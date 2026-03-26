Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Rich Swann vs. Javi, 1 Called Manders vs. Izzy James for the New Texas Pro Title, Sammy Diaz vs. Charles Mason for the Bedlam Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Focus Pro, “Danza Kuduro” in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, at Roundhead Brewing Company, on March 14, 2026 (IWTV)

This brewery is a large, brick factory building with a high ceiling, and apparently, it’s a new venue for them. Lighting was just so-so. The crowd was maybe 150. There were distracting, red flashing lights outside that didn’t stop during the time I watched. I opted to watch the final three matches.

Diego Alvarez vs. Titus Alexander for Diego’s self-proclaimed Focus Pro Title. Titus is a West Coast-based star who spent most of 2025 competing for NOAH in Japan; I consider him a top-10 indy talent in the same category as Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Starboy Charlie — who have all signed deals in 2026. Diego’s title belt has his face on it, and based on what the commentators said, it’s not a ‘recognized title’ belt. Diego kicked him in the gut, and we’re underway. Titus hit some chops. He hit an impressive dropkick at 1:00. They brawled to the floor and looped the ring.

In the ring, Diego did a hip swivel before landing a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 3:00, and he kept Titus grounded and choked him in the ropes. Titus nailed a running clothesline at 5:00, and they were both down. Titus nailed a backbreaker over his knee, then a flip dive over the ropes onto Diego. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Diego hit an Impaler DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and more while standing. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 8:30.

They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Titus hit a spin kick to the head and a brainbuster for a nearfall. Diego hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Titus hit a heel hook kick to the jaw and a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. They traded rollups. Titus swung and nearly struck the ref by accident, but he stopped in time. It allowed Diego to hit an Unprettier faceplant for the pin. Really good action.

Diego Alvarez defeated Titus Alexander to retain his unrecognized title at 11:46.

Kaia McKenna vs. Sofia Sivan for the Focus Pro Women’s Title. Again, Sivan was recently seen kissing Andrade El Idolo at ringside, and she danced to a Gwen Stefani tune on her way to the ring. Kaia is the veteran and she’s taller; I just watched her compete on a show from Georgia last week. They traded headgear as a show of sportsmanship before locking up. Of course, Sivan rolled her up from behind for a nearfall at 1:00. They got up and shoved each other, and this got serious, with Kaia hitting some loud chops.

Kaia hit a sidewalk slam and whipped Sivan into a corner. Sivan hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Sivan got a sunset flip out of the corner for a nearfall at 3:30. Kaia hit a kick to the jaw, and they were both down. Kaia hit double overhand chops to the chest; the heel commentator wondered how some of those chops were legal. Sivan fired back with some chops. Kaia tied up the left arm on the mat. She hit some buttbumps to Sivan’s face in the corner and got a nearfall at 7:00.

Kaia again tied up Sivan on the mat. Sivan hit some clotheslines, then a spin kick to the head and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:30, and they were both down. Kaia hit a back suplex. Sofia hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Kaia again dragged Sivan to the mat, applied a heel hook, and Sofia tapped out. Merely okay – Sivan has a great look and a lot of upside, but she’s not quite at a top-tier level yet.

Kaia McKenna defeated Sofia Sivan to retain the Focus Pro Women’s Title at 10:41.

* Kylie Alexa ran into the ring and beat up Kaia. She wants a title shot!

Mani Ariez vs. B-Boy for the Focus Pro Title. B-Boy has been wrestling for two decades, but I haven’t seen him in the ring in at least six months. He wore a loose T-shirt, and he appeared heavier than I’ve seen him before. He gave Ariez a middle finger instead of a handshake at the bell. Ariez hit a shoulder tackle that dropped B-Boy. They traded punches. Mani hit a suplex, and B-Boy rolled to the floor at 4:30. Mani followed, and they fought on the floor. In the ring, Mani went for a second-rope flying senton at 6:30, but B-Boy did his best Samoa Joe impression by sidestepping it.

B-Boy snapped Mani’s arm, and Ariez rolled around in pain. B-Boy bit Mani’s forehead, and he kept Ariez grounded. B-Boy dropped him with a punch and hit some chops. Mani hit an enzuigiri, then a second-rope missile dropkick at 11:30, and they were both down. Mani hit a running knee to the side of the head, then another one in the corner. He hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00, then a running shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. Ariez went for a top-rope move, but B-Boy caught his head and hit a stunner for a nearfall at 14:30.

B-Boy hit a suplex, but Mani popped to his feet. B-Boy hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and more while standing. B-Boy collapsed and sold an injury. Mani hit a Shining Wizard, then a Canadian Destroyer for the pin. Good action. B-Boy isn’t in the shape he once was, but he can clearly still go in the ring.

Mani Ariez defeated B-Boy to retain the Focus Pro Title at 18:08.

Blitzkrieg Pro “The Meanest of Times” in Enfield, Connecticut, at Thompson Hall on March 14, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their regular venue in a ballroom at a country club. The ring was pushed up against a stage, where the hard camera was placed. The crowd of 250 sat on the other three sides of the ring. I opted to watch four of the eight matches.

CPA vs. Bryce Donovan. I’ve always gotten a kick out of CPA’s comedy antics, but he’s giving up a lot of height to former WWE ID prospect Donovan, who is around 6’2″. Bryce charged at CPA at the bell and stomped on him. CPA went for his 1099 (comedy 619), but Bryce blocked it. Bryce chokeslammed him onto the ring apron, with CPA collapsing to the floor. He whipped CPA into the ring post at 2:30 and was in control. Back in the ring, Bryce hit a bodyslam for a nearfall, and he kept CPA grounded.

CPA fired up and hit some chops. They traded punches. CPA hit a drop-toe-hold to send Bryce onto the ropes, then a flying headscissors takedown, and he hit the 1099 at 8:00. He slammed Bryce for a nearfall. Bryce hit a pop-up powerbomb and a Dragunov-style diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Bryce ripped off one of CPA’s shirts, but of course, CPA had another one on underneath. CPA fired up and hit some punches. CPA hit a jawbreaker and the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) for a nearfall at 11:00. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam and a chokeslam for the decisive win. Good action.

Bryce Donovan defeated CPA at 11:50.

Becca vs. Amity LaVey. This is a first-time-ever meeting. Again, “B3cca” has rebranded just as “Becca.” The scary Harley Quinn-esque LaVey screamed at Becca at the bell, and that terrified Becca. Becca knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, but LaVey screamed at her again, so Becca rolled to the floor to stall. Back in the ring, Becca hit a snap suplex at 2:00. She tugged on Amity’s earrings and kept her grounded. Becca hit a bodyslam and got a nearfall. LaVey hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30.

LaVey hit a suplex and was in charge. She hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, and choked Becca in the ropes. Amity hit a handspring-back-elbow into the corner for a nearfall at 6:00, then a running Blockbuster for a nearfall. Becca fired back with a missile dropkick. She hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner and an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 8:00. She tied Amity’s arms behind her back.

Amity hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. She went for a chokeslam, but Becca blocked it. They both went into the splits and traded blows while on the mat! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Becca locked in a Boston Crab at 10:30. Amity escaped and hit a chokeslam, but she missed a moonsault. Becca hit a TKO stunner for the pin. That was a sharp match. Amity has really progressed quickly.

Becca defeated Amity LaVey at 11:36.

Rich Swann vs. Javi (Bernal) vs. Angelo Carter in a No. 1 contender’s match. Swann is completely bald now, and he had the whole crowd dancing during his intro. This might have set a record for the longest indy intro. Angelo hit an armdrag on Javi, and we’re finally underway! Swann hit a spin kick on Javi in the corner. Javi hit a running senton from the apron onto both guys on the floor. They all fought at ringside. In the ring, Swann hit a dropkick. Carter hit a huracanrana on Swann at 2:30.

Swann hit a double missile dropkick, sending both opponents to the floor. Swann hit a running somersault off the apron and crashed onto them both. They fought on the floor (okay, there is maybe five feet between the stage and the ring.) Swann dove off the stage and onto both opponents at 4:30. They finally got back into the ring, and Javi applied a half-crab on Carter. They suddenly were all down at 6:30. They got up, and Carter hit chops onto both opponents.

Swann hit a spin kick on Javi; Javi hit a superkick on Swann. Swann and Carter traded spin kicks to the head. Carter hit a Lungblower and a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 8:30. Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Carter and a stunner on Javi for a believable nearfall. Swann hit a superkick that sent Carter from the apron to the floor. Javi immediately grabbed Swann and hit a brainbuster and pinned Rich. Good action.

Javi (Bernal) defeated Rich Swann and Angelo Carter at 10:12 to become No. 1 contender.

Sammy Diaz vs. Charles Mason for the Bedlam Title. Mason wore a long robe rather than a suit tonight. An intense lockup to open. Mason hit a series of kicks and chops in the corner. They fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Mason mounted Diaz and repeatedly punched him. Mason hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Mason hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a running Meteora. Diaz hit a Canadian Destroyer, and they were both down. Diaz hit a Sling Blade clothesline and a running knee in the corner.

Diaz trapped Mason’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Diaz hit a suplex for a nearfall, then a Pele Kick. He went for a springboard move, but Mason caught him and applied a sleeper on the mat at 10:30. Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant and a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Diaz hit a powerslam and a moonsault for a nearfall at 12:30. Mason hit a running shotgun dropkick, but he crashed head-first on the middle turnbuckle. Diaz hit a superkick; Mason hit a Mafia Kick.

Mason hit a Dragon Suplex, but Diaz popped up and hit a superkick and a brainbuster, and they were both at 14:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Diaz hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Mason went for a shotgun dropkick, but he accidentally hit the ref! He hit a hard clothesline on Diaz at 16:30, then rolled to the floor and grabbed the title belt and struck Diaz with it. The groggy ref made a two-count.

Mason went for a piledriver, but Diaz got a rollup for a nearfall. Diaz hit a Cradle Shock, but Mason got a foot on the ropes at 18:00. Andy Brown jumped on the ring apron, but Diaz kicked him off the apron and dove onto him. Diaz hit a Pele Kick on Mason. Diaz rolled to the floor and began untying and cutting ropes that held the canvas down! He pulled back the canvas and padding to reveal the wooden boards in the corner. However, Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto the wooden boards and scored the pin! New champion!

Charles Mason defeated Sammy Diaz to win the Bedlam Title at 23:24.

New Texas Pro “Snakebite” in Baytown, Texas, at the Baytown Community Center on March 15, 2026 (IWTV )

This is a plain room with a stage. The lighting is decent. The crowd was maybe 150.

Danny Orion vs. LVJ. I consider Orion to be a top rising star; he’s competed a few times recently in West Coast Pro, too. LVJ is a young, slender Black man — I’ve seen him at least once, as I recall he was recently in an intergender tag match I watched. He came to the ring and challenged Orion to put his title shot on the line and face him. They tied up at the bell, and LVJ threw Danny to the mat and celebrated. Danny hit a dropkick, then a plancha to the floor at 1:30, and they fought at ringside.

They got back into the ring and traded chops. Orion’s arm buckled on a handspring move attempt. LVJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee at 4:00. Orion caught him coming off the ropes and hit a senton, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 5:30. Orion dropped him snake-eyes and hit a Poison Rana for a nearfall. Orion hit a German Suplex and was fired up! LVJ hit a running knee to the face for a nearfall. Danny hit a series of kicks.

LVJ hit another running knee. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor at 10:00. Back in the ring, Orion set up for another Poison Rana, but LVJ blocked it and hit a sit-out powerbomb. LVJ hit a stomp on the back of the head. Orion hit a piledriver move along his back, then his impressive second-rope Crucifix Driver for the pin. Good action; LVJ is still fairly green, but there’s talent there.

Danny Orion defeated LVJ at 11:49.

Ninja Mack vs. Dustin Nguyen. Mack is a tremendous high-flyer. Nguyen had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bizarre backstage segment in TNA two months ago when they were in Texas, and it’s never been mentioned again. Mack is only about 5’2″, so Dustin has the height advantage. They tied up early on with standing switches. Dustin tossed him to the floor at 3:30. They got back in the ring and traded spin kicks to the thighs and ribs. Nguyen hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30.

They fought to the floor and brawled at ringside. Dustin dove through the ropes onto Mack at 7:30. He hit a corkscrew plancha to the floor on Mack and was fired up! Mack hit his awesome Sasuke Special dive to the floor! In the ring, Dustin hit a series of kicks for a nearfall. He hit a snap Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Mack countered with a German Suplex. Dustin hit a back suplex. Mack hit another German Suplex. Mack nailed his top-rope Phoenix Splash for a nearfall, but Dustin hooked both arms, rolled him over, and got the flash pin!

Dustin Nguyen defeated Ninja Mack at 11:21.

Vert Vixen vs. Charity King for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. Again, I consider Vert to be the best unsigned female talent in the U.S. They stood toe-to-toe, and Vert has maybe a five-inch height advantage. Vert hit a shotgun dropkick and a clothesline in the corner. King hit a snap suplex, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Vert hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes, and King sold the pain as Vixen tied up the leg on the mat.

They fought the floor, and Vert snapped the knee again. In the ring, Vert got a nearfall at 5:00. Charity hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Vert hit a dropkick on the damaged leg and a series of elbow drops. King hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 7:30. King hit another suplex, and she was fired up. She hit a full-nelson slam for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Vert hit a discus forearm for a nearfall at 10:00. She hit a running knee for a nearfall. King hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Vert trapped Vixen’s head in the corner and kicked her in the face. She hit a powerbomb, but King got a rollup for a nearfall. Vert hit a spin kick to the head. However, Charity hit a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that! Good action.

Charity King defeated Vert Vixen to win the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 12:34.

1 Called Manders vs. Izzy James for the New Texas Pro Title. Manders is a heel here, and the crowd was fully behind Izzy. Manders rolled to the floor and stalled early on. He got back in, and they traded punches. Izzy dove through the ropes onto him on the floor at 3:00. In the ring, Izzy missed a top-rope doublestomp, and Manders immediately hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. He targeted Izzy’s left hand, and he kept James grounded. James hit a suplex, and they were both down at 7:30.

Izzy hit a springboard crossbody block, and he was fired up. He hit a senton for a nearfall. Manders hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30. Izzy blocked an Oklahoma Stampede and hit a second-rope tornado DDT at 11:30, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They traded forearm strikes and headbutts while on their knees, then more blows while standing. Manders missed a clothesline with the right arm, but he nailed one with the left. Izzy hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 13:30.

Izzy applied a Sharpshooter in the center of the ring! Manders eventually reached the ropes. Izzy hit a DDT on the ring apron, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 15:00. They traded more chops. Manders avoided a spin kick and hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 16:30. Manders was angry, and he struck the ref! Izzy hit a “Snake Bite” (spider kick out of the ropes) for a visual pin, but we had no ref! A second ref ran in and made a two-count. Izzy hit a German Suplex for a pin. Both refs were counting, and it’s clear we have a double pin at 18:14! One ref thought Manders won, the other thought Izzy won! “You can’t cut the belt in half!” a commentator said.

It was announced that the match would restart! Luckily, I hadn’t cleared my stopwatch, so I restarted it at the bell. Manders immediately got a rollup with his feet on the ropes. The ref saw it and kicked Manders’ legs off the ropes. James accidentally hit the Snake Bite kick on the ref! Manders hit a low blow and a hard clothesline for the pin.

1 Called Manders defeated Izzy James to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 19:09.

Final Thoughts: Some really strong action, with Manders-James and Diaz-Mason both really good main events of their respective shows. Ariez vs. B-Boy, the other main event, was the third-best of these 11 matches. The Charity King-Vert Vixen match earns honorable mention.

Again, I would have loved to watch all three shows in their entirety, but that would have taken close to nine hours. I’m glad I watched the main events and some of the other strong matches in the lineup.