TNA Sacrifice results (3/27): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship, Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna for the Knockouts Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Sacrifice

March 27, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center

Streamed live on TNA+

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt provided commentary. Hannifan immediately said that they were expecting a capacity crowd. The ramp was across from the hard camera and I hate that; I’d much rather see fans. This appears to be a large gym with a crowd of maybe 1,200. (Hey, I was pretty spot-on, Wrestletix says that 1,281 tickets had been distributed for the show.)

TNA Sacrifice Pre-Show

1. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth. We saw a video from Nemeth who said BDE “doesn’t belong here.” They locked up and Ryan easily threw him to the mat. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block. He dove through the ropes onto Nemeth. In the ring, BDE hit a splash in the corner. Nemeth hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. Ryan had a phone in his hand and was shooting video of him over BDE. He applied a headlock and kept BDE on the mat.

BDE hit a Superman Punch and an inverted DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Nemeth hit a DDT for a nearfall. BDE hit a stunner. He went for a frog splash, but Nemeth got his knees up to block it; Ryan immediately rolled him up with a handful of tights for the tainted pin. Passable. Nemeth shot more post-match video with BDE’s phone.

Ryan Nemeth defeated BDE at 6:34.

* Footage aired of a sit-down meeting at a restaurant between Order Four and The System. Eddie Edwards and Mustafa Ali spoke. Eddie said they have a “Moose problem.” Mustafa said Agent Zero will held them with their problem. Cedric Alexander flirted with Tasha Steelz, who responded with a “Say hi to your wife for me.” Ali and Edwards whispered some things we couldn’t hear. Tasha questioned Ali as the meeting was ending if they could really trust the System. (Bear Bronson was at this meeting, so that tells me this was filmed a few weeks ago, as Bear is in Japan.)

2. Tessa Blanchard (w/Victoria Crawford, Mila Moore) vs. Jody Threat (w/Harley Hudson, Myla Grace). Jody immediately hit some chops, then clotheslines in the corner. Tessa chop-blocked Threat’s knee and stomped on Threat and twisted the left leg. Jody fired up and hit some clotheslines. Jody hit a German Suplex at 3:00 but sold the pain in her knee. Tessa hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall.

Jody hit another clothesline that dragged Tessa to the mat. She hit a delayed vertical suplex at 5:00, and they were both down. It looked like Jody was going for a Styles Clash, but she turned it into a running powerbomb for a nearfall. The women on the floor began arguing, and the ref went over to them. Mila jumped in the ring and struck Jody with her shoe! Tessa immediately hit a DDT for the tainted pin. The heels choked Jody with cables at ringside.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Jody Threat at 6:14.

TNA Sacrifice Main Show

1. Leon Slater vs. Eric Young for the TNA X Division Title. Eric attacked him as Leon emerged from the back, but it was a different young man! Leon was in the ring, and he dove onto Eric! I started the stopwatch at first contact, and they brawled on the floor. We got a bell to officially begin at 1:18 as they got in the ring. Leon hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Leon hit some punches in the corner and a monkey-flip for a nearfall. Leon hit a handspring-back-elbow for a nearfall at 3:30.

They went to the floor, and Eric whipped him into the ring steps. Leon set up for the Styles Clash at 5:30, but Young bit Slater’s ankle! Young hit his own Styles Clash for a nearfall! Hannifan noted that Young appeared at the very first Sacrifice event 21 years ago. Young hit a wheelbarrow faceplant move from the ropes to the mat for a nearfall at 7:30. (They didn’t quite hit what they were going for.) Young was in charge and kept Slater grounded.

Leon fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but Young dropped him with a back elbow for a nearfall at 9:00. Leon got some rollups for nearfalls, then a Spider Kick out of the ropes and a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:00. Leon hit a spin kick to the jaw that dropped Eric. Young hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref. He nailed a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 13:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then traded Mafia Kicks. Leon hit his Blue Thunder Bomb, but Young rolled to the ropes to avoid a pin.

It was now Slater’s turn to bite Young! Eric nailed his jumping piledriver on the ring apron at 15:00, and they both rolled to the floor, with the crowd chanting “Holy shit!” In the ring, Eric got a nearfall. Leon hit the Styles Clash and the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. A pretty enjoyable match; that said, it was more likely that Leon was winning this one in the first minute than an Eric Young victory.

Leon Slater defeated Eric Young to retain the TNA X Division Title at 16:37/official time of 15:19.

* A bald One Man Gang was shown seated in the crowd. I would have had no idea that’s OMG. (If they were making a live-action “Despicable Me” film, he could play Gru!)

* Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana. He said the time has finally come for Steve Maclin — he either gets the job done, or he goes home a failure. Santana showed off his belt and said it represents all the blood loss and hard work, and the challenges he’s overcome. As always, a fiery promo.

2. Elijah and Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis. I didn’t have Frankie facing HTMan in a premium show match on my 2026 bingo card. HTMan came out to a version of “When the Saints Go Marching In.” He and a bunch of people passed out bead necklaces. Elijak and Kazarian opened. HTMan entered and struck Frankie’s left arm. Francis entered, but Elijah caught him with a jumping knee at 2:30. Elijah and HTMan performed stereo Old School tightrope walks, and they clotheslined AJ to the floor.

Elijah launched off of HTMan’s back and dove onto the heels on the floor! In the ring, Frankie hit an axe kick on HTMan, and the heels took control. Francis hit a running knee in the corner at 5:00. HTMan hit a DDT on Francis. Elijah got a hot tag at 7:00, and he battled Kazarian. Elijah hit a swinging suplex for a nearfall. Elijah got Francis on his shoulders and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Francis hit a massive Alabama Slam on Elijah, then a spear for a believable nearfall.

Francis and Kazarian argued! HTMan hit a top-rope crossbody block on Francis! Elijah got a guitar, but Frankie stole it and smashed it against the ring steps. AJ hit a Down Payment chokeslam on HTMan on the ring apron and rolled him into the ring. Frankie immediately hit the “Fade To Black” (a piledriver along his back) to pin Home Town Man. Meh.

Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis defeated Elijah and Home Town Man at 11:24.

* The medical report aired, telling us that Matt Hardy and Indi Hartwell are out with injuries. Moose has a hip injury, but he will compete tonight.

* Backstage, Brian Myers and Cedric Alexander laughed about Matt Hardy being injured, but they got serious and insisted they had nothing to do with Matt Hardy’s injury.

* Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva came out of the back and stood at a podium on the stage. Tommy reminisced about some big wrestling shows in New Orleans. He said he got to team with Dusty Rhodes in this city. Dreamer introduced Chris Bey! He looked pretty good! Bey said he was there to talk about the “next young talent” this company is investing in… and he introduced Ricky Sosa! (I first wrote up a Ricky Sosa match in an indy roundup in November 2024; I’ve had my eye on this rising star for quite some time.)

Silva took the mic and made it official that TNA has signed Sosa. Ricky got on the mic — I don’t know if I’ve heard him speak before! His voice is really deep for such a young man. “This is the moment I’ve been working for, for five damn years,” he said. The crowd responded with a “You deserve it!” chant. Ricky said, “This isn’t just a signing, this is a chance to make history.” He then signed his contract. Pictures of his shirt and hat appeared on the screen, already available at tnamerch.com!!! (I LOVED this segment — you have found a diamond and you make a big deal about locking him into a contract.)

* Tessa and her myrmidons were backstage, celebrating Blanchard’s earlier win. Mila Moore peeled off and, like a zombie, followed a tall white rabbit down some scary corridors. Jessicka Havok came up behind her, and Mila screamed as the picture faded to black. Hannifan and Rehwoldt were surprised to see Havok back in TNA. (Okay, if we are bringing back Allie and Crazzy Steve, can we bring back Madman Fulton while we’re at it?)

3. Arianna Grace (w/Stacks) vs. Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee (w/Xia Brookside) in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Title. Grace wore a black leather jacket and had a noticeably different look; even her hair was done differently. She looks less like a prom queen than ever. Luna attacked Lee during the ring introductions, and we’re underway! Lee hit a shotgun dropkick on Luna to send her into the corner. Lee dove through the ropes onto Grace. Lee and Grace traded blows on the floor. In the ring, Lee hit a stiff kick to Grace’s spine at 2:30, then a basement dropkick.

Lee hit an Exploder Suplex on Grace for a nearfall. Luna jumped in and applied a rear-naked choke on Lee. Luna hit a double German Suplex, and that popped the crowd. Luna hit a bodyslam on Lee. Stacks grabbed the ropes, causing Luna to fall to the floor. Grace hit a swinging neckbreaker on Lee for a nearfall at 5:00, but Luna got back in for the save. Luna clocked Grace, who fell to the floor. Luna hit a Pump Kick on Lee for a nearfall. Lee put Luna in a half-crab, but Grace hopped in and applied a cravat on Lee.

Grace hit a Pump Kick. Grace hit a swinging neckbreaker. Lee hit some kicks on Grace and a dangerous-looking Angle Slam for a nearfall. They all got up and traded punches. Luna hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb on Lee for a nearfall at 9:00. Xia and Stacks began arguing at ringside; Luna shoved them both aside. Luna and Grace got back in the ring. Stacks got on the apron to help Grace, but Lee kicked him to the floor at 10:30. Lee then suplexed both opponents out of the corner to the mat and tried getting pins.

Stacks again interfered, so Xia grabbed his ankle and pulled him to the floor. Lee hit a running somersault off the apron onto Stacks and Grace. Lee and Luna got back into the ring and traded forearm strikes at 12:30. Lee hit the Warriors Way slam on Luna. However, Stacks got in the ring and pushed Lee to the floor! It allowed Grace to climb on top of the prone Luna and score the pin, as Hannifan reminded us that there are no disqualifications in three-way matches.

Arianna Grace defeated Dani Luna and Lei Ying Lee in a Triple Threat to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 13:47.

* Backstage, Allie approached Mara Sade, who followed the white rabbit and encountered Rosemary. Mara was afraid that Rosemary was going to teleport her to “Wrestle House.” Rosemary defended the honor of Wrestle House. Mara said she is going to have a match, and they can talk later.

4. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz (w/Jason Hotch, John Skyler) vs. Jada Stone and Trey Miguel in a mixed tag. The men opened with standing switches. Trey hit a headscissors takedown. Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about how Trey was a changed man, even from just a few months ago. (A nice way of acknowledging he’s alone again.) The women got in, and Tasha hit a headscissors takedown. They began brawling! The men had to pull them apart and put them in opposite corners as the crowd chanted, “Let them fight!” Jada demanded a tag to face Ali, so Trey reluctantly did so.

Ali laughed, and he spun her around to the mat at 4:00. Jada kicked him in the face, and she hit a DDT. She nailed a top-rope huracanrana that sent Ali to the floor. Stone set up for a dive, but The Great Hands blocked her. Trey hit a flip dive onto them at 5:30. The women fought at ringside. Ali hit a DDT on Stone onto the thin mat at ringside, and that drew an “asshole!” chant. In the ring, Steelz struggled but eventually hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 7:00.

Trey and Ali tagged back in, and Miguel hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Trey hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant on Ali. Tasha jumped in and tried some chops that Trey no-sold. Miguel hit a backbreaker over his knee. Ali crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle at 8:30. Ali hit a DDT on Trey on the apron. Tasha hit a top-rope frogsplash on Trey for a nearfall. Steelz hit a stunner on Trey for a nearfall. Trey hit a Meteora on Ali for a nearfall. The women got back in at 11:00, and Jada hit some clotheslines. Jada nailed a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. Ali got back in; Jada nailed him with a forearm, then a tornado DDT.

Stone hit a Canadian Destroyer on Ali. She hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on Ali. In the ring, she hit a Frankensteiner on Ali, then a top-rope moonsault onto Ali for a nearfall at 13:30. The Great Hands grabbed Trey and zip-tied him to the ropes! Ali grabbed Stone by her hair and dragged her to the center of the ring and hit a “Dance With The Devil” faceplant for a nearfall, but he pulled her up at the two-count! Trey screamed at Ali. Ali then nailed a top-rope 450 Splash on Stone for the pin. (Ali was at his most heelish I’ve ever seen here, laughing at Stone and grabbing her by her hair and treating her with disrespect throughout this match.)

Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz defeated Jada Stone and Trey Miguel at 15:11.

* Stacks and Grace walked up to Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside, and they all bickered. Santino Marella walked up. He said his daughter has been causing nothing but problems of late. He set a match between Arianna and Xia Brookside. Grace nearly burst into tears as she stormed off. Stacks told Santino he’s “a terrible father.”

5. Moose (w/Alicia Edwards) vs. Eddie Edwards. Is tonight the night Alicia turns on Moose? You know it’s coming. None of The System members joined Eddie at ringside, which Rehwoldt immediately pointed out, saying they are banned from ringside. Eddie brought a kendo stick into the ring, but Alicia confiscated it! Moose hit a running kick at the bell, and they brawled to the floor. However, Special Agent Zero attacked Moose, and the ref called for the bell. LAME.

Moose defeated Eddie Edwards via DQ at 00:32.

* Zero stomped on Moose in the ring while Eddie held Alicia back. The crowd rightfully chanted “Bullshit!” at this crap. LOL-TNA indeed.

* We heard from Steve Maclin in a pre-taped segment. He said, “Mr. Mayhem is here,” and he’s going to take every chip that Santana has acquired in his sobriety.

6. Mara Sade vs. Elayna Black in a no-DQ match. Mara carried a baseball bat coated in thumbtacks. Elayna attacked her from behind, and we’re underway! Sade hit a plancha to the floor, and they fought at ringside. Elayna struck her on the back with a kendo stick at 2:00. Elayna vanished under the ring. When Mara looked under the ring, Elayna struck her with a fire extinguisher, then sprayed it onto Mara. They got back into the ring. Rehwoldt noted that these two “shared time together in NXT.” Elayna shoved Sade into the top turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 4:30.

Elayna got a table from under the ring — the crowd cheered! — so she pushed it back under the ring. She tied up Mara on the mat. Jara got the bat and hit Black with it. Rehwoldt said it was “bedazzled,” not covered in thumbtacks. Mara hit a crossbody block onto Elayna, who was seated on a chair; it fell over, and Mara got a nearfall at 7:30. Elayna bodyslammed her for a nearfall. Elayna got a bag of thumbtacks and dumped them on the mat. However, Mara flipped Elayna onto them at 9:00. Sade bodyslammed Black onto the tacks, and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. Mara nailed a top-rope moonsault for the pin!

Mara Sade defeated Elayna Black in a no-DQ match at 9:29.

* We saw Steve Maclin taping his wrists backstage.

7. Jeff Hardy and Vincent vs. “The System” Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers. Myers and Hardy locked up to open. Jeff hit a Poetry In Motion. Vincent hit one on Cedric! Jeff dove off the apron onto Myers, so Vincent dove off the apron onto Cedric. In the ring, The System worked over Vincent in their corner. Myers hit a jumping knee at 3:30. Cedric hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall. Vincent finally hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Brian at 5:30. Jeff tagged in and battled Cedric.

Jeff hit his leg drop between the legs and an elbow drop for a nearfall. The System began working over Jeff. Jeff hit a Twist of Fate on Cedric and got a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a Twist of Fate and peeled off his shirt for some squeals from the ladies in the crowd. Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb. However, on the screen was Dutch standing over a beaten-up Matt Hardy! “It was too good to be true!” Hannifan shouted. Myers hit a Roster Cut clothesline on Jeff. Cedric hit a Lumbar Check knee strike on Jeff for the pin, with Vincent making no effort to save Jeff. Meh.

“The System” Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers defeated Jeff Hardy and Vincent at 8:44.

* Vincent walked to the back, leaving Jeff Hardy alone in the ring. Hannifan said that “The Righteous showed their true colors.”

* The Elegance Brand came out of the back. No sign of Ash, though. M got on the mic and said that Ash is still bedridden. M said ODB is a “mark,” and threatened that if she comes back, they’ll file a lawsuit against ODB and send her back to the trailer park where she belongs. ODB came out of the back. “Who let her in the building?” Rehwoldt asked. Heather Reckless belittled ODB and the school system in Minnesota. (How dare she!)

ODB noted she has a friend… Louisiana’s own Taryn Terrell! Hannifan was shocked, noting it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen Taryn! Mr. Elegance got on the mic. Out of the back came Mickie James, who made fun of Ash for not being here. When The Personal Concierge cut her off, Mickie called him a “pickle dick.” James, Taryn, and ODB hit the ring and brawled with the Elegance Brand. All three women took turns hitting Mr. Elegance, and they tossed him to the floor. I was sports-entertained enough.

* Daria Rae and Santino Marella were watching a videoscreen backstage. Santino said he was eager to see Maclin get his butt kicked. Daria admonished him, saying he can’t pick favorites. She said she had something to do, and she walked away. Santino looked perplexed.

8. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Title. An intense lockup to open. They shoved each other, and Santana hit a shoulder block, so Maclin hit one. They hit a few more, then they traded slaps to the face. Santa dropped him with a superkick! Maclin looked groggy,d and the female ref checked on him. She got between them and ‘put up the X sign” with her arms.

Mike Santana defeated Steve Maclin by no contest to retain the TNA World Championship via ref stoppage at 2:18.

* Eddie Edwards ran into the ring and attacked Santana while the staff checked on Maclin. Those two brawled to the floor, and Eddie slammed Mike back-first on the apron. Mike hit a backbody drop, sending Eddie onto the thin mat. Santana pulled out the table that Elayna refused to use! They got in the ring, and Santana hit the Spin The Block clothesline. They rolled back to the floor, and Mike put Eddie on the table and hit a top-rope frogsplash onto Eddie, with them both crashing through the table.

Final Thoughts: Well, I certainly hope that Maclin is okay. He did not wrestle for Maple Leaf Pro on Saturday as advertised.

The Ali-Trey mixed tag was stellar stuff. One reason I dislike intergender matches is that THIS is what they would truly look like. Ali tossed the talented-but-tiny Jada around and around, cackling and amusing himself while he did so. He was in peak jerk mode. She got a few moves in, but he absolutely dominated her and enjoyed himself. He’s never been more of a heel than he was here. We had some really good sequences from all four involved.

The women’s three-way earns second. Yes, Arianna Grace has barely won a match and thus wasn’t “deserving of a title shot.” But here she is, turning in another good showing, and I like how she’s changed up her look. If I had to give a third place… I guess I’d give it to Young-Slater. It was a good enough match, but it lacked any mystery over who was winning. The Elegance Brand stuff and the Ricky Sosa signing worked for me as non-match segments, though.

Yeah, a lot I didn’t like. Why bother booking Moose-Edwards if you are doing that copout run-in 30 seconds in? Is one of them injured? Jeff Hardy barely works long matches anymore; when he’s in a tag with Matt, it’s Matt working 90% of the match. Jeff is the only person (besides Hannifan and Rehwoldt) who were shocked that the Righteous turned on the Hardys. The alliance never made sense to begin with. The Elayna-Mara match was a bit clunky. I was blissfully unaware of the results of this show, so I had not read any updates.