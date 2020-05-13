Sami Zayn stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Zayn comments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Sami Zayn has been stripped of the Intercontinental Championship due to being unable to defend the title. A tournament will begin on Friday’s Smackdown to crown the new Intercontinental Champion. Read the official announcement at WWE.com (check out Zayn’s in-character comments on being stripped of the championship below).

Powell’s POV: No specifics were given regarding why Zayn hasn’t been attending the tapings, but he has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania. An early congratulations to the person who wins the title on guaranteeing themselves televised non-title losses if recent secondary champion history is any indication. That said, pro wrestling companies are wisely booking tournaments during this stretch of running empty venues because the tournament matches give some sense of purpose to the matches. WWE has yet to announce the tournament format or entrants, but we’ll be sure to pass them along once that information is made available.

I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

