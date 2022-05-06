5/6 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show with The Bloodline standing face to face with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,185)

Live from Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aired May 6, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s Beat The Clock Challenge that saw Ronda Rousey win her match faster than Charlotte Flair could win her match… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary and hyped the previously advertised matches and segments…

Cole stated that Aliyah was awarded with another opportunity against Charlotte Flair following their match last week. Entrances for the match took place. Flair delivered an in-ring promo. She insulted the Long Island fans and said she wouldn’t be surprised if Ronda Rousey left after she forces her to say I Quit at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair told Aliyah that she would treat her like Rousey. Flair called her Ronda and told her to come closer, then punched Aliyah in the face. Flair worked over Aliyah, but the bell never rang to start the match.

Ronda Rousey’s music played and she ran to ringside and fought with Flair. Rousey got the better of the exchange initially, but Flair reversed a whip and sent Rousey into the barricade. Flair entered the ring. Rousey got up and followed her, but Flair tackled her and threw punches at her.

Rousey charged at Flair in the corner and ran into a big boot. Referees and producers pulled them apart. Flair took out producer Shawn Daivari, whom Cole labeled an official. Jamie Noble tried to help and was mentioned by name by McAfee…

Powell’s POV: A spirited pull-apart brawl. I’m surprised that they didn’t include Drew Gulak in some way given his previous involvement in their feud. It will be interesting to see if he plays a part in Sunday’s match.

A video package recapped recent developments involving WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi and their future challengers Shayna Baszler and Natalya. The footage included Baszler stomping the arm of Naomi. Cole said Naomi suffered a minor rotator cuff strain and was extremely lucky…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi made their entrance for Sasha’s match against Baszler… [C] Baszler and Natalya made their entrance…

1. Sasha Banks (w/Naomi) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/Natalya). Cole noted that the WWE Women’s Tag Title match involving these teams would take place on next week’s show. Banks wore a headband that read “Legit” on it while she worked the match. Banks went after Baszler’s arm early. Natalya provided a distraction that allowed Baszler to take offensive control. Baszler put Banks down with a side slam. [C]

Banks slammed Baszler’s bad arm on the broadcast table. Back in the ring, Banks performed a running Meteora that resulted in a two count. Banks also performed a huracanrana on Natalya at ringside. When she returned to the ring, Baszler caught her in an inside cradle for a near fall. Banks came right back with a backslide for a two count. Baszler caught her in another inside cradle and this time Natalya held one of Banks’s legs while the referee made the three count.

Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks in 8:05.

After the match, Baszler and Natalya attacked Banks and Naomi. Natalya tried to hold Naomi in place while Baszler set up to kick Banks’s arm, but Naomi broke free. Banks and Naomi performed a double Eat Defeat on Natalya. Cole hyped the tag title match for next week while all four women held one of their arms…

Powell’s POV: I hope the Legit headband isn’t something Banks intends to wear during all of her matches. Anyway, the match was fine and Baszler stealing the win put some heat on the challengers heading into next week’s title match.

A video package recapped the developments in the Bloodline’s feud with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle…

Kayla Braxton interviewed Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso on the backstage interview set. They spoke about having the antidote for snakes and said they would have fresh snakeskin coming out of WrestleMania Backlash…

Happy Corbin made his entrance for a Happy Talk segment. Cole said Corbin apparently has something to be happy about and viewers would find out whatever it is coming out the break… [C] The broadcast team plugged Bad Bunny’s album and tour…

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle were interviewed by Braxton on the backstage interview set. Riddle recalled the Usos saying something about him putting his foot in his mouth and questioned who was he to question what people put in their mouth. Orton gave a quick promo about how the Usos didn’t need to worry about what kind of shoes they will wear, they need to worry about RK-Bro…

Cole narrated highlights of Corbin stealing the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy…

Corbin spoke briefly before Madcap Moss interrupted. Moss said no one wants to hear Corbin talk, they want to hear him crack jokes. He told a lame joke about Corbin looking like he’s trying out for a Pitbull cover band. He told another about Corbin doing charity work by letting tattoo artists try out their worst ideas on him. He said it looks like a Hot Topic threw up on Corbin’s chest.

Corbin spared everyone by interrupting Moss. Corbin said Moss didn’t have the guts to say these things to his face. “Funny you should mention that,” Moss said. Moss made his entrance and joined Corbin inside the ring. Moss read through some of the names that Corbin has had over the years and said his next phase should be that he’s entertaining. He said he would say that Corbin should go back to his Lone Wolf days, but wolves have hair. He got the crowd to chant “Big Bald Wolf” and then laughed like a jackass while Corbin left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Was that a double turn? Okay, not really, but I can’t believe the creative forces think that this is the right babyface character for Moss. What a shame.

A video package recapped Drew Gulak’s recent job tryouts and his issues with Charlotte Flair. Gulak stood in the ring while the broadcast team questioned who he would face. “I’m sure it will end will for Drew Gulak,” McAfee said… [C]

Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther as the opponent for Gulak…

2. Gunther (w/Ludwig Kaiser) vs. Drew Gulak. Gunther eventually put Gulak in a sleeper hold. Gunther released the hold and then powerbombed and pinned Gulak.

Gunther defeated Drew Gulak in 2:05.

Afterward, Kaiser introduced Gunther as the ring general and the winner of the match…

Powell’s POV: Gulak is down on his luck, and Gunther is destroying everyone, so it was a logical move to have them cross paths.

Footage aired of Rick Boogs suffering a torn quadriceps injury at WrestleMania, followed by The Bloodline leaving Shinsuke Nakamura lying on the next Smackdown episode…

Backstage, Nakamura was interviewed by Megan Morant near the production trucks. Nakamura said he hasn’t forgotten what The Bloodline did. He said when the time is right, he’ll get a piece of Roman Reigns and he will never forget. Sami Zayn was shown peeking around the corner of one of the production trucks…

Sheamus and Ridge Holland made their entrance for the tables match. “Where the hell is Butch?” McAfee asked… [C]

Drew McIntyre was interviewed on the backstage interview set by Braxton. McIntyre said he thinks the fans deserve to see something special in the form of The Head of the Table getting his head kicked off his body…

[Hour Two] Cole recapped Butch storming out after a match two weeks ago and said he hasn’t been seen since. Cole and McAfee spoke about the social media campaign questioning the whereabouts of Butch… Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance…

3. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tables match. The fight started the moment the New Day duo entered the ring. Cole explained that it was a free for all with no tags and the only way to win was to put an opponent through a table. Kingston and Woods tried to double suplex Holland through a table, but Sheamus shoved it out of the way.

Sheamus set up a table on the floor and wanted to powerbomb Kingston through it, but Woods saved Kingston. Woods avoided a charging Holland, who ran into the ring steps. Sheamus had Woods on his back on the apron when Kingston broke it up and sent Sheamus to the floor. Kingston dove from the top rope onto Sheamus on the floor, causing Sheamus to knock over the barricade in front of the timekeepers area. [C]

Sheamus and Holland simultaneously clubbed the chests of Kingston and Woods ten times coming out of the break. Later, Woods set up a table in the ring. Woods superkicked Holland and then placed him on the table. Woods went up top, but Sheamus cut him off. Kingston kicked Sheamus off the apron and then performed a running dive over the top rope onto Sheamus on the floor.

Kingston cleared off the broadcast table and ended up hitting Sheamus with a Trouble in Paradise kick. Sheamus was down on the broadcast table. Butch emerged from underneath the ring and helped Sheamus and Holland. With Kingston down on the floor, Sheamus and Holland slammed Woods through the table in the ring to win the match. Butch went after Woods after the match and had to be pulled back by his partners…

Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in 12:30 in a tables match.

Powell’s POV: Kingston stood out in this match and performed a couple of big and impressive dives. I assumed that Butch would return, but I couldn’t completely rule out that they would stretch out the “Where’s Butch?” bit a while longer.

Kayla Braxton stood outside of Roman Reigns’ dressing room and interviewed Paul Heyman. She asked Heyman about McIntyre saying that he wanted to kick Reigns’ head off. Heyman asked if she was flirting with him. Sami Zayn showed up. Braxton walked away. Heyman pleaded with her not to leave him alone with Zayn, who told Heyman to tell Reigns that he would deal with Shinsuke Nakamura for him. Heyman told Zayn that Reign respects and appreciates Zayn’s initiative. Heyman assured Zayn that he would let Reigns know about Zayn’s good deed… [C]