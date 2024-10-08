AEW Dynamite and NXT live coverage, last week’s NXT and AEW Dynamite poll results and grades, The Miz, Paul Burchill, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at the District. The show includes Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena. The show carries the “Title Tuesday” slogan and includes Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli, and will also feature the final push for Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 8CT/9ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Spokane and NXT in Chesterfield. If you are attending either show or an upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a D grade in our post show poll from 27 percent of the voters. B finished second with 25 percent of the votes. I gave the Grand Slam edition a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) is 45.

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) is 44.

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.