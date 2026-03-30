WWE Raw results (3/30): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Oba Femi, The Usos vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory for the World Tag Titles, Penta’s open challenge for the IC Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,714)

New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

Streamed live March 30, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole, who was joined on commentary by Corey Graves, opened the show and narrated backstage shots of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend, and Oba Femi. Cole listed the attendance as 18,171…

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 17,988 with 17,726 tickets distributed. The last WWE event at MSG was on November 17, 2025, when 18,528 tickets were distributed for John Cena’s final appearance in the venue as a wrestler. The listed capacity is 19,500.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. WWE used the smaller stage set due to the big crowd. Cody stopped to hug a special fan in the crowd. Cody played to the MSG crowd before asking what they wanted to talk about.

Stephanie McMahon’s entrance theme interrupted Cody, and she slapped hands with fans on her way to the ring. Cody said he was surprised to see Stephanie. She asked why and noted that her last name is McMahon, and called MSG the house that her grandfather built.

Cody asked Stephanie what she wanted to talk about. She said she wanted to talk to him about his match with Randy Orton and WrestleMania, then said Cody wouldn’t like it. Steph said Cody believes he can bring out the best in people in the ring, but he won’t be able to this time.

Stephanie said this version of Orton is diabolical. She said Cody needed to think like Orton. She said her father was great at doing that and could get down and dirty with the best of them. “From what I’ve seen so far, you are not your father,” Stephanie said, which drew gasps from the crowd. “This version of Cody Rhodes can’t beat this version of Randy Orton. You have no idea who you are dealing with.”

Cody said the last thing he wanted to do was be rude to Stephanie, but he knew everything about Orton. Cody recalled Orton punting his father. He said some of the things Orton did couldn’t be shown today, including things Orton did to Stephanie.

Cody recalled being a babysitter for Orton, and said he had to pull over the car, turn the radio down, and make sure that Orton was still breathing while he drooled all over himself. Cody said he’s not the student, and he’s not afraid of Orton. “You want to bring up fathers?” Cody asked. “I’m not mine, you’re right. Stephanie McMahon, with all due respect, you’re not yours either.”

Stephanie slapped Cody across the face. Stephanie told Cody that she was there because she cared about Cody. She said this version of Orton doesn’t need a babysitter. She said Orton isn’t just listening to the voices in his head; he is beckoning them because he loves what they say. Stephanie said it was clear that Orton was also listening to someone else.

Stephanie told Cody that he had to learn to think like Randy or WrestleMania would be the last time he is introduced as WWE Champion. Stephanie shoved the microphone in Cody’s chest and started to leave, but Cody grabbed her arm and spun her around. “Stephanie McMahon,” I’ve got two words for you,” Cody said. “Thank you.” Cody exited the ring while the broadcast team said those were words that Cody needed to hear. Stephanie stood in the ring and smirked as she watched Cody make his exit…

Powell’s POV: A fun start to the show with Cody and Stephanie making unadvertised appearances. There’s been some speculation that Stephanie could be the mystery person that Orton has been speaking with. I’d be surprised if that’s where this is going, but there was nothing in this segment that would rule her out.

Backstage, IShowSpeed asked Adam Pearce where Danhausen was. Danhausen popped up and got a big pop. Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller could be seen having a conversation in the background. Speed told him that his life had been a disaster since he’d been cursed. He asked Danhausen to un-curse him.

Danhausen asked for a $1 billion, the rights to his streaming services, a personal assistant, and a camera boy for himself. Speed said he couldn’t do that. Pearce told Speed not to worry about curses because he gave him a front row seat for the tag team title match. Pearce introduced LA Knight as the special commentator. Pearce turned around, and Danhausen was still there. Pearce asked if Danhausen was supposed to disappear. “Oh, yeah,” Danhausen said…

The Usos made their entrance before the first commercial break… [C] IShowSpeed was shown at ringside…

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Street Fight for the World Tag Team Titles. LA Knight sat in on commentary. Cole noted that Paul Heyman was conspicuous by his absence. Jey dove over the top rope, which was held down by Jimmy, onto both challengers on the floor before an early break. [C]

Late in the match, Logan approached his mother, who was standing next to IShowSpeed in the front row. Logan’s mom pulled out a pair of brass knuckles and gave them to him. LA Knight left the broadcast table and threw punches at Logan, who grabbed Speed, who was pulled over the barricade. Knight ran Paul into the ring post casing.

Speed picked up the brass knuckles from the floor. Knight approached Speed from behind and put his hand on him, which led to Speed turning around and punching him with the brass knuckles. Speed acted like he didn’t realize it was Knight before he hit him. Speed left the brass knuckles on the ring apron.

Logan picked up the brass knuckles, but the Usos cut him off and cleared him from the ring. Jey went up top. Jimmy set up for a suicide dive on Logan, who hit him with the brass knuckles from the floor. Jimmy fell to the mat. Jey dove from the top rope onto Logan on the floor. A weary Theory covered Jimmy and got the three count.

Logan Paul and Austin Theory defeated Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in roughly 9:00 in a Street Fight to win the World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, the new champions went to ringside and raised the arms of IShowSpeed while pyro shot off on the stage. Speed looked like he didn’t want to be with Logan and Theory, but he showed concern when he looked at the Usos…

A video package recapped the latest developments in the CM Punk and Roman Reigns build… Liv Morgan made her entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: They didn’t show much of the match due to the commercial break. I’m too old to care about IShowSpeed, but I got a kick out of the role he played in the finish.

Comedian Jeff Ross and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda were shown in the crowd…

Liv Morgan delivered an in-ring promo about her Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania. “You’re done for, bitch,” Morgan said regarding Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan asked if Vaquer was afraid to meet her face-to-face. Morgan insulted Vaquer’s mother in Spanish.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance and brawled with Morgan once she entered the ring. Vaquer got the better of Morgan and had her down in the ring. Vaquer grabbed a chair. Roxanne Perez entered the ring and hit Vaquer from behind. Morgan and Perez worked over Vaquer, and then Morgan hit Oblivion onto a chair…

Backstage, IShowSpeed told new World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory that he didn’t mean to get involved. They told him to stick with them. Paul Heyman showed up and told Speed that he was in good hands, and the new champions would protect him. Heyman encouraged Speed to go to dinner with Logan and Theory.

Adam Pearce entered the picture and startled Heyman. Pearce asked Heyman if he’d checked his email. Heyman wondered if Pearce emailed him to invite him on a date. Pearce said there’s something very wrong with Heyman…

Cole hyped former NFL star Rob Gronkowski hosting a WrestleMania After Dark party…

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria made their entrance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match… [C] Cole hyped Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver while noting that there are still tickets available…

2. Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The champions’ entrance was not televised. Cole said this was the first women’s tag team title match held at MSG since The Jumping Bomb Angels faced The Glamour Girls in 1987.

The challengers cleared the champions from the ring. [C]

[Hour Two] An ad aired for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The champions isolated Bayley while Valkyria was down on the floor. Jax went to the ropes, but Bayley stood up and took several steps before powerbombing Jax. Valkyria got back to the apron and tagged in. Valkyria performed a moonsault on Jax and had her beat, but Legend broke it up.

All four wrestlers were down when Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, and then Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out. The two teams bickered. Lyra went out and tried to talk to them, but Jax shoved her into Flair and Bliss. The champions put the Bellas down. Jax returned to the ring while Legend put Bayley down on the floor. Jax performed a spinebuster on Valkyria. Flair and Bliss entered the ring and attacked Jax to end the match.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend fought Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to an apparent no-contest in 10:45 in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match.

After the match, Legend and Jax were cleared from the ring by the other three teams. Bayley and Valkyria bickered with Flair and Bliss…

Powell’s POV: Hopefully, the company will finally announce the four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for WrestleMania now that all three challenging teams have had their title matches end via disqualification or no-contest.

Cole hyped WWE Hall of Fame tickets (still no streaming announcement)…

A video package recapped Oba Femi getting the better of Brock Lesnar during the last two Raw episodes. Cole hyped Lesnar’s appearance for after the break… [C] Footage aired of Danhausen standing on the stage and telling the crowd about Saturday Night’s Main Event coming to MSG in July…

Brock Lesnar made his entrance with Paul Heyman. The broadcast team pointed out that Lesnar was in his gear and “dressed to fight.” Heyman introduced himself as the advocate for the baddest dude walking the planet and the real main event of WrestleMania.

Heyman said Lesnar was distracted by Seth Rollins and was caught off guard by Oba Femi two weeks ago. He said Lesnar wasn’t dressed to fight and came out last week for a conversation, but Oba decided to pick a fight. Heyman said Lesnar was dressed to fight tonight.

Lesnar took the mic from Heyman and called out Oba. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out with a group of security guards and said that would not be happening. Pearce asked Lesnar and Heyman to leave the ring.

Oba Femi’s entrance theme played. The crowd popped and chanted his name as he strutted to the ring. Security tried to stop Oba, but he made quick work of them. Pearce got in Oba’s face, only to be shoved into the barricade. Oba walked slowly around the ring while Graves said Oba was making Lesnar wait. Oba entered the ring and locked eyes with Lesnar, which led to a “holy shit” chant.

Paul Levesque entered the ring and got between both men. They still moved toward one another. Levesque barked at Heyman to get Lesnar out of the ring. Lesnar smiled and then went to the floor. Lesnar picked up the top piece of the ring steps and teased tossing them inside the ring, and then dropped them. Lesnar picked up one of the security guards who was still lying on the floor after being roughed up by Oba. Lesnar performed an F5 on the security guard and then marched to the back with Heyman…

A Finn Balor promo video aired. He said Judgment Day was a family to him. He said they ran Raw for four years. Balor said he did some things that he’s not proud of. He said he made enemies and bad decisions. He said perhaps the worst decision he made was thinking he could make a man out of Dominik Mysterio.

Balor credited Dom with learning his playbook and using it against him. Balor recalled being the one who stepped up for Dom when he turned on his father. He said Dom lost the Intercontinental Title to Penta because he’s a self-entitled jackass. Balor said he’s responsible for creating Dom, and now he’ll be responsible for destroying him at WrestleMania…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance. Cole recalled Penta making an open challenge over the weekend, which Kofi Kingston accepted. Cole said their match was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: The live crowd was really hot for Lesnar and Oba even though the wrestlers never touched one another. The build has been simple and highly effective. I like the way they handled Levesque’s involvement. He only stepped in after Oba put Pearce down, and the wrestlers didn’t change their demeanor once he started barking orders at them. The Balor promo video was good, but they didn’t say whether the AAA Mega Championship would be on the line at WrestleMania.

3. Penta vs. Kofi Kingston (w/Grayson Waller) for the Intercontinental Title. Kingston’s entrance was not televised. Cole took a moment to praise Carmelo Hayes for the work he did as U.S. Champion before he lost the title to Sami Zayn on Friday’s Smackdown. Graves said Kingston was still attempting to recruit Je’Von Evans to join New Day. Kingston jumped from the top rope into a Codebreaker on the way down, which led to a two count.

Moments later, Penta went for a Mexican Destroyer on the apron, but Kingston countered with a backdrop that sent Penta to the floor. Waller wanted to go after Penta, but Kingston stepped in front of him. Waller asked if Kingston wanted his help. When Kingston said yes, Waller asked if he was sure. [C]

Kingston hit SOS and then covered Penta for a near fall. Kingston sent Penta to the floor. Waller picked up Penta and teased running him into the broadcast table, but he placed him on the apron. Kingston scolded Waller and called him a dummy.

Kingston kicked Penta to the floor and then dove onto him, but Penta caught him and dumped him on the broadcast table. Waller stood over Kingston and said he thinks he may have needed him. Penta hit Waller with a Mexican Destroyer on the floor.

Penta went up top and jumped into a Trouble In Paradise kick that led to a near fall. Kingston sat Penta on the top turnbuckle and set up for a superplex, but Penta shoved him to the mat. Penta jumped from the middle rope and hit the Mexican Destroyer before getting the three count.

Penta defeated Kofi Kingston in 10:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

After the match, Jackie Redmond entered the ring and asked what was in store for him and the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania. Penta said he spoke to Adam Pearce. Penta said his title would hang above the ring at WrestleMania. He announced that he would defend the Intercontinental Title in a ladder match. Penta delivered his catchphrase and said, “I love you, New York”…

Powell’s POV: The match was enjoyable, but there was no reason to view Kingston as a threat to win. I’m hopeful that Waller will come out this bickering with Kingston in a better place. I’m sure the ladder match will be fun. I just wish the set up for the match was more than Penta telling Pearce he wants to put his title on the line in a ladder match.

Paul Heyman was on the phone backstage when Adam Pearce showed up. Heyman ended his call and told Pearce that Lesnar had left the building. Pearce asked if he’d checked his email. Heyman spoke about not paying attention to email. Heyman told Pearce to wait to see what he had to say in the ring. Heyman walked away from Pearce… [C]

An ad aired for a Zuffa Boxing event, and the broadcast team briefly plugged the show for Sunday…

Paul Heyman stood in the ring and said, “Before I was so rudely interrupted.” The ring lights went out for a second. Heyman wondered if the lighting guy was from New Jersey. Heyman played up Logan Paul and Austin Theory as the new World Tag Team Champions. Heyman said he tried to do something special for the fans. He said he tried to give them Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi. He blamed Adam Pearce and called him names.

Adam Pearce walked onto the stage and asked Heyman if he’d checked his email. Heyman said there was nothing Pearce would ever tell him that he didn’t already know. Pearce asked Heyman if that meant he knew that the Boston police had dropped all charges against Seth Rollins. Heyman asked if he was supposed to be afraid. He got cocky as he spoke about being in the ring in his hometown. He boasted that he’s the last manager standing fro the ’80s, and the last promoter standing from the ’90s. The fans chanted ECW.

Pearce announced that Seth Rollins was medically cleared to compete. Rollins’ entrance theme played while Heyman looked concerned. Rollins entered the ring behind Heyman and hit him with a chair to the back. Rollins set Heyman for a Stomp on a chair and then went to a corner of the ring.

Gunther pulled Rollins out of the ring and put. him in a sleeper hold. Gunther released the hold once Rollins was standing limp over the broadcast table. Gunther held up Rollins’ head and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Cole said the Career Killer had another career in his sights come WrestleMania. Gunther suffered a cut above his left eye…

Powell’s POV: I’m guessing that the back of Seth’s head must have hit Gunther’s eyebrow and opened him up. I suspect that Gunther attacking Rollins means Bron Breakker couldn’t get medically cleared in time for WrestleMania, though I guess we can’t rule out Breakker returning for a Triple Threat.

Netflix sportscaster Elle Duncan was shown in the crowd with her daughter, who was in her lap, holding a homemade WWE title belt…

4. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez. Both wrestlers were in the ring coming out of the break, so neither entrance was televised.

[Hour Three] Rodriguez was in offensive control when she set up for a powerbomb, but Sky countered with a huracanrana that sent Rodriguez to the floor. Sky performed an Asai moonsault. [C]

Sky was in offensive control when Asuka and Kairi Sane came out. Asuka shoved Sane, who climbed onto the apron and looked like she didn’t want to be there. Rodriguez tried to take advantage of the distraction by going for a big boot that Sky ducked, which took out Sane. Sky rolled up Rodriguez for a two count. Sky went up top and performed a DDT on the way down. Sky performed double knees in the corner.

Sky spotted Asuka mistreating Sane at ringside. Sky performed a suicide dive that took out Asuka, and Sky landed awkwardly. Sky popped up and spoke to Sane before returning to the ring. Rodriguez grabbed Sky and hit her Tejana Bomb finisher for the win…

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky in 10:25.

The broadcast team added the following matches to the WrestleMania lineup: Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They also touted John Cena serving as the host of WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: Cole said there were qualifying matches on WWE Main Event, and the field was set for the ladder match. Graves followed that by using the words “thus far” when regarding the challengers. There was no mention of the AAA Mega Championship being on the line, even though Dom had the belt over his shoulder in the match graphic.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond spoke with Adam Pearce, who announced Gunther vs. Seth Rollins for WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: The fans didn’t pop for the match announcement, which isn’t surprising since they likely expected Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, and the Rollins vs. Gunther match just came out of nowhere.

Roman Reigns made his entrance and told the NYC fans to acknowledge him once he was inside the ring.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk’s entrance music played, and he walked to the ring with his right hand taped. Punk walked quickly to the ring, and then he and Reigns immediately started fighting. Reigns caught Punk with a Superman Punch.

Reigns tried to toss Punk over the top rope, but Punk reversed it and followed Reigns to ringside. Punk slammed Roman’s head on the broadcast table and then ran it into the ring post casing. Adam Pearce and a group of producers ran out and barked at Punk, who cleared the top piece off the broadcast table.

Reigns came back and set up for a powerbomb, but Punk slipped away and hoisted up Reigns for a GTS, but the producers pulled him down and pulled them apart. Reigns broke free and speared producer Petey Williams. Punk put Reigns down with a GTS.

Punk indicated to Pearce that he was done, but then he grabbed Reigns and threw more punches at him. Punk powerbombed Reigns through the broadcast table. Punk removed his sweatshirt to reveal an NYC-themed t-shirt and yelled that it was clobberin’ time. Punk sat down next to Reigns and sang his name in European style while throwing some punches at him. Pearce grabbed Punk from behind and pulled him away.

Punk laughed while Cole spoke about the crazed look in Punk’s eyes. Graves said it had been a long time since he’s seen that look in Punk’s eyes. Graves said maybe Punk was right last week when he said Roman needs help. The executive producer credits were shown as Punk’s music played, and he did a tightrope walk across the barricade. Punk dropped down and then hopped back onto the barricade and held his arms out to end the show…

Powell’s POV: It was Punk’s week to get the better of Reigns, and the table spot can also be used to explain why Reigns isn’t there next week, as he’s not advertised for that episode. Assuming Reigns doesn’t appear next week, I guess that means they only have the potential for one more verbal exchange on the go-home show in two weeks.

Overall, a newsworthy episode with the surprise opening segment and the various WrestleMania match announcements. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.