NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The February 17 NXT television show scored a B grade from 45 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 40 percent of the vote.

-The February 17 AEW Dynamite produced a B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: It was a rare week where I gave both shows the same grade (a B- for each). You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.