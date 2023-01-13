What's happening...

01/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander and Bully Ray’s digital meeting, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry, and Rich Swann, Brian Myers vs. Heath, Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary, Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene, plus Hard To Kill predictions

January 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander and Bully Ray’s digital meeting, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Steve Maclin vs. Jonathan Gresham, Joe Hendry, and Rich Swann, Brian Myers vs. Heath, Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary, Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene, plus Hard To Kill predictions, and more (25:44)…

