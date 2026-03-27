TNA Sacrifice lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Eric Young for the X Division Title

-Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna in a Triple Threat for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

-Mara Sade vs. Elayna Black in a No DQ match

-Elijah and Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis

-Trey Miguel and Jada Stone vs. Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz

-Jeff Hardy and Vincent vs. Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers

-(Pre-show) Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

-(Pre-show) Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

Powell’s POV: TNA Sacrifice streams tonight on TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card will be available on TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. TNA is also holding Impact tapings on Saturday at the same venue. We are looking for reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.