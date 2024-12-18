WWE Raw rating: Two title matches opposite two Monday Night Football games

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.533 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.386 million average. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.512 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.554 million viewers. One year earlier, the December 18, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.562 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic.