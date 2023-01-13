NXT Vengeance Day lineup: Third title match announced for the PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.
-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship
-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship
Powell’s POV: NXT announced the North American Championship match since our last update. As previously noted, the venue has a listed capacity of 19,000, but it’s currently configured for 4,565 fans, according to Twitter.com/wrestletix. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.
