vs. Ash by Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge), Heather by Elegance, Tasha Steelz, and Rosemary. Masha draped Tasha on the rope and hit her with a series of big boots. Masha hit Tasha with several Snapmares and a PK to the upper back. Tasha came back with an armdrag. Masha escaped a DDT and hit Tasha with a leg lariat. Rosemary tagged in and ate a series of clotheslines form Masha.

Both women countered German Suplex attempts. Hannifan pointed out that Masha and Rosemary haven’t lost matches in 2024. Hannifan then had to toss in the qualifyer “in TNA” (as Rosemary has lost a handful of televised singles matches in NXT with Masha also working indies). Grace tagged in and pancaked Rosemary with an assisted back suplex. Masha suplexed Grace on Rosemary for a nearfall. Grace hit Rosemary with a series of pounces and a spinebuster.

Ash broke up Grace’s pin attempt. All six women entered the ring and brawled. Hannifan said it was “bedlam” (that gave me Josh Mathews flashbacks). The babyface team hit the heels with stereo suplexes. Grace and Masha held open the ropes for Spitfire so they can hit the heels with stereo Suicide Dives. Grace got a one count on Rosemary. [c]

Luna caught Heather out of the air and hit her with a Fallaway Slam. Threat blind tagged herself in. Spitfire hit Heather with tandem strikes to give Jody a two count. Heather tagged in Tasha. Jody ran through Tasha and tagged in Luna. Luna body slammed Tasha and body slammed Jody on top of Tasha to get a two count. Tom Hannifan advertised January 23rd being the first live, non-taped, edition of TNA Impact in 8 years.

Tasha caught Luna with a jawbreaker. Heather tagged in. Luna recovered and tagged in Jody. Jody and Luna hit Heather with a double team delayed vertical suplex, while also getting a squat in. Heather kicked out of Jody’s pin at two. The Concierge distracted Jody which allowed Ash to roll up Jody for a two count. Ash worked on Jody with methodical offense. The heels used tags and isolation offense to cut the ring in half on Jody.[c]

Back from break, the heels were still cutting the ring in half on Jody. After a few minutes, Jody hit Rosemary with a Tornado Suplex, which gave her a window of opportunity. Jody kicked Rosemary away and tagged in Grace for the hot tag. Ash tagged in. Grace hit Ash with a backfist, DVD, and diving fist for a two count. Ash blocked a Grace Driver. Grace hit Ash with a World’s Stongest Slam and Vader Bomb. Tasha broke up Grace’s pin and tagged in.

Grace took down Tasha wiht a clotehsline and tagged in Masha. Masha hit Tasha with kicks in the corner. Masha hit Tasha with Liger Bomb. All six women took turns trading signature moves. Tasha got a two count on Masha after a Crucifix Bomb. Spitfire brawled with the Elegance Girls at ringside. Tasha hit Grace with a Cutter. Masha hit Tasha with a Savate Kick and Pile Driver for the pinfall.

Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat defeated Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, Ash by Elegance, and Heather by Elegance via pinfall in 15:20 of on-air time.

The babyface team posed in the center of the ring. Tessa Blanchard arrived and blindsided Jordynne Grace. The other heels took care of the other three babyfaces. Rosemary took out Masha with green mist. Tessa and Grace brawled to backstage with Tasha dominating. Tessa got what looked like either a jacket or backpack and used it to choke and drag Grace outside the garage door. Tessa said she was going to take the locker room back.

Tessa closed the garage door and left Grace outside as she returned to the arena. Tom Hannifan closed the show by saying that 2025 has started with absolute chaos…

John’s Thoughts: A solid women’s television main event to spotlight the feuds coming out of the last TNA Plus show. Looks like Tasha is stepping aside and Rosemary will be the next main feud for the Knockouts title. Masha and the Knockouts Title still feels second fiddle to Jordynne Grace though, who still feels like the protagonist of the Knockouts division (for good reason, TNA did a great job establishing her as TNA’s main character). The Tessa return was simple, short, and sweet. Having the holiday break might have been a good thing and cooling off some of Tessa’s real life heat from her signing with TNA after her rough departure.

Personally, I’m always willing to give 2nd chances and see if she’s matured and turned things around (It would still be better if she did offer a real life mea culpa though as other figures who sinned in the past have done for redemption). If she’s still (allegedly) scummy, the scum is bound to come to the surface. I remember giving Alberto El Patron a chance when he returned to TNA after being radioactive. El Patron actually returned cutting great promos and putting on great matches, but he slowly degraded into what everyone thought about him.

By the end of El Patron’s TNA run, he was running around, cutting nonsensical promos and having matches like he was Thanos from Squid Game 2 (To quote the legendary Rick James: “[redacted] is a Hell of a drug. Heh heh heh”. With Tessa, it’s more of a social issue than a “substance” issue. There is smoke to the fire though, with AAA, WOW, and a third promotion I heard from all mentioning having a hard time working with her backstage. Again, I’m hoping she’s matured, and wish the best for her. Overall, this was a talk heavy episode of Impact, but it did a decent job in redirecting everything towards their real PPV. Their shows ten to improve by a lot once they move away from their semi-canon online PLEs and book towards their canon PPV storylines. Definitely go out of your way to see Ace vs. Kushida and the Mike Santana promo segment.