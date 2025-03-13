Drew McIntyre on his mindset going into WWE Hell in a Cell, he and CM Punk, setting out to restore the reputation of the HIAC match

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Drew McIntyre

Interview conducted by Kenny McIntosh

Available at ITRwrestling.com

On his mindset going into WWE Hell in a Cell: “To pay all this work off with a match that justifies how the story is built. It literally is built to a blood match. I can’t remember the last time that a story was built that way. I don’t believe there are many stories ever of those real, intricate details and real feelings. You have to look at The Bloodline stuff to get that detailed storytelling and real emotion that had built from the first match to the second match and to the Cell match. Like, ‘Wow, this is a real blood feud.’

“We had all that aura around the Cell again instead of having to have two Cell matches randomly just because the name of the pay-per-view is Hell in a Cell. We really have a chance not just to have a great match, but to have a violent match. That’s what I was thinking.”

On how he and CM Punk knew that they were going to have a very physical match that would restore the reputation of the Hell in a Cell match: “I’m sure it’s what Punk was thinking. We’re both very good at our job, no matter what we feel about each other, and we knew to just go in there and really go for it. Don’t have to like each other, but happy with that, and the fans would think it was one of the craziest feuds and matches of all time, and restore the prestige and aura around the Hell in a Cell match so it doesn’t feel like just another match again.

“I felt that within three minutes it probably felt like we’d done that. This is not the same. If you watch it with a trained eye, you can see we’re not in there just doing the first and the second thing we’ve planned backstage. No, we’re two professionals. We’ve got certain feelings with each other. We’ll say sorry or not sorry later. We both get it. Let’s go in and beat the absolute crap out of each other. And that’s exactly what we did.”