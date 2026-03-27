TNA Sacrifice lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center.
-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship
-Leon Slater vs. Eric Young for the X Division Title
-Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards
-Mara Sade vs. Elayna Black in a No DQ match
-Elijah and Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis
-Trey Miguel and Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz
-Jeff Hardy and Vincent vs. Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers
-(Pre-show) Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE
-(Pre-show) Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat
Powell’s POV: TNA Sacrifice streams tonight on TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card will be available on TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. TNA is also holding Impact tapings on Saturday at the same venue. We are looking for reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.
Be the first to comment