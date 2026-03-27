Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch, Indi Hartwell and Notorious Mimi vs. Becca and Nat Castle, Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke vs. Bobby Orlando

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Warrior Wrestling, “Warrior Madness” in Chiago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on March 13, 2026 (YouTube)

In recent months, Warrior Wrestling has released several matches from their shows as individual video files. So far, three of the six matches are available for viewing on their YouTube channel. I love this venue, as it’s an attractive ballroom with a high ceiling, and a crowd of 250 always looks packed here. NO COMMENTARY… I am okay with that, but I do prefer it.

Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch. Ali’s shorter hairstyle really throws me off. They shook hands at the bell, had a clean lockup, and traded friendly reversals on the mat. Hotch hit some armdrags. They paused the fighting to play to the crowd. Ali grounded him in a headlock. Ali hit a huracanrana that sent Hotch to the floor at 5:30. Back in the ring, Hotch hit his own huracanrana. Ali hit a basement dropkick at 8:00.

Ali planted his knee in the spine and kept Hotch grounded. Ali hit a standing neckbreaker at 9:30, then a rolling pop-up neckbreaker. Hotch hit an enzuigiri at 11:00, then a powerslam, and he was fired up. Hotch hit his own rolling pop-up neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick to the head, but Ali hit a superkick. Hotch hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 12:30. This crowd was HOT! They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Ali hit a dropkick into the corner. Hotch hit a clothesline.

Ali hit a tornado DDT that sent Hotch to the floor at 14:00. Ali hit a baseball slide dropkick, and Hotch flipped over the guardrail and into the crowd. Ali dove through the ropes, over the guardrail, and hit a crossbody block onto Hotch on the floor! They went deep into rows of chairs. Hotch hit a Cave-In stomp. They traded rollups. Ali hit a stunner for a nearfall at 16:30. Hotch went for a Sunset Flip Bomb, but Ali landed on his feet. Hotch rolled him up, grabbed a handful of tights AND the ropes for leverage, and got the tainted pin! A highly entertaining watch.

Jason Hotch defeated Mustafa Ali at 18:01.

Create A Pro “I Love To Fight,” in Lynbrook, New York, at the Lynbrook Knights of Columbus on March 22, 2026 (YouTube)

Lynbrook is located on Long Island, east of downtown New York. This is a well-lit ballroom. The ring is pushed up against one wall. They have run here before. I picked out three of the eight matches to check out. The crowd was about 250.

Indi Hartwell and Notorious Mimi vs. Becca and Nat Castle. Nat is short, and she’s a regular here; she quite bluntly is not yet at the level of the other three. Mimi just re-signed with WWE. International pop star Becca sang “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring. Becca and Nat attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Mimi hit a dropkick on Nat at 1:30 and some running kicks on Nat in the corner. Becca hit a snap suplex on Mimi, and Nat immediately hit a senton on Mimi for a nearfall at 3:30.

Nat hit running knees to the back as Mimi was in the ropes, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Indi got the hot tag at 5:00, and she hit kicks on each of the heels, then a spinebuster on Becca for a nearfall. Indi was pushed head-first into a turnbuckle. Mimi hit a spin kick to Nat’s face, and Indi immediately hit the “Hurts Donut” implant buster for the pin. Decent action, but certainly shorter than expected.

Notorious Mimi and Indi Hartwell defeated Becca and Nat Castle at 6:28.

Leo Sparrow vs. Anthony Greene for the CAP Title. Leo has become a good pest heel in the Northeast. Greene wore his visor to protect his nose. Leo tapped on the visor as they locked up, and Greene shoved him away. Leo playfully patted Greene on his head, so moments later, Greene did the same, then AG hit a bodyslam and a swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 2:00. Leo tried to flee to the back, but Greene retrieved him and hit some chops on the floor. Greene allowed a kid in the front row to chop Sparrow, too. Greene hit a plancha to the floor and was fired up.

Greene went to the top rope, but Leo shoved him off to the floor at 3:30. Sparrow shoved him back into the ring and hit a flying forearm for a nearfall. He stomped on Greene and kept him grounded. He hit a running “Carbon Footprint” penalty kick for a nearfall at 6:00. Sparrow applied an inverted Boston Crab, but Greene escaped. Leo missed a moonsault, and they were both down. Greene nailed a running neckbreaker, and he was fired up. He hit his top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00. Greene set up for the Unprettier, but Sparrow blocked it. They traded forearm strikes, and the visor was now around Anthony’s neck.

Sparrow hit a nice floatover DDT, but he missed a second Carbon Footprint. He re-applied the inverted Boston Crab at 9:30, but Greene reached the ropes. Leo hit a running kick for a nearfall, and he was livid at the ref. Greene hit a standing powerbomb, then a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 11:00. Leo grabbed the visor, swung and missed. Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for a believable nearfall! Leo hit a top-rope flying elbow for a nearfall. Leo grabbed his bag of kale, but he accidentally hit the ref with it! Greene hit a superkick, but the ref was out of position. Leo hit Greene with the visor, then hit a double-arm DDT for the tainted pin. Good action.

Leo Sparrow defeated Anthony Greene to retain the CAP Title at 13:42.

“The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice for the CAP Tag Team Titles. These teams would fight the next day at Wrestling Open in a six-man tag as well. The Verdict attacked from behind, and they all immediately brawled on the floor. In the ring, Ortiz hit some punches to Bryce’s ribs. The Boys took turns splashing on Bryce in a corner. VSK bodyslammed Ortiz on the floor at 2:30. The heels worked over Ortiz for several minutes and kept him grounded.

Bryce accidentally splashed on VSK, and it allowed Vecchio to get a hot tag at 6:30. He hit a flying shoulder tackle on Bryce, then a dropkick. Vecchio hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Vecchio hit an Angle Slam on Donovan. Ortiz tagged in and hit a frog splash. The Boys hit stereo superkicks, but Donovan hit a double clothesline at 8:30. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Ortiz for a believable nearfall. VSK hit a running knee on Ortiz for a nearfall. Vecchio hit a stunner, and Ortiz hit a German Suplex on Bryce for a nearfall. Scalice shoved Vecchio to the floor. Bryce hit a low blow on Ortiz, then a chokeslam for the tainted pin! New champions!

“The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio to win the CAP Tag Team Titles at 10:27.

WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke vs. Bobby Orlando in a non-title match. Rourke showed off his newly-won WWE Evolve Title, and the crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” An intense lockup to open; the commentators talked about how well these two know each other. Bobby dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Rourke hit a second-rope flying Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 3:00. Rourke hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner. He set up for a DVD, but Bobby held onto the ropes. Rourke hit a 619 to trip Bobby, then hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30.

Rourke nailed a split-legged moonsault for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded jab punches. Rourke nailed a superkick! He hit some chops in the corner. Orlando hit a powerbomb and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and they were both down, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. They were on their knees and hit clotheslines. They got up and hit more clotheslines. Rourke pulled him to the mat and tied him in a crossface. Rourke leapt off the ropes, but Bobby caught him with a stunner. Bobby then hit his Athena-style flying stunner for the pin! A really good match.

Bobby Orlando defeated WWE Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke at 11:33 in a non-title match.

TWE “Ides On The Prize” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on March 14, 2026 (IWTV)

This is the dark building that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall. It’s well-lit over the ring, and the crowd was maybe 100. They had four female competitors on the show who competed across three intergender matches, and I just don’t get that. I opted to watch the final three matches.

Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Derek Neal. Again, I consider Bosby a top-10 indy prospect; he has an amateur background and has Chad Gable-like potential. Neal carried a thick leather strap with him; he reminds me of 1988-era Hacksaw Jim Duggan in haircut and body shape. They tied up, and Derek threw him to the mat. Neal hit some flying shoulder tackles and a big bodyslam and a leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Bosby rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Bosby threw Derek shoulder-first into the corner, then applied a Boston Crab in the ropes! He let go before being disqualified.

Bosby choked Neal in the ropes and kept him grounded. Hales also choked Neal, and the crowd was irate! Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Neal hit a double-underhook suplex, and they were both down. Neal hit some flying forearms. Bosby tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 10:00. Neal hit a German Suplex and a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Bosby grabbed Hales’ loaded backpack and struck Neal in the head with it, causing the DQ. Good action.

Derek Neal defeated Tim Bosby via disqualification at 10:54.

Jameson Shook vs. Suge D. Shook is the young redhead I compare to a younger Sami Zayn. Suge D (a/k/a Pineapple Pete!) slapped him in the face at the bell and rolled to the floor. Of course, Shook followed, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Suge D hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Shook fired up and hit a series of chops and a spin kick in the corner, then a running senton for a nearfall at 5:30.

Suge D hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Shook picked up Suge D for a DVD, but Suge D’s legs kicked the ref! Suge D punched Shook. Kasey Owens ran to ringside, but he accidentally hit Suge D! Shook shoved Owens to the floor, and he hit the Death Valley Driver for the pin. Solid match. Owens and Suge D argued after the bell. Owens stayed at ringside because he’s in the main event!

Jameson Shook defeated Suge D at 7:41.

Darian Bengston (w/Brooke Havok) vs. Kasey Owens (w/Suge D) for the Action Title. Again, Bengston has worked some ROH matches, and he’s a talented mat technician. Brooke was in one of the three intergender matches earlier in the show. Again, I’ve noted that Kasey is a perfect mix of GCW stars Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd. Standing switches to open, and Kasey tied up the right arm.

Bengston tied up Owens’ arms on the mat, but Kasey reached the ropes at 3:00. Kasey conferred with Suge D, so Bengston rolled to the floor to talk strategy with Havok. Back in the ring, Kasey tied up Darian on the mat and focused on the arms. He dropped Darian with a hard European Uppercut at 7:00. Bengston tied him in a crossface on the mat; Kasey reached the ropes at 9:00. Darian hit a series of chops in the corner, and he re-applied the crossface on the mat.

Kasey snapped the right arm! Darian rolled on the mat in pain; Kasey celebrated and was booed. Owens hit a backbreaker over the knee at 11:00, then a suplex for a nearfall. Kasey hit another suplex for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Darian. Bengston applied the Cattle Mutilation, but Kasey reached the ropes. Kasey got a rollup and grabbed the ropes, but the ref kicked his hands off; Bengston reversed the rollup and got the pin! Suge D and Owens argued some more!

Darian Bengston defeated Kasey Owens to retain the Action Title at 12:42.

Pro Wrestling Symphony “Undeniable” in Madison, Tennessee, at Eastside Bowl on March 8, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a two-level music hall, and the ring is pushed up against a stage. I’ve generally enjoyed their shows; I’ve seen all or parts of every event they’ve held. I watched the final two matches of the show.

Colby Carter vs. Channing Thomas for the PWS Men’s Title. Colby is clearly the best of the male competitors in this promotion; he’s a short, white, bald man with several tattoos (think Ricochet, really). Thomas is a regular in the Northeast, so he traveled a bit to get here. Channing snatched the belt before the bell, and he rolled to the floor and jawed at the fans. (Heel Channing is the best Channing!) We finally got the bell, and the crowd was 100% behind Carter. Standing switches to open.

Colby hit an armdrag at 1:30 that sent Channing to the floor to regroup. He grabbed the mic and berated the fans. Back in the ring, they traded punches, and Colby hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Channing hit a clothesline to the back of the head and a standing neckbreaker at 6:00 and was booed. Colby missed a running knee in the corner, but he got a backslide for a nearfall. Channing hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Thomas stayed in charge and kept Colby grounded. He tossed Carter to the floor at 9:00, then dropped him throat-first onto the guardrail, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Channing hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Colby fired up and dumped Channing to the floor at 12:00. Channing got back in, but Colby hit a backbody drop, a clothesline, and a Sling Blade, then he finally hit the running knee in the corner.

Colby hit a pop-up Samoan Drop and a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 13:30. Channing hit a fisherman’s suplex and applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back, but Carter reached the ropes. Channing got a rollup with his hands on the ropes for a nearfall, but the ref saw it. Colby hit a stomp for a nearfall, then a facebuster over his knee and a running knee to the jaw, then a Hidden Blade forearm strike to the back of the head for the pin. That was really good; Colby is among the best wrestlers I have seen compete in only one promotion.

Colby Carter defeated Channing Thomas to retain the PWS Men’s Title at 15:57.

Kaia McKenna vs. Freya the Slaya (w/Sigrid) in a tournament finale for the inaugural PWS Women’s Title. This was the main event. Earlier in the show, McKenna beat Nixi XS, while Freya beat Jazzy Yang. The title belt was displayed before the bell. I’ll reiterate that Freya is about 6’1″. Kaia isn’t short, but she’s shorter than Freya. Quick reversals early on, and Kaia knocked Freya down with a shoulder tackle! Kaia hit some running buttbumps in the corner, and Freya rolled to the floor to regroup and confer with Sigrid.

Sigrid struck Kaia on the floor and rolled her back into the ring. Freya hit some stomps and a rolling cannonball into the corner at 2:30. She hip-tossed Kaia across the ring and jawed at the fans, then hit some chops on Kaia. Kaia fired up and hit some chops. Freya made a cocky, one-footed cover for a nearfall at 4:30. This crowd was HOT! Sigrid tried to distract Kaia, then jumped into the ring and attacked her. The ref ejected Sigrid.

Sleya tied Kaia on the mat. Kaia hit a splash in the corner and a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Freya scooped her up and applied a bear hug. Kaia escaped and tied her up on the mat in a crossface. Sigrid had returned and grabbed Kaia’s ankle! The ref ejected Sigrid again! Meanwhile, Freya was tapping out to a crossface on the mat! Kaia stood up and celebrated with the belt, but there wasn’t a ref! Freya hit a chokeslam for the tainted pin.

Freya the Sleya defeated Kaia McKenna at 8:57 to become the inaugural PWS Women’s champion.

Combat Zone Wrestling “Blacklight 4” in Croydon, Pennsylvania, at the Neshaminy Creek Brewery on March 21, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen a few CZW shows from this brewery now. It’s a narrow, white room, so nearly everyone sits on opposite sides of the ring. The lighting is okay.

Troy Parker vs. Tyler Jordan. This was second-to-last. Tyler is a Cleveland-based rising star whom I’ve compared to Jason Jordan, and he recently had a WWE tryout. The commentators said this is Jordan’s CZW debut! The heavier Parker charged at him at the bell, but Jordan hit some deep armdrags. He hit some back elbows and a dropkick, and the commentator praised Tyler’s athleticism. Parker rolled to the floor, so Jordan dove onto him at 2:00. Jordan hit a slingshot senton back into the ring for a nearfall.

Jordan hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Troy hit a German Suplex. Tyler got a backslide for a nearfall at 4:30. Parker hit a clothesline and a senton for a nearfall. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and tied up Jordan on the mat. Jordan got up and hit some European Uppercuts, but Parker hit a leg lariat for a nearfall at 6:00. Parker applied a straitjacket choke and kept Tyler grounded. Jordan hit a chop-block on Parker’s knee at 7:30! He hit a springboard Superman Punch.

Tyler hit a snap Dragon Suplex and a stunner for a nearfall. He’s so talented! Parker went for a Go To Sleep, but Jordan caught the leg, hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and turned it into a Sharpshooter at 10:00! Nice! Parker crawled and got to the ropes to break the hold. Parker hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. He switched to a rear-naked choke in the center of the ring, but Tyler powered to his feet, backed into a corner, and escaped. Jordan nailed a Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes, and Tyler hit a hard clothesline. However, Parker nailed the Go To Sleep for the pin! That was really good!

Troy Parker defeated Tyler Jordan at 12:52.

Final Thoughts: Some really strong matches across these shows. I certainly didn’t expect Mustafa Ali to lose in Chicago! I really liked that Channing-Carter match for first, ahead of Orlando-Rourke. Jordan vs. Parker from CZW takes third. As always, I wish I could have watched all four shows (and the handful of Warrior Wrestling matches) in their entirety, but I caught most of the top matches on each show.

A lot of noteworthy talent across these eleven matches. Aaron Rourke is the WWE Evolve champion. Bryce Donovan was under a WWE ID deal for about a year, and Anthony Greene also had an NXT run. Notorious Mimi is returning to WWE and was reportedly at the latest Evolve taping. Tyler Jordan just had a WWE tryout. Tim Bosby could easily be signed soon. Jameson Shook and Darian Bengston are really good. The Shooter Boys are young and talented, but they lack the size of Bosby and Jordan (I purposely group those four, as their amateur skills really shine through). Check these guys out.