WWE Clash at the Castle main event announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The main event of the WWE Clash at the Castle event was announced during the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship on the show that will be held on Saturday, June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro.

Powell’s POV: Scotland native McIntyre challenging for the title is great call. Paul Levesque announced that McIntyre has been medically cleared from his elbow injury before he announced the match.