AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Hangman Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White

-Christian Cage and Nick Wayne vs. Hook and Katsuyori Shibata

-MJF appears

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler check in from Asheville, North Carolina

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET.