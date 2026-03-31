AEW Collision rating: How did the show perform after the Slam Dunk episodes?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 476,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. AEW ran one-hour Slam Dunk episodes on March 22-23 after NCAA basketball. The Saturday show drew 470,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating, and the Sunday show averaged 616,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating. The last Collision to air in the usual time slot was on March 14, when the show averaged 458,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year ago, on March 29, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT delivered 339,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.