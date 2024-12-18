AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in a Continental Classic gold league match
-Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship
-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Hangman Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White
-Christian Cage and Nick Wayne vs. Hook and Katsuyori Shibata
-MJF appears
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler check in from Asheville, North Carolina
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
