Maple Leaf Pro and Ring of Honor “Global Wars” results (3/27): Vetter’s review of a four-way to become the first MLP Tag Champs, Athena vs. Taylor Rising for the ROH Women’s Title, Ricochet vs. Rich Swann

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Maple Leaf Pro and Ring of Honor “Global Wars”

March 27, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College

Replay available via TrillerTV+

The venue was a small arena packed with maybe 2,000 fans. (Obviously, TNA has run here multiple times.) Production, from sound to lighting, is exceptional. Mauro Ranallo, Ian Riccaboni, and Don Callis provided commentary, and I consider that a top-notch team!

1. Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch as Adam and Eddie locked up. Ortiz and Kingston hit a team suplex and Angel got a nearfall at 1:30. Billington entered and bodyslammed Ortiz for a nearfall. Kingston hit a double-underhook suplex at 4:00. Priest tied Eddie’s arms in the ropes. Priest hit a clothesline as Tommy was hitting a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Ortiz jumped back in and hit chops on both opponents. Priest put Ortiz in a half-crab, and Tommy applied a Crossface on Eddie at 7:00! Both Eddie and Ortiz escaped. Priest set up for a superplex, but Ortiz blocked it, and Ortiz hit a Doomsday Bulldog. Tommy hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, then he suplexed each opponent. Tommy hit the superplex on Ortiz, but Angel wasn’t the legal man! Eddie snuck up and rolled up Billington for the flash pin! Good action; a good way to kick off the show.

Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz defeated Tommy Billington and Adam Priest at 8:46.

* Mauro Ranallo showed the video with Josh Alexander, who discussed his knee injury, and that he will be having surgery next Wednesday, and there is no timetable set for his return. Thus, he’s off the show tonight.

2. Red Velvet vs. Alice Crowley for the ROH Women’s TV Title. I’ve seen Crowley a few times; she dresses like a trucker, in a black jacket and trucker hat, and she’s here representing Juggalo Championship Wrestling. Her face and overall looks remind me of Elayna Black. Red Velvet wore her ROH TV Title belt. They immediately traded rollups. Velvet hit a leg lariat at 1:30 and an axe kick to the back of the head. Crowley hit a snap suplex, and she yelled at the fans. She has a few inches on Velvet, and she threw her to the mat and got a nearfall. They traded chops.

Velvet planted her foot in Crowley’s throat, but she crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle, and Crowley got a nearfall at 4:00. Alice hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Red Velvet hit a bulldog, then a Meteora to the back of the head at 5:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Crowley hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Red Velvet hit an Iconoclasm slam out of the corner for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Alice nailed an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Velvet nailed a superkick. Crowley hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 8:00. Red Velvet nailed a “Chef’s Kiss” spinning kick to the head for the pin. That was really good.

Red Velvet defeated Alice Crowley to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title at 8:22.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Deonna Purrazzo backstage. Deonna had issued an open challenge. She was happy that Gisele Shaw accepted — this is exactly the type of match Deonna was hoping to get when she made the open challenge! She noted that Gisele is unfamiliar with Pure Rules, and she was confident she’s walking out tonight still as champion.

3. “The Lethal Twist” Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson vs. Psycho Mike Rollins, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Evil Uno. If you are unfamiliar with Mike, he has an unblinking stare (think Dexter Lumis), and his gimmick is hitting one bodyslam after another. He opened against Lethal, and the crowd immediately chanted, “bodyslam!” Lethal rolled to the floor, and we got boos! Mike scooped up Jay, but Blake and Lee ran in and saved Jay! Funny. Bhupinder and Johnson locked up at 3:00, and Gujjar hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick. The Lethal Twist tied Bhupinder in the Tree of Woe, and they each hit some blows. Blake hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, the Twist continued to work over Bhupinder.

Jay and Lee ‘wish-boned’ Bhupinder’s legs at 6:00. Bhupinder hit a top-rope crossbody block on Lethal, and they were both down. Uno got the hot tag at 7:30, and he hit clotheslines in opposite corners on Lee and Lethal. Uno then hit a bulldog-and-clothesline combo. He hit a running neckbreaker on Lethal at 9:00. Psycho Mike finally got a hot tag, and he hit a bodyslam on each opponent. He bodyslammed Blake onto Jay, then bodyslammed Blake onto Johnson. He then tossed Blake over the top rope onto the heels. (I think that was seven total bodyslams.) Mike then dove over the ropes onto all of them!

In the ring, Lethal pushed Mike into Uno. Bhupinder accidentally hit Mike! Jay nailed the Lethal Injection. Mike snuck up behind Lethal, but Jay raked the eyes to avoid another bodyslam. Blake hit a running knee to the side of Mike’s head. Lee hit a rolling DVD, and Jay immediately hit a top-rope flying elbow drop to pin Mike. Nonstop action; this show is off to a hot start.

“The Lethal Twist” Jay Lethal and Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Psycho Mike Rollins and Bhupinder Gujjar and Evil Uno at 12:32.

* We heard from Gisele Shaw, who noted that this isn’t a first-time meeting with Deonna. Shaw vowed to win the belt tonight.

* At ringside, Jonathan Cruz, Jimmy Jacobs and D-Lo Brown served as judges.

4. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Pure Title. Shaw’s belt is not on the line. They shook hands at the bell. To my surprise, we don’t have an on-screen clock, including showing how many rope breaks they have left. Mauro said this is the 17th-ever match between them, but they are just 2-2 in singles matches. Deonna immediately tied up Shaw’s legs. Deonna went for the Fujiwara Armbar, and Gisele used a first rope break at 2:50. Shaw rolled to the floor and jawed at the crowd.

Shaw hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. In the ring, Deonna hit some kicks and a Russian Leg Sweep, and she reapplied a Fujiwara Armbar. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Callis said Shaw should roll out and get a reset because Deonna has momentum. Shaw focused on the left arm and twisted it. Shaw nailed a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes, and she applied a Fujiwara Armbar, so Deonna used the rope break at 8:56. They held each other’s left wrist and traded forearm strikes.

Shaw nailed a full-nelson into a backbreaker over the knees, then a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 10:30. Deonna tied Gisele up on the mat, and Shaw used a second rope break at 11:04. Deonna nailed a piledriver for a nearfall, and Shaw used the final rope break at 11:41! Shaw nailed a Sabin-style Cradle Shock and again applied a Fujiwara Armbar, and Deonna used her second rope break at 12:49. (Mauro had forgotten Deonna had used one already.)

Deonna dragged Shaw to the mat and applied the Fujiwara Armbar, but Shaw rolled her over and got a nearfall. Shaw reached for the ropes! Deonna was able to grab both arms and lock in the Venus de Milo (modified Rings of Saturn), and Shaw held on for a few seconds before submitting. A very good match for this style. Ian noted that we’ve never seen anyone escape the Venus de Milo.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Title at 14:08.

* Video aired of Rohan Raja winning a belt at a prior Maple Leaf Pro show. We heard from Stu Grayson, who vowed he’s winning the belt tonight.

5. Rohan Raja (w/Aurora Teves) vs. Stu Grayson for the PWA Champions Grail. Stu struck him with a running knee at the bell and got a nearfall. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto him. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, Stu snapped off a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 1:30. He hit a slingshot senton onto the apron! Stu went to the top rope, but Raja hit a running dropkick, sending Grayson crashing to the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rohan hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 4:00. Don said that Raja “passes the airport test.”

Stu hit some chops. Raja threw Stu face-first into the middle turnbuckle and kept Grayson grounded. Stu hit a running clothesline at 6:00, and they were both down. Raja hit a Superman Punch for a nearfall. They traded more forearm strikes. Stu hit a Pele Kick, and they were both down again at 8:00. Stu hit a series of clotheslines, and he was fired up. He hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex, then a second one at 9:30. He hit a third one and celebrated. Grayson went for a Lionsault, but Raja got his knees up.

Stu hit a Flatliner, and this time he hit the Lionsault for a nearfall. Raja hit a swinging sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 11:30, and he went for a Rings of Saturn. Stu nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Stu nailed a top-rope superplex, and he popped to his feet. Teves tripped Stu! Raja grabbed him, got an inside cradle, and the flash pin!

Rohan Raja defeated Stu Grayson to retain the PWA Champions Grail at 12:52.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Ricochet, who said, “I’ve got that dog in me. I’m a winner, not a loser.” He vowed he would beat Rich Swann tonight.

6. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Michael Oku vs. Jake Crist vs. Daisuke Sasaki vs. Brent Banks vs. Ace Austin. Clark’s gimmick is that he always has a stretch rope around his neck and is a push-up champion. He got on the mic and was upset that he got nothing but disrespect here. I saw Japanese star Daisuke wrestle a dark match at AEW on Wednesday. Seconds in, only Oku and Banks were in the ring, and they traded rollups. Oku hit a dropkick, and he applied a half-crab, but Sasaki made the save. Sasaki hit a spear.

Clark and Crist traded offense, with Michael hitting a flying back elbow. Ace hit a dropkick at 2:00. Clark hit a dive to the floor on Austin. Sasaki dropkicked Clark in the back and then dove through the ropes onto him. Oku was setting up for a dive, but Crist beat him to it! So, Jake and Oku fought on the apron. In the ring, Banks hit a dropkick on Austin at 4:30. Ace got two guys on his back, did a deep squat, and was hitting a Samoan Drop, but Clark dropkicked him! Clark did some push-ups on Ace’s back.

Clark hit a running knee. Jake hit a spin kick on Clark, but Clark hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. Sasuke applied a crossface on the mat, but Ace applied a Muta Lock! Oku hit a double stomp on Austin’s gut to break that up. Banks hit a dive onto Ace, then a Michinoku Driver. Oku hit a running knee to the side of Banks’ head, then a Lionsault. Oku hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 8:30.

Crist hit a DVD on Oku, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a Key Crusher powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Banks nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Clark at 10:00. Banks went for a dive, but Crist cut him off in mid-air! Oku hit a frog splash on Crist for the pin. They didn’t quite land the final few seconds perfectly, but a dazzling, high-flying match throughout.

Michael Oku defeated Michael Allen Richard Clark, Jake Crist, Daisuke Sasaki, Brent Banks, and Ace Austin at 10:27.

* A video package aired for the next match.

7. Athena vs. Taylor Rising for the ROH Women’s Title. I’ll reiterate that the first time I saw Taylor a few years ago, she was facing Heather Reckless, and I quickly got confused on which one was which. Point being, she’s a short, white woman with long blonde hair. The crowd was all over Athena, who was annoyed by the lack of love. Mauro noted that Athena previously beat Taylor in 2023. She hit a hard slap that dropped Taylor, and she celebrated. Taylor hit a headscissors takedown, then another, and she hit a 619 at 2:00.

Taylor tried a dive to the floor, but Athena caught her and tossed Rising into the guardrails! In the ring, Athena hit a running penalty kick and some knee strikes to the ribs. Athena hit a shotgun dropkick at 4:00, and she tied up Taylor on the mat and kept her grounded in a cravat. Rising hit a double stomp to the ribs at 6:30. Taylor hit some back elbows and a Lungblower to the chest, and another 619. Taylor hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Athena hit a clothesline and a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 8:30. She jawed with Ref Aubrey Edwards.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Taylor hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 10:00, then a DDT for a nearfall. Taylor hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner for a nearfall. She hit a release German Suplex, but Athena hit a Saito Suplex at 11:30. Athena stomped on the mat in the corner, doing her best HBK impersonation! However, Taylor blocked the superkick. Athena hit a powerbomb and a swinging faceplant into a Koji Clutch on the mat, and Taylor tapped out. A strong match, but I never once felt Taylor was winning.

Athena defeated Taylor Rising for the ROH Women’s Title at 12:28.

* From the back, we heard from Scott D’Amore. Rinaruo narrated a video that Maple Leaf Pro “Mayhem” will air nationwide on TSN, beginning in July! A taping will be here on June 12 and June 13, with two more dates in August.

8. Ricochet vs. Rich Swann. Rinauro said these two have fought 75 times!!!! (Mildly surprising that Swann is here and not at the TNA show.) Ricochet stalled on the floor at the bell, and they finally locked up at 1:30. Ricochet twisted the left arm. (Rinauro inaccurately said Ricochet lost his AEW National Title belt in a battle royal “without being involved.” He was in it.) Ricochet has the size advantage, and he applied a straitjacket choke. Swann tried a huracanrana, but Ricochet landed on his feet. They both missed dropkicks and had a standoff at 5:00. Ricochet landed a dropkick.

Swann hit a huracanrana and a dropkick that sent Ricochet to the floor. So, Rich hit a running somersault and crashed onto Ricochet on the floor. They fought at ringside and got back in at 6:30. Swann dropped him with a punch, and he stomped on Ricochet. Ricochet hit a spin kick to the head. They again fought to the floor at 9:00. Ricochet hit a vicious snapmare driver onto the thin mat! Swann eventually got back into the ring, but Ricochet immediately stomped on him. He hit more loud chops.

Swann hit a kip-up leaping clothesline at 12:00, and they were both down. Swann hit some jab punches and a swinging neckbreaker, then a step-up mule kick and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. They fought on the apron, and Swann hit an enzuigiri. In the ring, Ricochet hit a release German Suplex, a moonsault, and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 14:30. Swann fired up and hit a series of punches in the corner. Swann hit a Frankensteiner, but Ricochet landed on his feet! Ricochet hit a series of kicks, but Swann hit an enzuigiri to drop him.

Swann hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 16:30. Swann hit some Yes Kicks, but Ricochet got up and hit some chops, and he jawed at Rich. They traded forearm strikes and slaps, and it kept going and going! Ricochet hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a regular suplex, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 18:30. Ricochet missed a Spirit Gun (Hidden Blade forearm) to the back of the head. Swann hit a Poison Rana, so Ricochet hit one. Ricochet hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun to the jaw for the pin! That was stellar; Callis said the fans “saw a classic.”

Ricochet defeated Rich Swann at 19:52.

* A commercial aired for a Maple Leaf Pro show on April 17 in Las Vegas! Ian announced the next ROH “Supercard of Honor” will be on May 15 in Maryland. Mauro announced that Saturday’s show will be for the interim MLP Canadian Title due to Josh Alexander’s injury. The participants will be Jonathan Gresham, Psycho Mike, Stu Grayson, Rich Swann, Rohan Raja, and Steve Maclin (if Maclin is cleared after suffering a head injury at Friday’s TNA Sacrifice).

9. Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. Sheldon Jean and Bryce Hansen for the inaugural MLP Tag Team Titles. Everyone started brawling; Aubrey Edwards couldn’t separate them. Everyone fought to the floor. Kaun suplexed Hansen on the floor. Ian pointed out that we never had a bell. The Good Brothers threw Liona into the ring steps at 2:00. Sheldon dove onto the Good Brothers on the floor. We got a bell at 2:16 as Karl and Kaito were alone in the ring and traded forearm strikes!

Kaito hit a flying elbow drop. Gallows hit a suplex and an elbow drop on Kaun for a nearfall at 4:00. This has settled down with just two in the ring and six others on the apron. Karl got in and worked over Kaun. Toa got in and hit some splashes in the corners. Kaun got a nearfall on Karl at 6:00. Liona no-sold some chops and bodyslammed Karl and kept Anderson grounded. Sheldon got in. He and Bryce began working over Karl in their corner. Bryce hit a suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Ian said we need a second referee for this one.

Sheldon tied Karl in a headlock on the mat. (I don’t think Kaito or Dyer have legally been in this yet.) Liona hit a splash in the corner on Karl, but he missed a second one. Karl hit a stunner. Gallows finally got a hot tag at 10:00, and he hit some clotheslines. He hit a flying shoulder block on Hansen, then a Jackhammer on Hansen for a nearfall. Kaito finally tagged in and battled Kaun, hitting a dropkick. Kaito hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Gallows, then a running knee on Kaun. Kaito hit a Shining Wizard on Kaun, but Liona made the save.

Dyer hit his End of Days (a version of a Black Hole Slam). Kaito hit a Shining Wizard on Bryce. Dyer hit the End of Days slam on Liona. Karl hit a spinebuster. Gallows hit a Choke Bomb, but Kaito immediately hit a Shining Wizard on Gallows at 13:00, and suddenly everyone was down. Toa had Kaito on his back and Gallows in his arms, and he hit the Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo! “Are you KIDDING me?” Mauro shouted. Liona hit a double clothesline on the floor on Bryce and Sheldon. In the ring, Gallows whipped Dyer into Kaito! The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer team slam to pin Dyer!

“The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Kaito Kiyomiya and Bishop Dyer, and “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, and Sheldon Jean and Bryce Hansen at 14:53 in a four-way to become the inaugural MLP Tag Team champions (official time of 12:37).

* Dyer grabbed teammate Kaito Kiyomiya and hit the End of Days slam on him!

Final Thoughts: Ricochet-Swann was predictably really good — I’m sure they’ve pulled out many of those same sequences before, because everything looked crisp. A really entertaining night of matches. While I didn’t expect any title changes, I’ll still go with Athena’s match for second, Deonna’s match for third, and the Lethal Swirl six-man tag for honorable mention.

The main event was alright. Karl Anderson just isn’t the guy to have worked over for a long period of time — he doesn’t generate much sympathy from the crowd. Of course, the final 3-4 minutes were wild and frenetic. I was initially surprised that Dyer took the pin, but that made sense when he beat up Kaito. (I really do like Bryce Hansen — he just won a belt in C*4 Wrestling — but I assumed he was taking the loss in that one.)

Honestly, this might be my favorite announcing team trio ever. Yes, ever. Mauro is funny and insightful. Ian just knows everything. Callis — especially on a night when he wasn’t there to put over his Family — is just a good heel foil, and I’ve always loved his mic work. A fun night of action, top to bottom.