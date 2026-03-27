WWE Smackdown preview: Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, two title matches on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Randy Orton appears

-Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

-Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Carmelo Hayes holds an open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

-Nick Aldis update on Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).