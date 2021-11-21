WWE Survivor Series lineup: The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held tonight in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Toni Storm in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Austin Theory vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

-A 25-man battle royal (Entrants: Ricochet, T-Bar, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Shanky)

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Survivor Series as it streams tonight on Peacock (internationally on WWE Network) beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I later tonight.